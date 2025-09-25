Kansas' City Full Of Parks Has A Walkable Tree-Lined Downtown Full Of Artsy Shops And Eclectic Restaurants
The mini, tree-lined suburb of Merriam sits on the outskirts of the wildly underrated Midwest foodie paradise of Kansas City. Spanning a little over 4 square miles, the close-knit community is "small in size, but big at heart," the city proudly boasts on its official website. From its many lush parks to its walkable downtown district teeming with artsy shops and eclectic restaurants, the Kansas burg certainly offers a little — or shall we say, a lot — of something fun for everyone. And with four dedicated seasons, Merriam is fetching just about any time of the year. Its small-town charm and "Midwest nice" hospitality are just the icing on the cake.
Part of the Kansas City metropolitan area, Merriam is in a prime location, lying within reach of a bevy of several lively suburbs. Overland Park, another artsy Kansas City for a Midwest escape, and Kansas City's upscale suburb of Leawood are both within a 20-minute drive. Kansas City International Airport is also nearby, sitting just 25 miles north of town. The Johnson County city, which straddles the waters of Turkey Creek, has several hotel chains, including a Hampton Inn & Suites on the southern end. In the middle of tow, you'll find a Quality Inn and an Extended Stay America. For bang for your buck, the Hotel Lotus is rated the No. 1 pick for best value on Tripadvisor. Complimentary amenities include parking and breakfast, plus an indoor pool and spa to boot.
Traipse through the parks of Merriam
A Merriam excursion isn't complete without a trip to a local park. Antioch Park is among the city's more popular green spaces. It's also the oldest in Johnson County, dating to the 1950s. The 44-acre park has all the usual amenities — picnic tables, grills, a playground, and tennis and basketball courts. Even better, it also features a lovely rose garden, which boasts hundreds of rose varieties.
Antioch Park offers more than 3 miles of walking trails that twist and turn throughout. Take an afternoon ramble around the two lakes, including the southern lake, which is especially IG-worthy with water fountains and a lovely boardwalk. Be sure to take the kiddos to Dodge Town, a play area decked with all the elements of the Wild West — train station, general store, blacksmith shop, and more. "The walking trails around the little lake were great and it was fun watching the ducks, geese, turtles, and frogs," one past visitor shared on Tripadvisor. "The area for children looks very fun. It is a wonderful place to take a walk, relax, and enjoy nature."
For more water views, take your pick from the Chatlain, Campbell, Werner, and Waterfall Parks, all located along Turkey Creek. If you want to get some steps in, they also provide access to the Turkey Creek Streamway Trail, a 4-mile-long multi-use paved pathway that runs through the city.
Explore downtown and beyond
Merriam's historic downtown area is a treasure, offering a glimpse into what life was like in the mid-1800s when the city first established itself. Unfortunately, as of this writing, a portion of the district is undergoing a revamp as buildings are being torn down to mitigate the risk of flooding from Turkey Creek. In the meantime, you can support the many local businesses that line the streets. Among the restaurants is El Pulgarcito, which serves pupusas, soups, and other Salvadoran staples. Nearby, Hurricane Allie's Bar & Grill, another local favorite, sits along the west bank of the creek. There's a collection of artsy boutiques in town as well, including the crystal shop Gemini and the novelty apparel store The Sunflower Market.
While in the downtown area, stop by the Merriam Marketplace. The 10,000-square-foot covered pavilion is located adjacent to Werner Park, providing access to the Turkey Creek Streamway Trail. It hosts a variety of events throughout the year, including the annual Turkey Creek Car and Motorcycle Show, held the second Saturday in September, and the Merriam Farmers' Market, open Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. from May through September.
Before leaving town, visitors can stop at the Merriam Historic Plaza, near Antioch Park. The plaza serves as the gateway to the city, welcoming locals and visitors alike. See the gardens and stroll the pathway with historic markers that trace Merriam's humble beginnings.