Kansas' City Full Of Parks Has A Walkable Tree-Lined Downtown Full Of Artsy Shops And Eclectic Restaurants

The mini, tree-lined suburb of Merriam sits on the outskirts of the wildly underrated Midwest foodie paradise of Kansas City. Spanning a little over 4 square miles, the close-knit community is "small in size, but big at heart," the city proudly boasts on its official website. From its many lush parks to its walkable downtown district teeming with artsy shops and eclectic restaurants, the Kansas burg certainly offers a little — or shall we say, a lot — of something fun for everyone. And with four dedicated seasons, Merriam is fetching just about any time of the year. Its small-town charm and "Midwest nice" hospitality are just the icing on the cake.

Part of the Kansas City metropolitan area, Merriam is in a prime location, lying within reach of a bevy of several lively suburbs. Overland Park, another artsy Kansas City for a Midwest escape, and Kansas City's upscale suburb of Leawood are both within a 20-minute drive. Kansas City International Airport is also nearby, sitting just 25 miles north of town. The Johnson County city, which straddles the waters of Turkey Creek, has several hotel chains, including a Hampton Inn & Suites on the southern end. In the middle of tow, you'll find a Quality Inn and an Extended Stay America. For bang for your buck, the Hotel Lotus is rated the No. 1 pick for best value on Tripadvisor. Complimentary amenities include parking and breakfast, plus an indoor pool and spa to boot.