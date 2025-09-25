This Boston Suburb Tops The 2026 Quality-Of-Life Rankings With Family-Friendly Streets And A Lively Arts Scene
Many people who haven't already laid down roots are searching for the perfect place to live. Of course, what that means can vary from person to person. For some, it's all about affordability. For others, it's safety. And for some, a good school system is the most important factor. If a high quality of life is a must for you, consider making the move to Massachusetts, where the Boston suburb of Brookline tops U.S. News & World Report's 2025 to 2026 Quality of Life index, ranking just ahead of nearby Newton, another suburban gem outside Boston.
The publication analyzed 859 cities across the country, taking into consideration factors like crime rate, health care quality, and air quality. In the end, Brookline was ranked as the place providing the most satisfaction — and for good reason. Next to Boston's more affordable, artsy Allston-Brighton neighborhood and just 4 miles from the coveted Back Bay, Brookline is a suburb with urban flair. Residents reap the rewards of living close to the city while also benefiting from a close-knit community of about 63,000 people.
Not only is the job market strong, with only a 2.9% unemployment rate, but its high median household income of $144,602 is nearly twice the national average. Brookline's proximity to Boston means residents have access to quality health care, with top facilities such as Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute just 1.5 miles away. The community is fairly evenly distributed by age, so you'll find a mix of recent college graduates, likely from the surrounding universities, as well as young families and retirees. That mix helps create a vibrant, lively atmosphere.
Brookline is an artsy haven within striking distance of the city
One thing you'll immediately notice while strolling around Brookline is its artsy character. The Brookline Commission for the Arts is active, funding public art installations and organizing events like free concerts and poetry readings. The Brookline Arts Center complements this work by hosting a wide variety of art classes for children and adults, from pottery making to oil painting. These opportunities are a fantastic way to make friends – or, for the nearly 60% of residents who are single, even find a bit of romance.
But perhaps the artistic heart of Brookline is Coolidge Corner with its iconic theater. In operation since 1933, Coolidge Corner Theatre is a local staple. The movie house hosts live readings and performances, as well as a host of programs that include family-friendly movie screenings, Hollywood classics, and late-night viewings of cult films. The best part is that after the movie, you can pop over to Zaftig's Delicatessen and enjoy breakfast all day or a bowl of its homemade chicken matzo ball soup. If a deli isn't your thing, Brookline's diverse food scene offers everything from Indian and Colombian cuisine to delicious cocktails, all within walking distance.
Brookline's strategic location makes it a wonderful choice for families and young professionals alike. Just around 20 minutes from Boston's Logan International Airport, it also appeals to frequent travelers. While it might not seem like the most affordable place — with an average home value of $1,272,125 and a median monthly rent of $2,368 – that is balanced by high earning potential, excellent health care, and a lively, creative community.