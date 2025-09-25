This Boston Suburb Tops The 2026 Quality-Of-Life Rankings With Family-Friendly Streets And A Lively Arts Scene

Many people who haven't already laid down roots are searching for the perfect place to live. Of course, what that means can vary from person to person. For some, it's all about affordability. For others, it's safety. And for some, a good school system is the most important factor. If a high quality of life is a must for you, consider making the move to Massachusetts, where the Boston suburb of Brookline tops U.S. News & World Report's 2025 to 2026 Quality of Life index, ranking just ahead of nearby Newton, another suburban gem outside Boston.

The publication analyzed 859 cities across the country, taking into consideration factors like crime rate, health care quality, and air quality. In the end, Brookline was ranked as the place providing the most satisfaction — and for good reason. Next to Boston's more affordable, artsy Allston-Brighton neighborhood and just 4 miles from the coveted Back Bay, Brookline is a suburb with urban flair. Residents reap the rewards of living close to the city while also benefiting from a close-knit community of about 63,000 people.

Not only is the job market strong, with only a 2.9% unemployment rate, but its high median household income of $144,602 is nearly twice the national average. Brookline's proximity to Boston means residents have access to quality health care, with top facilities such as Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute just 1.5 miles away. The community is fairly evenly distributed by age, so you'll find a mix of recent college graduates, likely from the surrounding universities, as well as young families and retirees. That mix helps create a vibrant, lively atmosphere.