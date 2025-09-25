Situated Between Wilmington And Myrtle Beach Is North Carolina's Tiny Coastal Town With Miles Of Marshes

In between Myrtle Beach and Wilmington lies one of America's best cozy oceanfront towns for retirement, Sunset Beach. With miles of undeveloped shoreline and marshlands that stretch toward the Intracoastal Waterway, the North Carolina town offers residents and visitors a peaceful way of life. Sunset Beach is just under an hour's drive from Wilmington and about 50 minutes from Myrtle Beach, offering easy access to both coastal cities.

Originally established in the mid-20th century by developer Mannon C. Gore, Sunset Beach grew slowly and purposefully. Unlike its more lively neighbors, the town embraced a low-density philosophy, prioritizing preservation over expansion. With housing 12% cheaper than the national average and no state tax on Social Security or groceries in most areas, there are major financial incentives to relocating to Sunset Beach.

Visitors and locals alike take pleasure in strolling the Sunset Beach Pier, exploring the maritime ecosystem of Bird Island, and penning a message at the legendary Kindred Spirit Mailbox. The beaches here remain uncrowded and calm, perfect for shelling, sunbathing, or watching loggerhead sea turtles during nesting season.