Situated Between Wilmington And Myrtle Beach Is North Carolina's Tiny Coastal Town With Miles Of Marshes
In between Myrtle Beach and Wilmington lies one of America's best cozy oceanfront towns for retirement, Sunset Beach. With miles of undeveloped shoreline and marshlands that stretch toward the Intracoastal Waterway, the North Carolina town offers residents and visitors a peaceful way of life. Sunset Beach is just under an hour's drive from Wilmington and about 50 minutes from Myrtle Beach, offering easy access to both coastal cities.
Originally established in the mid-20th century by developer Mannon C. Gore, Sunset Beach grew slowly and purposefully. Unlike its more lively neighbors, the town embraced a low-density philosophy, prioritizing preservation over expansion. With housing 12% cheaper than the national average and no state tax on Social Security or groceries in most areas, there are major financial incentives to relocating to Sunset Beach.
Visitors and locals alike take pleasure in strolling the Sunset Beach Pier, exploring the maritime ecosystem of Bird Island, and penning a message at the legendary Kindred Spirit Mailbox. The beaches here remain uncrowded and calm, perfect for shelling, sunbathing, or watching loggerhead sea turtles during nesting season.
Explore the Bird Island Coastal Reserve
Just like on Bulls Island, South Carolina's wild coastal escape, where visitors can escape the crowds and observe wildlife, Sunset Beach offers a similar experience. Known as the Bird Island Coastal Reserve, Sunset Beach's marsh encompasses more than 1,200 acres of tidal creeks, marsh grasses, and unspoiled shoreline. With thousands of acres of salt marsh stretching between the mainland and the Atlantic, the area offers a landscape comparable to other breathtaking national and state parks on the East Coast.
The salt marshes serve as nurseries for crabs, fish, mussels, and snails, while their roots purify the water and prevent erosion. Flooded twice daily by lunar tides, the wetlands draw flocks of wading birds at low tide, like egrets, herons, willets, and even the rare wood stork. Visitors can experience the marsh through guided kayak tours and rentals, offering a serene, immersive way to explore this brackish frontier.
At the southwestern edge lies Bird Island, which was separated by Mad Inlet before storms filled it in during the 1990s. Designated in 2002 as part of the North Carolina Coastal Reserve, the island remains undeveloped and open to the public. On Wednesday mornings in the summer, volunteers lead educational walks through the reserve, offering visitors a closer look at the local coastal environment.
Local attractions in Sunset Beach
While the wide, quiet shoreline draws many tourists to Sunset Beach, the town also delivers a vibrant lineup of attractions. Start at the Ingram Planetarium, where space-themed shows and hands-on exhibits bring science to life for all ages. A few miles away, history buffs will appreciate the Sunset Beach Swing Bridge & Museum.
History lovers can also stop by the Old Bridge Historical Society, which is a former pontoon bridge turned museum that offers insight into the town's evolution and the ingenuity behind the titular old bridge. Shoppers will find plenty to browse, from coastal-themed gifts at Callahan's in Calabash to used-book bargains at Pelican Bookstore.
Across the island, the One Love Market showcases local art, produce, and crafts with proceeds benefiting animal rescue efforts. For visitors who want to experience the culinary offerings of Sunset Beach, spots like Fibber McGees and Mavericks Pointe pair local food with live entertainment. Meanwhile, the sand itself becomes a canvas thanks to the Sunset Beach Sand Artists, who create intricate sculptures that disappear with the tide.