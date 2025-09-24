The Charming Reason You See So Many Hawaiians Indulging In This Colorful Friday Fashion Tradition

Who wouldn't dream of leaving it all behind to hop on a plane to Hawaii, where you can discover gorgeous waterfalls, hike in Volcanoes National Park, and camp in a wild eucalyptus forest? Perhaps you'll even be greeted at a resort by Hula dancers presenting you with a traditional flower lei.

In this fantasy, you might be tempted to sport a Hawaiian T-shirt to match the local vibes and your out-of-office state of mind. But have you ever wondered about the history behind this world-famous garment? As you meander through the streets of Hawaii on a Friday, you'll likely encounter locals wearing their traditional flower-patterned T-shirts, glowing with a relaxed, cheerful mood. But why specifically on Fridays, and how did it all start?

In 1946, the Honolulu Chamber of Commerce petitioned for the right to wear more breathable attire, as opposed to suits and ties. They won, and thus, Hawaiian shirts became the summer dress code for office workers. In the 60s, the Hawaiian Fashion Guild went the extra mile, giving each member of the Senate and the House of Representatives a Hawaiian shirt to emphasize the need for a lighter work outfit and to boost the Hawaiian fashion industry. Like a snowball effect, many other businessmen gave it a try, namely Wilson Cannon, President of the Bank of Hawaii, who flaunted the T-shirt every Friday at work. Fast forward to today, and many locals celebrate "Aloha Friday" by donning their Hawaiian shirts.