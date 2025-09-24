The Charming Reason You See So Many Hawaiians Indulging In This Colorful Friday Fashion Tradition
Who wouldn't dream of leaving it all behind to hop on a plane to Hawaii, where you can discover gorgeous waterfalls, hike in Volcanoes National Park, and camp in a wild eucalyptus forest? Perhaps you'll even be greeted at a resort by Hula dancers presenting you with a traditional flower lei.
In this fantasy, you might be tempted to sport a Hawaiian T-shirt to match the local vibes and your out-of-office state of mind. But have you ever wondered about the history behind this world-famous garment? As you meander through the streets of Hawaii on a Friday, you'll likely encounter locals wearing their traditional flower-patterned T-shirts, glowing with a relaxed, cheerful mood. But why specifically on Fridays, and how did it all start?
In 1946, the Honolulu Chamber of Commerce petitioned for the right to wear more breathable attire, as opposed to suits and ties. They won, and thus, Hawaiian shirts became the summer dress code for office workers. In the 60s, the Hawaiian Fashion Guild went the extra mile, giving each member of the Senate and the House of Representatives a Hawaiian shirt to emphasize the need for a lighter work outfit and to boost the Hawaiian fashion industry. Like a snowball effect, many other businessmen gave it a try, namely Wilson Cannon, President of the Bank of Hawaii, who flaunted the T-shirt every Friday at work. Fast forward to today, and many locals celebrate "Aloha Friday" by donning their Hawaiian shirts.
From Aloha Friday to Casual Friday
In honor of the "Aloha Friday" tradition, local artists Kimo Kahoano and Paul Natto released the hit song, "It's Aloha Friday, No Work 'til Monday" in 1982, which still gets people in the TGIF mood today. Outside of Hawaii, the Hawaiian shirt soon became synonymous with surf, sun, and good vibes. Office workers in mainland America embraced the idea of "Aloha Friday" between the 1950s and 1960s, but it wasn't until the 1980s that it became a major new custom — what we now call "Casual Friday."
If you wish to buy a Hawaiian-style T-shirt but aren't in a position to fly to the Aloha State right now, don't worry. Nowadays, many fashion brands produce similar garments, meaning you can embrace the Hawaiian spirit from your own home state. Originally, between the 1930s and 1940s, these iconic shirts were made of silk and cotton.
However, today, other fabrics such as linen and rayon are also used. People normally wear their Hawaiian shirts untucked, but feel free to create your own style. Last but not least, if you are planning on visiting Hawaii in the near future, these vibrant pieces are certainly worth splurging on before your next trip.