This Quiet Louisiana City Is An Underrated Gem With Scenic Waterways And Shrimp Festivals
Louisiana is brimming with charming locations that showcase its rich Cajun and Creole culture, unique architecture, and exceptional cuisine. And if you venture outside of New Orleans, you'll see that these features extend into the state's underrated gems as well, especially Morgan City.
Situated on the shores of Lake Palourde and Flat Lake, Morgan City marks the halfway point between Houma, the laidback city in the heart of Louisiana's Bayou Country, and Jeanerette, known as the "sweetest place in Louisiana," complete with antiques, tasty treats, and boutiques. A huge part of Morgan City's appeal is that the city is located next to two lakes and a river, making it a hotbed of commercial fishing activity and one of the more scenic cities in the region.
If you're a big fan of seafood and Cajun cuisine, Morgan City has some incredible restaurants that are truly unmissable. The city also hosts the annual Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, which has been happening for almost 100 years. So, if you love Louisiana culture, scenery, and cuisine and want to avoid the crowds of New Orleans, Morgan City is just up the road.
What to expect from Morgan City
Thanks to its location on the banks of the Atchafalaya River, Morgan City has always been a crucial part of the Louisiana landscape. After the Civil War, a railroad baron named Charles Morgan turned the city into a thriving trading port. The railroad's success was so great that the township agreed to name the locale "Morgan City" after the baron. After some setbacks, the city found its two main industries: Shrimping and petroleum.
This marriage of industries led to the annual Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival, which began in 1936. Since its inception, the festival has been held every year on Labor Day weekend, and it involves a variety of activities, food vendors, and celebrations. One of the most hallowed traditions is the Blessing of the Fleet, a boat parade that features shrimping trawlers and private boats. There's even a shrimp cook-off to see who can prepare the dish best.
But if you visit Morgan City outside of Labor Day weekend, you can still get some of the best shrimp anywhere in the Gulf Coast region. Some of the best places to get shrimp in a po' boy, gumbo, or by itself are Morgan's Restaurant, Bingo's Seafood, and the Atchafalaya Cafe. However, if you're looking for a tasty, home-cooked Cajun-style meal, there's no better place than Rita Mae's Kitchen. Located near the river, this restaurant gets high praise for its Southern comfort food and Louisiana favorites.
Planning a shrimp-filled vacation to Morgan City
Located on Highway 90, Morgan City is just over an hour away from the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport. While you can stay and enjoy the city for as long as you like, one option is to bundle it with a road trip through Louisiana's sweet small towns. This way, you can experience more of the state's vibrant culture and cuisine, and compare Morgan City's style of shrimp with that of other Cajun destinations.
That said, Morgan City has plenty of hotels to fit every kind of budget, making it ideal for one night, a weekend, or even an extended vacation. As the Shrimp and Petroleum Festival happens during Labor Day weekend, that's the best time to plan your visit. However, make sure to book your accommodations as far in advance as possible, as the city can get pretty crowded during the event.
Beyond tasting shrimp and experiencing Cajun culture, Morgan City also has some breathtaking views of the nearby lakes, rivers, and bayous. If you just want to sit and watch the water, take a break at Lake End Park, which overlooks Lake Palourde. Alternatively, you can book a boat tour or rent kayaks and paddleboats to see the waterways up close. Check out different paddling trails and try to spot local wildlife as you float along.