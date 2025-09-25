The Easiest Way To Replace Your Lost Passport While In Another Country

While traveling abroad, there's nothing scarier than losing your passport. Whether you were pickpocketed or it simply fell out of your bag, losing this important travel document might throw you into a panic. But don't worry: There were nearly 170 million valid U.S. passports in circulation in 2024, according to the State Department. Of those, The New York Times notes that almost 900,000 were reported missing between January 2024 and July 2025. That means the government has a lot of experience helping frantic travelers get a new passport in their hands.

The first thing you need to do if your passport goes missing is report it lost to the State Department. Getting a local police report isn't mandatory but is a good idea because your travel documents can be a security risk, and when your passport is in the wrong hands, that opens you up to identity theft. In some cases, a police report may also accelerate the application process at the embassy. Once that's squared away, you can focus on getting a new passport.

First, contact the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate. You'll need to appear there in person to receive a new passport, so you'll have to make an appointment. Note that most embassies and consulates don't issue passports on weekends or holidays. When calling, alert them of your travel plans. That way, if there's not enough time to get you a regular passport, they can issue you an emergency passport that will allow you to travel back to the United States. Please note, however, that emergency passports are valid for one year or less and should be exchanged for a regular passport once you return home. Not all countries will accept an emergency passport for entry, so check the requirements of the individual country if you have plans to visit another destination before flying home.