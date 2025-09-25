This Transatlantic First-Class Flight Option Is Stylish And Comfortable With Great Service And Privacy Curtains

If you've ever had the opportunity to fly international business class, you know it's a world of difference from economy, and even premium economy. The main differences between business/first class and economy are tremendous. All aspects of the experience — from airport arrival, to boarding, to in-flight comfort, meals, and amenities — are top notch when you have an upgraded seat, with careful attention given to every little detail. Air France's La Première service takes it to a whole other level.

In early 2025, the airline debuted its new La Première suites. Air France calls La Première "the highest expression of travel" due to its white-glove service from start to finish. Because of its exclusivity to certain routes on Air France's 19 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and the fact that each plane only has four of these suites, Air France La Première is difficult to reserve. The suite, with ample space for working and sleeping, sumptuous bedding, fine cuisine, and privacy curtains, is a highly coveted experience that only a handful of travelers will ever get to experience.

Air France La Première is available between France's Charles de Gaulle Airport and international cities like Abidjan, Dubai, São Paulo, Singapore, and Tokyo. In the U.S., the service is available in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. The suites sell out quickly, and often go for a price of $20,000 and higher. Only top-tier elite Flying Blue members can redeem miles for La Première, which is limited to one seat per flight.