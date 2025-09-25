This Transatlantic First-Class Flight Option Is Stylish And Comfortable With Great Service And Privacy Curtains
If you've ever had the opportunity to fly international business class, you know it's a world of difference from economy, and even premium economy. The main differences between business/first class and economy are tremendous. All aspects of the experience — from airport arrival, to boarding, to in-flight comfort, meals, and amenities — are top notch when you have an upgraded seat, with careful attention given to every little detail. Air France's La Première service takes it to a whole other level.
In early 2025, the airline debuted its new La Première suites. Air France calls La Première "the highest expression of travel" due to its white-glove service from start to finish. Because of its exclusivity to certain routes on Air France's 19 Boeing 777-300ER aircraft and the fact that each plane only has four of these suites, Air France La Première is difficult to reserve. The suite, with ample space for working and sleeping, sumptuous bedding, fine cuisine, and privacy curtains, is a highly coveted experience that only a handful of travelers will ever get to experience.
Air France La Première is available between France's Charles de Gaulle Airport and international cities like Abidjan, Dubai, São Paulo, Singapore, and Tokyo. In the U.S., the service is available in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Francisco, and Washington, D.C. The suites sell out quickly, and often go for a price of $20,000 and higher. Only top-tier elite Flying Blue members can redeem miles for La Première, which is limited to one seat per flight.
Air France La Première is an unforgettable experience from start to finish
Air France's La Première experience makes it easier to decide if flying first class will be worth it or not, as it goes above and beyond the expectations of the most discerning of travelers. If departing from select cities in France, it begins with a private, luxury car pickup to the airport. Upon arrival at the airport, there's a separate entrance and check-in area, where the Air France staff warmly greet passengers, check them in, and escort them to a security checkpoint only for La Première passengers. A porter manages the luggage.
Prior to departure, passengers spend time in the Air France La Première lounge, or opt for a private suite for a fee. Here they can work, relax, have a drink and a bite to eat, or take advantage of the lounge's sleeping area, showers, or spa, including a 30-minute facial (advance booking required). Meal service includes a buffet or selections from an à la carte menu, a collaboration with Michelin-starred chef Alain Ducasse. When it's time to board, passengers are driven to the plane in a Porsche Cayenne Hybrid.
On board, passengers enjoy their own suite, including an armchair and a chaise lounge that converts into a bed. Other amenities include Jacquemus comfort wear, a Sisley amenity kit, a Denon noise-canceling headset, charging ports, and a world-class entertainment system. There's also a lamp and places to hang your coat and store your personal items. The suite is separated from the rest of the cabin with full-length curtains and/or a screen (if in a center seat). In-flight meals are specially curated by international Michelin-starred chefs. Upon arrival, you'll be whisked away to an arrivals lounge or to another La Première lounge, if connecting.