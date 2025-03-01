Your Guide To Navigating Paris' Ever-Busy Charles De Gaulle Airport

Traveling to Europe in the 21st century is incredibly easy. Even for first-time travelers, getting to some of the continent's most iconic destinations — like Paris or Rome — is far easier than it was 50 or so years ago. Speaking of Paris, anyone planning a journey to the French capital is going to need to learn the ropes of the infamous Charles De Gaulle airport if they want to have a stress-free trip.

Airports are busy places. Charles De Gaulle (CDG) sits on the outskirts of Paris and is one of the busiest and most stressful airports on the planet; a whopping 67 million passengers traveled through CDG in 2024. There is an ever-present stream of traffic here, which can make it rather intimidating. As such, it can be a tricky place to navigate, even for the most seasoned of travelers.

It is important to know the ins and outs of CDG if you plan on traveling to France or elsewhere in continental Europe. As a popular layover destination, the chances are very high that you will be spending time in the terminals, duty-free shopping areas, hotels, handling security checkpoints, exchanging cash, or even heading out into Paris proper for a little exploring. We'll tell you how to navigate all of this without missing your flight.