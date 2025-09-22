What Tourists In France Should Expect With The Planned Union Strikes This Fall

On September 18, 2025, between 500,000 and 1 million people took to the streets of France to protest the French government's 2026 budget plan, which included a significant cut to the funding of public services and welfare freezes and reforms. This strike comes a week after around 200,000 people protested on September 10, 2025. Though both strikes limited themselves to one to two days, more are to come.

Travelers who were flying into or were already in France on September 18 faced a radical shutdown of public transportation from early morning. Four of the biggest unions of public transport operator RATP, which primarily includes metro and bus lines in Paris, took to the streets. Traffic was significantly slowed down, with major roads occupied by protesters. The French countryside was not spared: In the South of France, cyclists disrupted traffic on two major highways. Among their demands, France's eight major unions, which led and organized this strike, called for more spending on public transportation. Nearly 70% of central Paris residents use the metro and bus to get around the city, and 44% of those living in the surrounding suburbs use the train to commute into the capital, making public transportation essential to the daily life of many. Public transportation is also how most tourists visiting Paris make their way around the city.

France isn't the only place where public transportation workers are choosing to fight for their rights. In the south of Europe, Italy's public transportation strikes are set to disrupt travel throughout September, affecting trains, buses, and flights. In the U.S., New York is also facing the threat of a strike in the public transportation sector, with a massive railroad strike looming in Long Island.