New York Could Join Paris, London, Rome, And Sicily With A Massive Railroad Strike Looming In Long Island

Travelers in four of the world's busiest cities — New York, London, Paris, and Rome — are facing widespread disruptions this September as transportation workers strike over pay, schedules, and government policy. New York's Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) is bracing for a potential shutdown on September 18. On September 8, unions representing thousands of workers authorized a strike and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) has warned riders to prepare for severe disruptions, rolling out contingency plans that include shuttle buses.

The first thing to know about the LIRR strike is that, if it happens, it would only affect people traveling to and from Long Island; New York City's subways and buses will remain unaffected. Geographically speaking, two of the city's boroughs, Brooklyn and Queens, are on Long Island, but they are served by the city's subway system. Approximately 300,000 people rely on the LIRR every day to travel and commute — and they won't have any good options if service comes to a halt. The MTA is still in negotiations with the unions in order to prevent what would be the first strike in 30 years. The unions refused a 9.5-percent raise over the next three years, a deal that the MTA says would keep LIRR workers as "the highest-paid railroad employees in the country."

Meanwhile, public transportation strikes are also disrupting travel across the Atlantic. In Paris, commuters and transportation workers are preparing for a large-scale strike on September 18 as unions protest the government's austerity measures. Metro, bus, tram, and train services are expected to be heavily disrupted due to widespread demonstrations throughout the city. Air travel could also face disruption, though a separate strike by air traffic controllers has been postponed until October.