Liechtenstein's Wildly Idyllic Lakeside Mountain Village Is Officially One Of Europe's Most Beautiful
France, Italy, and Spain may be some of the most popular countries to visit in Europe, but head away from the crowds there, and you'll find plenty of other phenomenal destinations to visit. Though it may be one of the least-visited countries in the world, this small microstate is a royal alpine escape, boasting epic landscapes, fairytale castles, and charming villages like Steg, which was named one of the World's 50 Most Beautiful Villages by Forbes in 2025. If you're after an idyllic getaway in the mountains, this is a top pick.
Steg is located about a 20-minute drive from the country's capital, Vaduz. The easiest way to reach it is to fly into Zurich Airport in neighboring Switzerland, the closest major international airport to Liechtenstein; it's about a 1.5-hour drive from the airport to Steg. You can also reach Steg by public transport. From Zurich, take the train to Sargans and switch for the bus to Vaduz. Once you're in Vaduz, catch bus 21 to Steg — the bus ride takes just over 20 minutes.
Exploring Steg and its stunning lakes
The village of Steg has not one but two gorgeous lakes: Gänglesee and Stausee Steg. The lakes are next to each other, with Stausee Steg being the larger of the two. Gänglesee is best for swimming, while fishing is popular in Stausee Steg. There are a number of spots around Gänglesee with barbeques that are perfect for a picnic, and there's a short 0.5-mile hike that loops around the lake. The best time to visit Steg is in summer, between June and August — this will be the best chance to see the lakes' bright blue color.
You'll find a small restaurant close to the lakes, Restaurant Seeblick, which offers traditional Swiss and European dishes like schnitzel and rösti. There is another restaurant in Steg slightly further away from the lakes, Restaurant Bergstübli, which serves authentic alpine dishes in a cozy setting. Steg is also an excellent destination for hiking in the rugged mountains, with lots of trails in the area. Set off on the 5-mile loop hike from Steg to Silum, which will take about 2 hours. The hike offers great views of the Swiss mountains and the Rhine Valley.
Discover more must-see destinations in Liechtenstein
After relaxing around the delightful lakes in Steg and hiking the various trails, venture out to discover more of Liechtenstein. You can't miss a trip to the capital city, Vaduz. Walk the Wanderweg trail up to the hilltop Vaduz Castle. The castle is closed to the public (it's still the private home of the royal family), but you'll have beautiful views from there of the city and valley. The Landesmuseum (Liechtenstein National Museum) and Landtag, Liechtenstein's Parliament, shouldn't be missed, either. You can also visit Hofkellerei — the wine cellars of the prince of Liechtenstein — for a wine tasting.
Outside Vaduz in nearby Balzers, Gutenberg Castle dates back to the 12th century and is another must-visit when in Liechtenstein, especially on Sundays in summer when you can visit its exquisite rose garden. Experienced hikers will want to tackle the Fürstensteig trail in the lovely alpine town of Triesenberg. This 6.6-mile trek has unbeatable views of the Rätikon Mountains; be sure to check current weather and trail conditions before you go. Another popular mountain destination is Malbun, an especially family-friendly resort town with excellent skiing in winter and great hikes in summer. If you're heading back to Zurich after touring Liechtenstein, be sure to make a stop in the Swiss Wägital Valley, which has a gorgeous lake and over 200 caves.