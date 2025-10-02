Liechtenstein's Wildly Idyllic Lakeside Mountain Village Is Officially One Of Europe's Most Beautiful

France, Italy, and Spain may be some of the most popular countries to visit in Europe, but head away from the crowds there, and you'll find plenty of other phenomenal destinations to visit. Though it may be one of the least-visited countries in the world, this small microstate is a royal alpine escape, boasting epic landscapes, fairytale castles, and charming villages like Steg, which was named one of the World's 50 Most Beautiful Villages by Forbes in 2025. If you're after an idyllic getaway in the mountains, this is a top pick.

Steg is located about a 20-minute drive from the country's capital, Vaduz. The easiest way to reach it is to fly into Zurich Airport in neighboring Switzerland, the closest major international airport to Liechtenstein; it's about a 1.5-hour drive from the airport to Steg. You can also reach Steg by public transport. From Zurich, take the train to Sargans and switch for the bus to Vaduz. Once you're in Vaduz, catch bus 21 to Steg — the bus ride takes just over 20 minutes.