Carrying A Lot Of Cash Through TSA Comes With One Unpleasant Risk

If you're like lots of folks, paying for something means pulling out your card or phone and tapping away. Same thing goes for traveling abroad, even in countries typically overlooked by travelers in lieu of big-name destinations like Italy or Spain, cash seems to be less and less common. Nonetheless, cards aren't universal. As a traveler, having some cash is still a good backup in case your cards stop working — just don't carry too much. If you've got over $10,000 on you when you're trying to cross country borders, you're going to have to declare it to Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

The idea of carrying $10,000 in your wallet may seem ridiculous to plenty of people. Especially considering that a cash amount of $50 to $100 per day per person is considered generally reasonable for a vacation. But if you do have loads of cash on you for some reason, $10,000 is the United States' threshold for declaration. Within the national borders of the U.S., like crossing from state to state, you don't have to declare your money. However, when traveling in or out of the U.S., you do.

Bear in mind that different governing bodies have different declaration limits that travelers should check. The limit for the E.U. is also 10,000, but it's in euros (about $11,784 at the time of writing). In Japan it's ¥1,000,000, which is about $6,766 at the time of writing. In the UAE it's AED 60,000, which is about $16,337 at the time of writing. These limits don't only refer to one type of currency, but all total currencies on your person. In the U.S., not declaring your cash comes with stiff penalties equalling $500,000, 10 years in jail, and the loss of your undeclared cash.