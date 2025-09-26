The Two European Countries Where Residents Shower The Least Are Wildly Popular Tourist Destinations

There are few things more exhilarating than a hot shower. Whether it's a quick in-and-out deal or a lingering ritual with scrubs, loofahs, hair masks, and the like, that refreshing feeling you get from a shower both energizes and relaxes. Not only are our daily showers pleasurable, but health experts also say they help keep us clean by removing dead skin cells, bacteria, and other harmful substances like fungi that may cause infection.

Those who savor their daily shower rituals may assume that people across the globe share these sentiments, but that's not necessarily the case. Some high-profile celebrities have confessed to showering less frequently, saying they believe it's better for their skin and the environment. Furthering the discussion on the controversial topic, a viral post on X with a map from a Global Index study showed percentages of those in each European country who reported showering on a daily basis. The post garnered millions of views, thousands of likes, and hundreds of comments and memes regarding whether daily showers are necessary or just an overrated time-waster.

While Italy took the top spot as Europe's most shower-happy country — 95% of Italians claim to shower daily — many countries in the northern part of the continent — including the U.K. and Germany — did not express the same fondness for sudsing up. The U.K. and Germany are two of the most visited countries in Europe. London ranks as the world's best city; it's a veritable goldmine of history, culture, museums, and shopping with a truly international flair. Germany, meanwhile, is renowned for its fairytale road trips and hipster nightlife. But according to the Global Index Map, less than 65% of citizens in these countries report showering daily. The results of a survey published by Euromonitor confirmed that Brits and Germans reported showering less often than many of their European counterparts, according to El Pais.