The Two European Countries Where Residents Shower The Least Are Wildly Popular Tourist Destinations
There are few things more exhilarating than a hot shower. Whether it's a quick in-and-out deal or a lingering ritual with scrubs, loofahs, hair masks, and the like, that refreshing feeling you get from a shower both energizes and relaxes. Not only are our daily showers pleasurable, but health experts also say they help keep us clean by removing dead skin cells, bacteria, and other harmful substances like fungi that may cause infection.
Those who savor their daily shower rituals may assume that people across the globe share these sentiments, but that's not necessarily the case. Some high-profile celebrities have confessed to showering less frequently, saying they believe it's better for their skin and the environment. Furthering the discussion on the controversial topic, a viral post on X with a map from a Global Index study showed percentages of those in each European country who reported showering on a daily basis. The post garnered millions of views, thousands of likes, and hundreds of comments and memes regarding whether daily showers are necessary or just an overrated time-waster.
While Italy took the top spot as Europe's most shower-happy country — 95% of Italians claim to shower daily — many countries in the northern part of the continent — including the U.K. and Germany — did not express the same fondness for sudsing up. The U.K. and Germany are two of the most visited countries in Europe. London ranks as the world's best city; it's a veritable goldmine of history, culture, museums, and shopping with a truly international flair. Germany, meanwhile, is renowned for its fairytale road trips and hipster nightlife. But according to the Global Index Map, less than 65% of citizens in these countries report showering daily. The results of a survey published by Euromonitor confirmed that Brits and Germans reported showering less often than many of their European counterparts, according to El Pais.
Shower conundrums for European travelers
It's interesting to ponder the different cultural takes on the importance of showering in our daily rituals. Perhaps these are what give rise to the different bathroom configurations we experience when we travel in the U.K., Germany, or other parts of Europe? Whatever the case, showering on that side of the Atlantic can pose conundrums for those (like Americans) who are accustomed to spacious bathrooms.
If you are planning a visit, it's a good idea to know what to expect in most European baths and showers. In many European countries (even in Italy, the land of frequent showering), showers are often much smaller than they are in the U.S. Many are just big enough to walk in and stand straight, with little extra room to move or even a space for a bar of soap. Many have no door or curtain but rather a sloped floor to drain the water. To save on high energy costs, many hotels utilize small water heaters, making the American pastime of lingering under hot water for an hour impossible and impractical. This is in addition to the common handheld showerhead that requires some practice to hold in one hand, aim correctly, and lather your body and hair with the other without spraying water all over the place. Time to master the quick, no-frills shower.
If you find yourself craving a long, hot shower and bath with all the fixings while traveling in Europe, take an afternoon break and find a spa, public bath, or Turkish hammam. There are lots of these scattered across the continent, and some only require an entrance fee to use the facility if you don't want to book a service. This gives you a nice break from all-day sightseeing and recharges your batteries to get you going again. If this is not an option and your hotel shower doesn't give you enough space or time to get the job done properly, use some no-rinse body cleansing wipes and dry shampoo to freshen up until your next showering opportunity arises.