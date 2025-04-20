One Of Germany's Best Road Trips Is A Fairytale Route Through Historic Cities, Cozy Villages, And Forests
Fairy tales and Germany go hand in hand, thanks in large part to the famous stories compiled by the Brothers Grimm. One of Germany's best road trips lets you follow the footsteps of these famous German sons, both in their life and their stories. From the birthplace of the Brothers Grimm to the castle that inspired "Sleeping Beauty," the Fairy Tale Road brings these ancient folktales to life, which makes it one of the best destinations you can't skip on a trip to Germany. This 440-mile journey gives you a stunning overview of Germany's highlights: bucolic scenery, dark forests, ancient castles, well-preserved culture, and charmingly traditional hamlets.
The route, best traversed by car, begins in Hanau, a small town about 30 minutes outside the powerhouse city of Frankfurt. It travels north, with a few detours, to Bremen, a medium-sized city near Hamburg. The tagline of the route is "enchanting from the main river to the sea" because, while Bremen is technically 40 miles from the North Sea, its location on the Weser River makes it a major port city. The Fairy Tale Road could be driven in a day, although at least five days are recommended to fully explore the over five dozen towns, regions, castles, historical sights, museums, and nature areas situated along the road. You'll want the time to walk through Little Red Riding Hood's forest, to let down your hair in Rapunzel's tower, to immerse yourself in this enchanting land of fairy tales.
The birthplace of the Brothers Grimm
The Brothers Grimm, also known as Jacob and Wilhelm Grimm (and sometimes their younger brother, Ludwig, an artist who occasionally illustrated the Grimm stories), were born in Hanau in the years 1785 and 1786, respectively. Therefore, Fairy Tale Road begins here, at the literal beginning of their journey. Hanau is a picturesque medieval town just outside Frankfurt, steeped in culture and charm. Annually, between May and July, Hanau is immersed in all things Brothers Grimm during the Brothers Grimm Festival, but the popular destination hosts approximately 1,000 events throughout the year, some fairy-tale themed, some not. One of the highlights is the weekly market at the beautiful, historic Market Place. Hanau is also the starting point of the Hessian Cider Route (Hessische Apfelweinstrasse), a hiking trail that passes by taverns and orchards serving traditional cider, or apfelwein.
The Brothers Grimm spent their late childhood 30 minutes from Hanau in Steinau an der Straße (or Steinau), a village that still looks much like it did when they lived there, with its cobbled streets, half-timbered homes, ancient town wall, and stony castle. Their house in Steinau is now the Brothers Grimm Museum, which gives an overview of their life and work. Take a tour to follow the footsteps of the brothers in Steinau, walk through their former home for a comprehensive story of their life, and kick off your week of fairy tales right.
From forest to castles on the Fairy Tale Road
One hour from Steinau is Alsfeld, famous for its well-preserved half-timbered homes and its Fairy Tale House. While the Brothers Grimm made the region famous thanks to the popularity of their stories, the area has a long history of fairy tales. The brothers spent their lives gathering stories from locals, researching legends, and embellishing their own tales, all rooted in the legends of their homeland. These are all on display in the Fairy Tale House, a gorgeous half-timbered, 17th-century building featuring rooms paying tribute to different fairy tales. It's also in the center of Alsfeld, whose motto is "preservation, maintenance, refurbishment," a theme evident throughout the historic streets of over 400 beautifully preserved traditional homes.
Alsfeld is also a significant town along the Schwalm River, the inspiration for Little Red Riding Hood. The traditional dress of Schwalm for unmarried women under the age of 30 involved a red cap (known as a betzel), and so a certain red cloak was born. See these typical costumes of Schwalm at the Museum of Schwalm in Schwalmstadt-Ziegenhain, and take a picnic through the thick forests, just as Little Red did once upon a time.
From Alsfeld and Schwalm, head 45 minutes northwest to Marburg. The Brothers Grimm spent the years between 1802 and 1806 studying law at the University of Marburg, where their interest in the German language and folklore was born. Marburg, now one of the most important spots on the road, inspired the brothers with its historic Old Town and romantic alleyways, all in the shadow of Landgrafenschloss, the castle on the hill. Walk through these steep streets up to the castle along the "Grimm Path," spotting various fairy tale figures like the Frog Prince, designed by artist Pasquale Ippolito.
Kassel: Capital of the Fairy Tale Road
The next major stop on the Fairy Tale Road, about an hour north of Marburg, brings us to Kassel, the capital of the Fairy Tale Road. The Brothers Grimm lived here for almost 30 years, compiling the majority of their stories while in residence. Kassel opened the five-story Grimmworld (Grimmwelt), an interactive museum dedicated to all things Grimm, in 2015. This museum tells the life story of the brothers and features some of their original handwritten stories. In Grimmplatz Square, there's a monument to the brothers near their former home. Kassel also hosts year-round Grimm-themed events, such as the annual Grimm Festival, and one of the most spectacular German Christmas markets, themed with a different fairy tale every year.
Kassel, full of parks, is also known as Germany's fourth-greenest city. Right at the city gates is Habichtswald Nature Park, with dense forests, castle ruins, and expansive views. The most famous "green" spot in Kassel is the UNESCO-listed Bergpark Wilhelmshöhe, home to a Hercules monument and grandiose water features, lit up late into the night, especially in the summer months. Head to the next largest park in Kassel, Karlsaue Park, to see the beautiful Orangerie, man-made canals, and the picturesque flower island of Siebenbergen on the Fulda River.
After Kassel, take a short detour to the historic town of Hessisch Lichtenau to see the Mother Hulda Museum in the "gateway to Mother Hulda Land." Mother Hulda, also known as Frau Holle or Old Mother Frost, was featured in one of the most famous Grimm stories but is also the female earth goddess of winter, rebirth, weaving, and witchcraft, depending on the region. The Mother Hulda Museum in beautiful Hessisch Lichtenau explores the legends of Mother Hulda, from fairy tales to herbal lore.
German castles that inspired Rapunzel and Sleeping Beauty
Take a short detour to the romantic town of Göttingen, where the Brothers Grimm taught at the famous university between the years of 1829 and 1837. Visit the historic library at St. Paul's Church, the former Grimm home at Goetheallee No. 6, and head to the traditional town square. A picturesque walking zone lined with sidewalk cafes, the town square is also home to the city's most recognizable landmark: the Little Goose Girl statue, or Gänseliesel. The Little Goose Girl is considered "the most kissed girl (or statue)" in the world — plant one on her yourself for a bit of extra luck.
The next section of the road passes some of the most fairytale-like hidden castles in all of Europe, including the ones that inspired the famous stories of "Rapunzel" and "Sleeping Beauty." Sababurg Castle, where Sleeping Beauty is said to have slumbered for 100 years, is now a luxurious hotel if you're hoping to feel like royalty for a night or two (it is the Fairy Tale Road, after all). Oftentimes, in the 650-year-old castle courtyard, there are re-enactments of the story and other fairy tales, especially in the summer months.
Next, visit the small yet picturesque town of Trendelburg, home to a medieval castle of the same name. This 13th-century castle (now also a hotel) was the inspiration for Rapunzel due to its tall tower, which visitors can still access today. Whether you let down your hair or not, well, that's up to you. While in the town of Trendelburg, you can also visit the intriguing historic mill, a beautiful church, and wander the charming streets that are much the same as they were during the time of the Brothers Grimm. Stay until dusk to walk the Trendelburg Lantern Path (or the Trendelburger Laternenweg) to see the traditional streetlights decorated with various fairy tale illustrations.
The Pied Piper and Bremen, the end of the road
Just over an hour north of Trendelburg is one of the last stops on the Fairy Tale Road: Hamelin. Hamelin (Hameln) is the site of one of the grimmest of the Grimm tales (which is saying something, as the originals are much darker than the Disney versions), the Pied Piper of Hamelin. The legend of the Pied Piper details a rat catcher, the said piper, who, after using his pipe to entice the many rats from town, was not paid for his work. He vowed revenge and eventually returned, this time luring all of the town's children away. They were never seen again. Most disturbingly, historical events do seem to support a mysterious disappearance of the town's children in the 13th century, for which theories abound. Nowadays, you'll hopefully find no rats or rat catchers, just rat-shaped cookies at bakeries, idyllic streets, Pied Piper reenactments, and a statue or two.
From Hamelin comes Bremen (two hours north), an overlooked historic beauty boasting several UNESCO sites. The most famous story from Bremen is the "Bremen Town Musicians." In the tale, a donkey, a dog, a cat, and a rooster, after years of misuse, leave their masters to become musicians, and along the way, outwit some dastardly thieves. These so-called "musicians" are all over the town in various forms — see if you can find them all! In addition, visit the historic square Domshof to view weekly reenactments of the story (for free!) and head to the Bremen Story House (Bremer Geschichtenhaus) in the historic Schnoor district to learn more. The Fairy tale Road ends here, in front of the sculpture of the Bremen Town Musicians, thus concluding your journey into the lives and stories of the Brothers Grimm.