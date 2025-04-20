One Of Germany's Best Road Trips Is A Fairytale Route Through Historic Cities, Cozy Villages, And Forests

One hour from Steinau is Alsfeld, famous for its well-preserved half-timbered homes and its Fairy Tale House. While the Brothers Grimm made the region famous thanks to the popularity of their stories, the area has a long history of fairy tales. The brothers spent their lives gathering stories from locals, researching legends, and embellishing their own tales, all rooted in the legends of their homeland. These are all on display in the Fairy Tale House, a gorgeous half-timbered, 17th-century building featuring rooms paying tribute to different fairy tales. It's also in the center of Alsfeld, whose motto is "preservation, maintenance, refurbishment," a theme evident throughout the historic streets of over 400 beautifully preserved traditional homes.

Alsfeld is also a significant town along the Schwalm River, the inspiration for Little Red Riding Hood. The traditional dress of Schwalm for unmarried women under the age of 30 involved a red cap (known as a betzel), and so a certain red cloak was born. See these typical costumes of Schwalm at the Museum of Schwalm in Schwalmstadt-Ziegenhain, and take a picnic through the thick forests, just as Little Red did once upon a time.

From Alsfeld and Schwalm, head 45 minutes northwest to Marburg. The Brothers Grimm spent the years between 1802 and 1806 studying law at the University of Marburg, where their interest in the German language and folklore was born. Marburg, now one of the most important spots on the road, inspired the brothers with its historic Old Town and romantic alleyways, all in the shadow of Landgrafenschloss, the castle on the hill. Walk through these steep streets up to the castle along the "Grimm Path," spotting various fairy tale figures like the Frog Prince, designed by artist Pasquale Ippolito.