Why Rick Steves Sometimes Recommends Traveling To Europe Without A Hotel Reservation

After your plane ticket, accommodations will be the most expensive part of your trip to Europe. There are plenty of ways to get a bargain, from hostels to seasonal deals and booking tricks. While most think the secret to saving big is booking your stay far in advance, travel expert Rick Steves has another suggestion. Don't book that hotel room until you're at your destination.

Now, this is not a general rule of thumb that will always work. However, if you're looking to save money, this is just one of many thrifty ways Steves recommends trying. Especially as more people are booking travel plans last-minute. Finding rooms day of, Steves says, is one way to potentially save hundreds. Specifically, look for off-peak deals at business hotels. Often, if rooms aren't filled, they'll be offered at a discounted rate, especially during slower seasons for business travelers. This trick is specifically helpful in Brussels and Scandinavian capital cities, Steves notes, but can be tried all over the continent.

"During summer and weekends year-round, you can get a fancy business hotel room at a cheap one-star hotel price," Steves says, "It's not unusual to score a $300 double for $100." Saving money on your hotel room will allow more of your budget to go towards more luxurious splurges Rick Steves says are worth it on a trip. If you need lower-cost accommodations and you're okay with some spontaneity in your travels, this may be the money-saving move for you.