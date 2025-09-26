Why Rick Steves Sometimes Recommends Traveling To Europe Without A Hotel Reservation
After your plane ticket, accommodations will be the most expensive part of your trip to Europe. There are plenty of ways to get a bargain, from hostels to seasonal deals and booking tricks. While most think the secret to saving big is booking your stay far in advance, travel expert Rick Steves has another suggestion. Don't book that hotel room until you're at your destination.
Now, this is not a general rule of thumb that will always work. However, if you're looking to save money, this is just one of many thrifty ways Steves recommends trying. Especially as more people are booking travel plans last-minute. Finding rooms day of, Steves says, is one way to potentially save hundreds. Specifically, look for off-peak deals at business hotels. Often, if rooms aren't filled, they'll be offered at a discounted rate, especially during slower seasons for business travelers. This trick is specifically helpful in Brussels and Scandinavian capital cities, Steves notes, but can be tried all over the continent.
"During summer and weekends year-round, you can get a fancy business hotel room at a cheap one-star hotel price," Steves says, "It's not unusual to score a $300 double for $100." Saving money on your hotel room will allow more of your budget to go towards more luxurious splurges Rick Steves says are worth it on a trip. If you need lower-cost accommodations and you're okay with some spontaneity in your travels, this may be the money-saving move for you.
The pros and cons of booking in advance
Rick Steves also recommends this travel strategy if you require or prefer to have maximum flexibility when you travel. While you may have fewer options available to book, you'll be free to move about as you please and make last-minute decisions (which is definitely not for every traveler). If you're going to book a hotel room this way, call ahead as you travel to find a hotel that can accommodate you. During off-peak seasons when there's little demand for rooms, his "standard room-finding tactic is to telephone in the morning to reserve my room for that night," Steves says.
Freedom and flexibility are the main reasons why Rick Steves recommends booking hotels as you travel through Europe. However, if you're someone who wants to have the most choices available to you and needs peace of mind before taking off, Steves generally would recommend booking your accommodations for Europe far in advance. This is true for accommodations of every price range, as even popular hostels may fill up during peak travel seasons. This is particularly true if you're hoping to book a room in a specific hotel.
The more popular, the sooner in advance you should book. If you plan to visit a major city, or your visit will take place during a major holiday or big event like a planned festival, Steves recommends booking your hotel as soon as you know your travel dates. While you may be a less spontaneous traveler, you'll know where you'll be sleeping months in advance, and you will probably save money on that booking in the long run.