California's Best Forest Camping Of 2025 Is At This Quaint Ranch Hidden In The San Bernardino Mountains
While Southern California is renowned for its beaches and urban attractions, there's a hidden gem waiting to be explored in the San Bernardino Mountains. Holcomb Valley Ranch, recently recognized as one of the best places to camp in Southern California in 2025, offers a unique blend of natural beauty and historical significance.
The history of Holcomb Valley is deeply intertwined with California's Gold Rush era. Once a thriving gold mining camp, the valley was the richest gold mining area of southern California. As word spread of gold and silver in the mountains, prospectors flocked here, began harvesting quartz and gave rise to the Bear Valley Mining District. Gold brought a frenzy of fortune seekers, but the boom didn't last, leaving the valley quiet in just twelve months. Over time, the land evolved from a mining camp to a cattle ranch and later served as a Boy Scouts of America retreat. Today, the valley stands as a living testament to this rich history, offering campers a chance to step back in time while enjoying modern comforts.
Located about three miles north of Big Bear Lake, one of the most filmed lakes in the world, this 411-acre property provides a tranquil escape from the everyday. From the Pacific Crest Trail winding through towering pines to the rock-climbing paradise of Holcomb Pinnacles rising dramatically above the valley, every corner of the ranch invites curiosity, wanderings, and thrills. Whether you're conquering trails, wandering the grounds on foot or horseback, or simply pausing to breath in the fresh air, Holcomb Valley Ranch tucked in Fawnskin, California is where nature's playground meets a peaceful hideaway. Your mountain escape can be all action, all relaxation, or a little mix of both, it's all up to you.
Nature, adventure, and total freedom rolled into one
Forget cramped campsites with noisy neighbors; Holcomb Valley Ranch is the kind of place that gives you room to roam and breathe. Each site is your own private mountain hideaway, camp on a breezy open meadow or tucked under the shade of trees, or carve out your own sweet spot somewhere in between. Take some time to appreciate the sunset painting the sky while sitting by your fire pit and enjoying a meal at your picnic table. Each site comes with safety water buckets, so you can cook, gather, and unwind without worry of fires spreading.
From May through October, potable water is available, and bathrooms and showers make it easy to stay refreshed without losing the outdoorsy vibe. Tent campers, RVers, and everyone in between will feel right at home here. Preorder firewood bundles to light up your evenings, then settle in for a night under the stars. With plenty of room to stretch, quiet surroundings, and the freedom to do as little or as much as you want, it's easy to unplug, relax, and just be.
Whether you crave speed, height, or water, the area around the campground has it all when you're ready to play. Jeep and off-road trails lead to hidden spots, ziplines give a bird's-eye view of the scenery, and Big Bear Lake offers kayaking, paddle boarding, and boating. Downhill mountain biking trails and rock climbing routes push your limits, while the lake provides the perfect reset. It's the ultimate mix of action and scenery, letting you tailor each day to your mood. Thrills, laughter, and stunning views come standard here.
Scenic drives, village energy, and hidden ranch charm in Holcomb Valley Ranch
When you're ready to take a break from the remote wilderness and dive back into the hustle and bustle, the nearby alpine-themed village of Big Bear is bursting with live music, boutique shopping, restaurants, and year-round fun. Sip craft drinks, discover one-of-a-kind finds, and let the local energy sweep you along.
If you're wondering how to get to Holcomb Valley Ranch, Ontario International Airport (ONT) airport is about an hour and 45 minutes away, Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) is about 2 hours away, and it's just over a 2-hour drive from various parts of Los Angeles and Irvine. But wherever you're coming from, when you hit the mountains it's an equally beautiful drive.
All routes take you up and through the heart of Southern California's San Bernardino mountain range, where you'll also find Lake Arrowhead, another quaint alpine village just 30-minutes from Big Bear. With opportunities to stop for photos, stretch your legs, and set the tone for your stay, the drive to Holcomb Valley Ranch is its own adventure. When you finally pull into the ranch, you'll feel like you've stumbled into a secret slice of the mountains where you're ready to silence your phone notifications, lace up your hiking shoes, and enjoy all the peace and adventure waiting for you here. It's clear why this quaint ranch tops the list for Southern California's best forest camping of 2025.