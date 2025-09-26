Tucked In West Virginia's Allegheny Foothills Is A Lakeside Destination Perfect For Fishing, Boating, And Hiking

The 10-mile-long lake essentially demands you spend time on the water. The park's marina is open from May to September, with everything from fishing to pontoon boat rentals available. A low-regulation environment governs the waters, too. You won't be stymied by horsepower limits or jet ski curfews. While that's not a reason to go buck wild, it does let the more adrenaline-dependent boaters have their kicks. The easier-going paddlers need not fret; the marina also has kayaks available. While out on the water, there's no better way to kill time than to cast a line.

Tygart Lake's surface hides a veritable aquarium beneath. Bluegill, crappie, catfish, and bass call its waters home. The lax attitude toward boating regulations also passes on to fishing, as well. No hassle of measuring tape, bag limits, or catch-and-release rules. Just the thrill of the tug and the fight on the line. You still need a fishing license, though. You don't need to board a vessel to snag the fish either. The 30 miles of shoreline offer a perfect stage for casting a line and reeling 'em in. Those who'd rather stay dry have plenty to see as well.

The forest orbiting the lake includes six trails, each providing a worthwhile excursion into nature. The School Bus Loop Trail offers the most arresting trek. Its 2 miles combine the lake's natural beauty with relics of civilization, like an old, abandoned 1940s school bus. If you plan to explore on your own, be sure to read up on safety tips to know before a solo hike.