Tucked In West Virginia's Allegheny Foothills Is A Lakeside Destination Perfect For Fishing, Boating, And Hiking
West Virginia's chunk of the Allegheny Mountains has been a boon for travelers. The range is home to Thomas, an underrated mountain city with a popular waterfall, as well as a rival to the Appalachian Trail that's an equally epic hiking route. Travelers can find hidden jewels in the mountains' foothills as well, like Tygart Lake State Park, about 100 miles from Pittsburgh. The 1,750-acre expanse of blue offers a perfect lakeside destination for boating and fishing, with 391 acres of land abutting the lake with unique hiking trails.
The US Army Corps of Engineers created the lake in 1938 as an overflow for three rivers. The resulting body of water has become a getaway for local families and water-loving locals. It's got a ton to offer. The Tygart Adventure Lake provides the perfect one-stop destination at the park. Those looking to while away the day on the shoreline can hop on a lounge chair, sand under their toes. Meanwhile, energy-filled kids in need of tiring can tackle the 25 giant inflatable obstacles, designed for maximum exertion. It's just one of many ways to spend a longer weekend at the park.
Boating, fishing, and more at Tygart Lake State Park
The 10-mile-long lake essentially demands you spend time on the water. The park's marina is open from May to September, with everything from fishing to pontoon boat rentals available. A low-regulation environment governs the waters, too. You won't be stymied by horsepower limits or jet ski curfews. While that's not a reason to go buck wild, it does let the more adrenaline-dependent boaters have their kicks. The easier-going paddlers need not fret; the marina also has kayaks available. While out on the water, there's no better way to kill time than to cast a line.
Tygart Lake's surface hides a veritable aquarium beneath. Bluegill, crappie, catfish, and bass call its waters home. The lax attitude toward boating regulations also passes on to fishing, as well. No hassle of measuring tape, bag limits, or catch-and-release rules. Just the thrill of the tug and the fight on the line. You still need a fishing license, though. You don't need to board a vessel to snag the fish either. The 30 miles of shoreline offer a perfect stage for casting a line and reeling 'em in. Those who'd rather stay dry have plenty to see as well.
The forest orbiting the lake includes six trails, each providing a worthwhile excursion into nature. The School Bus Loop Trail offers the most arresting trek. Its 2 miles combine the lake's natural beauty with relics of civilization, like an old, abandoned 1940s school bus. If you plan to explore on your own, be sure to read up on safety tips to know before a solo hike.
The logistics of visiting Tygart Lake State Park
The lake's remote location makes driving the ideal way to visit. The closest major travel hub, Pittsburgh International Airport, is nearly two hours away by car. If you can finagle a connecting flight to nearby North Central West Virginia Airport, it'll cut your driving time down to less than half an hour. While there, add a side trip to Valley Falls, an under-the-radar state park that's a waterfall hiking haven.
Visitors can get a night's rest at any of the park's 36 campsites, which are open from spring through fall. Most are standard sites, and nearly all have a fairly decent Wi-Fi signal. Another 10 also have water and electric hook-ups. If you can't pack a tent, book one of the lake's cabins, one-bedroom spaces with a full kitchen. Those hoping for some more civilized quarters can stop by the Tygart Lake Lodge, which has a panoramic view of the lake. Accommodations include a bevy of amenities, such as a full-service restaurant, Wi-Fi, and a balcony for nearly all of the 18 rooms.
Though the lake provides plenty of action for visitors all year except winter, late autumn might be the best time to visit, when the lake's green cocoon begins changing colors. The lakeside picnic tables provide the perfect place to watch and soak in the kaleidoscopic changing foliage. Just bring whatever gear you need to match your planned adventures, and you're bound to have a memorable visit to this impressive state park.