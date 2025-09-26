Mississippi's City Near Jackson Is Family-Friendly With Its Very Own Tea Farm For Unmatched Fresh Brews
Picture a gentle morning in the American South, perhaps a front porch, a rocking chair, and a cold glass of sweet tea in hand. U.S. tea consumption is reportedly on the rise, but the sacrament of sweet tea has always been a Southern thing, where it's typically served iced. While China is the world's biggest producer of tea, some of it also comes from Brookhaven, a tiny town in Lincoln County, Mississippi (named for Abraham Lincoln; population 11,524).
Brookhaven is home to the Great Mississippi Tea Company, a young farm that cultivates around 40,000 plants to produce a wide variety of award-winning teas, including black, oolong, green, yellow, and pine needle. The town is already steeped (pun intended) in Southern history and culture, with landmarks like the Butterfield Mansion, a 1908 Gilded Age home restored in 2017. Today, "Ole Brook" boasts what Country Roads magazine calls "Mississippi's Most Victorian Street" – South Jackson Street is lined with historic landmark homes from the town's heyday, when it even earned the nickname "Homeseeker's Paradise" as its railroad-friendly hub drew a growing population. Brookhaven also has an original pre-Civil War log cabin, lots of historic buildings, and plenty of arts and outdoor activities to appeal to everyone.
Located just 55 miles from Jackson, home of the Blues and one of Mississippi's oldest and most legendary juke joints, and 145 miles from Biloxi, the Gulf Coast's "Las Vegas of the South," Brookhaven sits off Highway 51, a north-south corridor that runs from the Wisconsin-Michigan border all the way down to New Orleans. It's a peaceful detour from Highway 61, the legendary "Blues Highway" known for its scenic beauty, music heritage, and deep culinary roots. The closest airport is Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International, and it's about a one-hour drive from Brookhaven.
Sample tea and peruse Southern fare in Brookhaven
One of the most incredible things to do in Brookhaven — and something that you can't do in just any small, historic Southern town — is visit the Great Mississippi Tea Company, a small but growing farm offering tours and tea tastings. Take a one-hour tour for just $10, or for $30, enjoy a tour and a tea-tasting (as of the time of this writing). From May to October, special immersion tours during the tea harvest season let you take part in the tea-making process — and, of course, sample the tea. Immersion tours start at $75 per person and must be booked in advance. If you have an RV, you can even stay overnight on the property — the Tea Company hosts a small RV camp with a tour and morning cuppa included.
After tea time, head downtown. Janie's Pastry Shop is a must-visit in Brookhaven, offering baked goods with Southern flair, from hunting-themed cookies to chantilly cakes and cheesecake in a jar. Ready to switch from tea to coffee? Dog Ear Books & Wild Fox Coffee is a good place to do it, with both a drive-through and a cozy reading nook. "This place is top tier!" said one Yelp reviewer. "I am always pleased with the coffee and the service. ... Their book selection is absolutely amazing, especially for this town where book stores are as sparse as zero!" For lunch, go to Betty's Eat Shop. "EVERYTHING they serve is wonderful," one Tripadvisor reviewer raves, "You cannot go wrong at Betty's!" Try Southern favorites like the fried green tomato sandwich or chicken on a stick, or check out their rotating burger specials. Top it off with bourbon from 1905, a bar featuring over 300 types of bourbon that also serves pizza.
Take yourself on a walking tour of historic buildings and free museums
Brookhaven was founded around 1818 on Choctaw land by New Yorker Samuel Jayne, who borrowed the name from a small Long Island town. In 1858, the railroad came, connecting Jackson to New Orleans. It spurred development and brought one of the first four-year colleges for women, Whitworth College — now the Mississippi School of the Arts, a high school for the state's top young artists. Its campus is a designated Mississippi Landmark on the National Register of Historic Places. During the Civil War, Brookhaven was raided by Union troops and was eventually rebuilt as a timber hub. The old train depot now houses the free Military Memorial Museum, featuring large-scale models, wartime paraphernalia, and exhibits about Mississippi's military history.
Stroll South Jackson Street, lined with its Victorian homes, or explore historic buildings downtown. The Chamber of Commerce offers a downloadable walking tour guide: notable stops include the 1904 Inez Hotel (Romanesque Revival, now luxury apartments); First Methodist Church (1916, Classical Revival, still serving its congregation); and the 1825 Foster-Smith Log Cabin, an original relocated to the Brookhaven Railroad Park in 1997. Learn more local history at the free Lincoln County Historical and Genealogical Society & Museum, housed in a former Jewish synagogue. Brookhaven Little Theatre is among the oldest continually running community theatres in Mississippi — check out the calendar for shows.
For outdoor time, Lake Lincoln State Park is just 11 miles away for camping, hiking, and even boating — the store across the street rents kayaks and canoes. Or, play a round at The Ole Brook, an 18-hole golf course with a driving range, tennis, and swimming facilities. Mount Zion bike trail is also nearby, an easy 9-mile loop that offers fall foliage vistas.