Mississippi's City Near Jackson Is Family-Friendly With Its Very Own Tea Farm For Unmatched Fresh Brews

One of the most incredible things to do in Brookhaven — and something that you can't do in just any small, historic Southern town — is visit the Great Mississippi Tea Company, a small but growing farm offering tours and tea tastings. Take a one-hour tour for just $10, or for $30, enjoy a tour and a tea-tasting (as of the time of this writing). From May to October, special immersion tours during the tea harvest season let you take part in the tea-making process — and, of course, sample the tea. Immersion tours start at $75 per person and must be booked in advance. If you have an RV, you can even stay overnight on the property — the Tea Company hosts a small RV camp with a tour and morning cuppa included.

After tea time, head downtown. Janie's Pastry Shop is a must-visit in Brookhaven, offering baked goods with Southern flair, from hunting-themed cookies to chantilly cakes and cheesecake in a jar. Ready to switch from tea to coffee? Dog Ear Books & Wild Fox Coffee is a good place to do it, with both a drive-through and a cozy reading nook. "This place is top tier!" said one Yelp reviewer. "I am always pleased with the coffee and the service. ... Their book selection is absolutely amazing, especially for this town where book stores are as sparse as zero!" For lunch, go to Betty's Eat Shop. "EVERYTHING they serve is wonderful," one Tripadvisor reviewer raves, "You cannot go wrong at Betty's!" Try Southern favorites like the fried green tomato sandwich or chicken on a stick, or check out their rotating burger specials. Top it off with bourbon from 1905, a bar featuring over 300 types of bourbon that also serves pizza.