Rick Steves Calls This Ancient Italian Hilltop Town With Tropical Gardens 'The Finest' In Sicily

It's sometimes true that the more lowkey a destination is the more tricky it is to get to, and, although Ragusa is more out of the way than some of Sicily's other locations, it's still possible to reach without too much hassle. The closest airport to the town is Comiso, although it only receives flights from mainland Italy and a few other European cities. If you're renting a car or willing to take a taxi, it's just a 30- to 40-minute drive through the country-side to reach Ragusa. At the time of writing a taxi costs around $45. Catania Airport is a larger travel hub that even has a direct flight from JFK, and, although it's slightly further away from Ragusa (over an hour and a half's drive), there is a bus route to the UNESCO World Heritage site as well.

Once you're in town, you'll be spoiled for choice for places to stay. Whether you want the Italian luxury of Relais Antica Badia, a hotel set in an early 17th century palazzo (that also promises great views of the town's cathedral), or the kinder-on-the-wallet hostels, you will find accommodation that suits you. Another beautiful thing about Ragusa is that there is no bad time to visit. The seasons each bring their own charm, and, although it will be busier in summer, Ragusa is less crowded than other towns so you'll never feel hemmed in. There are some events that could make certain times of year more appealing however, like the film festival in September, the Feast of St. George in May, or the literary festival in June.