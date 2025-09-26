Rick Steves Calls This Ancient Italian Hilltop Town With Tropical Gardens 'The Finest' In Sicily
Sicily is a charming destination just off the very southern tip of Italy, earning it the moniker as being "the ball" being kicked by "the boot," as it were. Much like other parts of Italy, travel guru Rick Steves has often sung its praises for its beauty, culture, food, and more. After all, it boasts Europe's tallest active volcano, Mount Etna, a unique and storied culture that sets it apart from Italy itself, and stunning architecture. Tourists flock to popular spots like Palermo or Taormina, one of the best honeymoon destinations in Italy, but often miss mind-blowing locations like Ragusa, which Steves himself has named as one of the island's "finest" towns on his website.
Located in the southeastern part of the island, Ragusa sits atop a gorge and is split into the more modern and sprawling Ragusa Superiore and the old town, Ragusa Ibla. Destroyed by an earthquake in the late 17th century, the town was rebuilt in a dramatic Baroque fashion, which also earned it the distinct status of becoming a UNESCO World Heritage site. Whether you're looking for beguiling churches, tropical gardens, world-class dining, or, just hoping to escape some of Sicily's summer crowds, Ragusa should undoubtedly be on your Euro-summer bucket-list.
How to get to Ragusa in Sicily
It's sometimes true that the more lowkey a destination is the more tricky it is to get to, and, although Ragusa is more out of the way than some of Sicily's other locations, it's still possible to reach without too much hassle. The closest airport to the town is Comiso, although it only receives flights from mainland Italy and a few other European cities. If you're renting a car or willing to take a taxi, it's just a 30- to 40-minute drive through the country-side to reach Ragusa. At the time of writing a taxi costs around $45. Catania Airport is a larger travel hub that even has a direct flight from JFK, and, although it's slightly further away from Ragusa (over an hour and a half's drive), there is a bus route to the UNESCO World Heritage site as well.
Once you're in town, you'll be spoiled for choice for places to stay. Whether you want the Italian luxury of Relais Antica Badia, a hotel set in an early 17th century palazzo (that also promises great views of the town's cathedral), or the kinder-on-the-wallet hostels, you will find accommodation that suits you. Another beautiful thing about Ragusa is that there is no bad time to visit. The seasons each bring their own charm, and, although it will be busier in summer, Ragusa is less crowded than other towns so you'll never feel hemmed in. There are some events that could make certain times of year more appealing however, like the film festival in September, the Feast of St. George in May, or the literary festival in June.
What to do in Ragusa, Sicily
One of the best things to do in a town like Ragusa is simply to meander around. Ragusa is known for its Baroque architecture and there are 18 structures with UNESCO World Heritage designations, including the Cathedral San Giovani Battista, the Palazzo Zacco, and the Church of San Filippo Neri.
The town is also special for nature lovers, as there are four stunning gardens to explore. The oldest of them is Gardino Ibleo, on the eastern border of the old town. Not only are there local and tropical flora, water features, fish, and preened pathways, but there are also great views over the valley. Giardino Ibleo houses three churches, including the church of San Giaocomo. Whilst on your stroll you can marvel at the frescos, sculptures, and architecture of the 17th century masterpiece. There is also the Villa Margherita park, the Via Santa Domenica park with its community vegetable gardens and beautiful lily ponds, and the Radici Think Natural gardens at the Ibla Resort. For a small fee you can take an hour's stroll through these gardens with local wildlife and distinct floral aromas, designed to relax and rejuvenate.
Undeniably, eating your way around a Sicilian town is also a very good use of your time and Ragusa is no exception. Despite its relatively small size, Ragusa has two Michelin Star restaurants, the one star Locanda Don Serafino and the two star Duomo. You don't have to break the bank for a great bite in Ragusa, however. If you know Rick Steves' recommendations for finding a memorable meal then you'll be asking around town for the best spots that locals love. An article on Go Ask a Local recommends the family run Cucina e Vino for home-style local fare.