Ditching Your Dinner Reservations Will Now Cost You On This Big Name Cruise Line
One of the most appealing aspects of a cruise vacation is the flexibility. There's a plethora of entertaining shows, live music, fitness classes, dining, and shore excursions to select from on the daily. You can find your way out of an onboard escape room, go rock-climbing or try a simulated sky dive, and end your night with a classic Broadway show — or you could simply laze by the pool all day. The choice is yours. However, if you're planning on sailing with Royal Caribbean, things will be slightly less flexible from now on. The company, probably best known for its record-breaking Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, offers a number of high-quality specialty restaurants, like the exquisite Giovanni's Italian Kitchen. These venues are not included with most cruise packages and require a reservation — and until recently, there was no penalty for no-shows. But the cruise liner stated in a memo emailed to travel agencies (via Royal Caribbean blog) that, as of September 01, 2025, this would change: Now, if you ditch your dining reservation, it's going to cost you.
Like many additional fees on cruises, such as those attached to Royal Caribbean's "free" room service, this one isn't as straightforward as it seems. As per the company's website, guests who do not cancel their reservation with at least 24 hours' notice (including no-shows) will be charged $25 per person. However, certain venues are double that ($50 per person), including Royal Railway and Omakase. And at Celebration Table, you'll be charged half the cost of your prix-fixe menu. But note that this fee won't apply to you if you're booked in a Star Class suite — the most expensive suite, with top-tier perks — or if you've purchased a dining package, because specialty dining is already included with both.
Why Royal Caribbean has a no-show fee and how you can avoid it
This new policy isn't meant to add more stress to passengers' lives — it's simply encouraging people to be mindful with their bookings. There's a dizzying array of activities offered onboard and on land, and often passengers double-book themselves or simply forget about their reservations. But some of these spots have extremely limited capacity and book up quickly. Think about the disappointment that you would have if you were on a cruise, excited to try a top-rated specialty restaurant but by the time you got around to making a reservation, you discovered that it was full for your entire sailing. Then, imagine how you'd feel if you knew that, every night, there were actually a few tables, sitting empty from no-show guests, which could have accommodated you. This is exactly the situation Royal Caribbean wants to avoid (but you can also read this guide on the best time to enjoy specialty dining on a cruise to increase your odds of snagging a table).
The most obvious way to avoid this fee is, of course, to actually show up. Check the schedule in advance and ensure that you've noted down all of your booked shore excursions and activities to avoid any conflicts. Remember, once you've made a reservation, you're not completely locked in — it's still possible to cancel without penalty if you do so at least 24 hours before. You can manage your reservations by calling the planning assistance number (pre-cruise), logging into your My Royal Cruise account, or using the Royal Caribbean app. By preparing for your trip more thoughtfully and being considerate of other passengers, you can make it easier for everyone to experience excellent fine dining at sea — and save that $25 for some scrumptious desserts.