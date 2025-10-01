Ditching Your Dinner Reservations Will Now Cost You On This Big Name Cruise Line

One of the most appealing aspects of a cruise vacation is the flexibility. There's a plethora of entertaining shows, live music, fitness classes, dining, and shore excursions to select from on the daily. You can find your way out of an onboard escape room, go rock-climbing or try a simulated sky dive, and end your night with a classic Broadway show — or you could simply laze by the pool all day. The choice is yours. However, if you're planning on sailing with Royal Caribbean, things will be slightly less flexible from now on. The company, probably best known for its record-breaking Icon of the Seas, the world's largest cruise ship, offers a number of high-quality specialty restaurants, like the exquisite Giovanni's Italian Kitchen. These venues are not included with most cruise packages and require a reservation — and until recently, there was no penalty for no-shows. But the cruise liner stated in a memo emailed to travel agencies (via Royal Caribbean blog) that, as of September 01, 2025, this would change: Now, if you ditch your dining reservation, it's going to cost you.

Like many additional fees on cruises, such as those attached to Royal Caribbean's "free" room service, this one isn't as straightforward as it seems. As per the company's website, guests who do not cancel their reservation with at least 24 hours' notice (including no-shows) will be charged $25 per person. However, certain venues are double that ($50 per person), including Royal Railway and Omakase. And at Celebration Table, you'll be charged half the cost of your prix-fixe menu. But note that this fee won't apply to you if you're booked in a Star Class suite — the most expensive suite, with top-tier perks — or if you've purchased a dining package, because specialty dining is already included with both.