Connecticut's Serene Island State Park Is A Tranquil Getaway In One Of 'America's Last Great Places'
In an effort to promote ecological preservation in the 1990s, the Nature Conservancy created a map of the Last Great Places — destinations across the country where "intact ecosystems" and wildlife habitats were still in place. On the list were the Red Hills region of Florida and Georgia, the Mount Washington Forest Reserve Area in Massachusetts, and the French Creek Watershed, home to one of Pennsylvania's most charming historic villages. Another site selected for the list was the Lower Connecticut River Valley, a natural refuge that's perhaps best experienced by visiting Selden Neck State Park.
Occupying the largest island on the river (607 acres in size), Selden Neck is Connecticut's only island state park. Historically, the island had a farm and a quarry that produced stones to pave New York City's streets. Today, the island is uninhabited and secluded — a tranquil getaway to hike, fish, boat, and camp while enjoying views of the river. If you like Selden Neck State Park, check out Shea Island, Connecticut's hidden island retreat with rustic camping, kayaking, and serene sunsets.
Selden Neck is also, of course, a terrific place to observe the region's varied ecosystems. The quiet island with its forested landscapes and tidal marshes is a habitat for breeding warblers, thrushes, and swamp sparrows, and a stopping point for migratory birds, as well. The Connecticut River Museum runs boat tours ($85 per person) with a professional birder as a guide, a fantastic way to get an overview of the island and its wildlife.
Paddle or cruise over to Selden Neck State Park
It's possible to visit Selden Neck State Park independently, too, but it requires more planning. Just off the coast of Lyme, Connecticut, the park is only accessible by boat. If you're not visiting on a guided tour, you could boat, kayak, or canoe across the Selden Creek from the Hadlyme Ferry access point in Lyme. The island doesn't have an official dock or landing spot, but boats can drop an anchor offshore or paddle to the riverbank.
Once on the island, visitors can swim, explore wooded trails, and even pitch a tent (from May through October) at one of the park's primitive campgrounds. The largest, Cedars Camp Area, is located near the island's northern tip. Campsite rates start at just $5 per night, though you'll have to pay an additional reservation fee of around $9 per site. The facilities are basic, but grills and fire rings are available.
Pick up picnic or barbecue supplies at Big Y World Class Market in Lyme before entering the park. If you're not up for rustic camping, you could check into an area hotel like the charming Old Lyme Inn (from $275 per night in fall). The closest airport, about an hour away from Lyme by car, is Bradley International Airport in Hartford County, the second-largest airport in New England (behind Boston's airport). If you're navigating the region by car, consider this scenic drive connecting classic New England towns.