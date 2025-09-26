Connecticut's Serene Island State Park Is A Tranquil Getaway In One Of 'America's Last Great Places'

In an effort to promote ecological preservation in the 1990s, the Nature Conservancy created a map of the Last Great Places — destinations across the country where "intact ecosystems" and wildlife habitats were still in place. On the list were the Red Hills region of Florida and Georgia, the Mount Washington Forest Reserve Area in Massachusetts, and the French Creek Watershed, home to one of Pennsylvania's most charming historic villages. Another site selected for the list was the Lower Connecticut River Valley, a natural refuge that's perhaps best experienced by visiting Selden Neck State Park.

Occupying the largest island on the river (607 acres in size), Selden Neck is Connecticut's only island state park. Historically, the island had a farm and a quarry that produced stones to pave New York City's streets. Today, the island is uninhabited and secluded — a tranquil getaway to hike, fish, boat, and camp while enjoying views of the river. If you like Selden Neck State Park, check out Shea Island, Connecticut's hidden island retreat with rustic camping, kayaking, and serene sunsets.

Selden Neck is also, of course, a terrific place to observe the region's varied ecosystems. The quiet island with its forested landscapes and tidal marshes is a habitat for breeding warblers, thrushes, and swamp sparrows, and a stopping point for migratory birds, as well. The Connecticut River Museum runs boat tours ($85 per person) with a professional birder as a guide, a fantastic way to get an overview of the island and its wildlife.