The Main Street Arkansas Coffee Trail Lets You Find All The Best Morning Pick-Me-Ups In The Natural State

When you think of the best places to have coffee, European destinations probably come to mind ... or maybe the Pacific Northwest. It's rare to expect a southern state to hide some of the world's best coffee, especially a state like Arkansas. But while aficionados might not have recognized the state as one of the five best destinations for coffee lovers in the U.S., the Main Street Arkansas Coffee Trail would seem to indicate otherwise.

So what is the Main Street Arkansas Coffee Trail? It's a route that isn't just about your morning pick-me-up, but actually a road trip waiting to happen. It was an initiative brought on by a collaboration with the Main Street Arkansas program and Arkansas Tourism to feature locally owned coffee shops for tourists and locals to explore the great brews the state has to offer (via Arkansas Heritage). From the Ozarks in the north to the Delta in the east, and down to southern Arkansas, this trail gives travelers a flavorful way to explore the Natural State.

Driving the full route would take you across hundreds of miles and several days if you wanted to stop at every café, but that's part of the fun. For example, just one road reaching from The Caffeinated Cow to Alley Cats Coffee Bar would take four hours to travel. Then, factor in visiting each establishment. Each stop is set with a unique backdrop, from historic downtown storefronts to cozy neighborhood cafés, turning every cup into both a caffeine fix and a cultural experience. Whether you're a road-tripper or just hopping between nearby towns, the Coffee Trail shows that Arkansas isn't just about fried pickles or hiking trails; it's also about a thriving, homegrown coffee culture worth savoring.