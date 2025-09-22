Boston Joins Philly In Efforts To Let Travelers Through TSA Before Even Getting To The Airport
Battling heavy traffic on the way to the airport can be unnerving. Add long lines at TSA into the mix and this can send the most seasoned of travelers over the edge. But those flying out of Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) will soon be able to go through TSA before they even arrive, a game-changing offer that's already available in Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania city with rich history and an amazing food scene. The Massachusetts Port Authority (Massport) has revealed that they will be unveiling a remote terminal in Framingham, a city located a little over 30 minutes away from BOS. To sum it up, travelers would go through TSA at this location and then hop on a Logan Express to BOS (this bus has long transported passengers to BOS from Framingham and other destinations within the Greater Boston area).
According to The Boston Globe, the remote terminal will be rolled out in the summer of 2026. Consider that this is a trial period and may not necessarily be permanent. In any case, potential travelers who are interested in taking advantage of this resource will only have to pay a couple of dollars for their bus fare to enjoy this amenity. Regarding its low cost, Richard Davey, Massport's Chief Executive Officer told The Boston Globe, "I just want to gather evidence about the efficiency of the service to see if this is even worth investing the dollars. ... If my suspicion is correct, I think Massachusetts residents will embrace this."
Although they both allow travelers to go through TSA before their arrival at the airport, Massport's remote terminal is unique from what Philly has to offer travelers. Landline, as it's called, is a bus service that transports individuals, who must be flying with American Airlines, from a number of smaller East Coast airports to (and from) Philadelphia International Airport (PHL). This includes Lehigh Valley International Airport (ABE), where fliers are screened before heading to PHL.
Some travelers have reservations about Massport's remote terminal
Upon their arrival at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS), those who opt to use Massport's remote terminal in Framingham will be able to board their flight with no other security measures needed. There's also no need to worry about checking bags; this can be done at the remote terminal. The Logan Express will depart Framingham every hour in the mornings and will conveniently drop off passengers at Terminal A or Terminal C. Needless to say, the process, from start to end, is intended to be seamless for travelers. After all, BOS is one of the largest and busiest airports in the country.
In 2024 alone, Boston Logan International Airport, known for featuring the soon-to-be defunct longest domestic flight in America as well as one of the shortest flights in the country, saw 43 million passengers. Despite this, a study by Upgraded Points named BOS as one of the top five airports with the best average TSA security wait times. The company ranked BOS at number three, citing the average wait time as 10.6 minutes. In a TikTok posted by WBZ-TV, many commented that security lines at BOS are minimal, with one individual even expressing confusion over Massport launching this service.
Others on social media have raised concerns. "Makes zero sense and is bound to have security leaks," wrote an individual on Instagram. Naturally, some are looking forward to this offering with a Reddit user explaining, "You could park (relatively) easily, go through security, and take the bus to the airport without the stress of dealing with Logan's crazy mess especially during peak times." However, only time will tell if Massport's remote terminal, which at the time of this writing is awaiting approval from TSA, will be a success.