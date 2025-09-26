Denver's Artsy Suburb Is A Tranquil Escape With Diverse Trails And Colorado's Largest Shopping Mall

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

America's largest mall may be found in the Minnesota city of Bloomington. But when it comes to retail offerings, the Denver suburb of Lone Tree certainly doesn't disappoint. This corner of Colorado is home to the state's largest shopping mall, with a span just shy of 1.6 million square feet. Don't let the name fool you, though. Lone Tree brings more to the table than just the fruits of urban sprawl. Boasting a plethora of parks and a variety of hiking trails all within easy reach, the community also serves as a tranquil escape for those eager to get away from the hubbub of the big city.

Incorporated in 1995, Lone Tree has really boomed in the short time it's been on the map. More than 14,000 Coloradans now live within its bounds, a massive uptick from the some 2,400 folks who lived there in the mid-1990s. Lying in close proximity to the Colorado capital, the artsy city is only about a 30-minute drive away from the Denver International Airport (DEN), America's largest airport, which is great news if you're coming in from out of the area.

Lone Tree has a good selection of accommodations, too. Hit the links during a stay at the Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel, which is rated "exceptional" on Hotels.com. In addition to its spacious boutique suites and sweeping greens, the resort has a fitness center and several on-site restaurants. If golfing's not your thing, snag a room at a more familiar brand, such as the TownePlace Suites by Marriott or Hampton Inn & Suites, both of which come top-rated online.