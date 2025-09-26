Denver's Artsy Suburb Is A Tranquil Escape With Diverse Trails And Colorado's Largest Shopping Mall
America's largest mall may be found in the Minnesota city of Bloomington. But when it comes to retail offerings, the Denver suburb of Lone Tree certainly doesn't disappoint. This corner of Colorado is home to the state's largest shopping mall, with a span just shy of 1.6 million square feet. Don't let the name fool you, though. Lone Tree brings more to the table than just the fruits of urban sprawl. Boasting a plethora of parks and a variety of hiking trails all within easy reach, the community also serves as a tranquil escape for those eager to get away from the hubbub of the big city.
Incorporated in 1995, Lone Tree has really boomed in the short time it's been on the map. More than 14,000 Coloradans now live within its bounds, a massive uptick from the some 2,400 folks who lived there in the mid-1990s. Lying in close proximity to the Colorado capital, the artsy city is only about a 30-minute drive away from the Denver International Airport (DEN), America's largest airport, which is great news if you're coming in from out of the area.
Lone Tree has a good selection of accommodations, too. Hit the links during a stay at the Lone Tree Golf Club & Hotel, which is rated "exceptional" on Hotels.com. In addition to its spacious boutique suites and sweeping greens, the resort has a fitness center and several on-site restaurants. If golfing's not your thing, snag a room at a more familiar brand, such as the TownePlace Suites by Marriott or Hampton Inn & Suites, both of which come top-rated online.
Roam the wild trails of Lone Tree
Go looking and you'll find a dozen lush parks sprinkled across Lone Tree, all of which have hiking trails to explore. At the top of the list is the ultra-popular Bluffs Regional Park and Trail, which welcomes about 500 visitors each and every day. Open daily from one hour before sunrise to one hour after sunset, this serene slice of Colorado wilds sits on the southern end of town. Take in the wondrous views of the state's Front Range mountains as you tackle an easy 2.7-mile loop through grassy hills. "You'll mostly be walking up hill to the view points, so plan for elevation," one trail enthusiast reviewed on AllTrails, cautioning visitors to bring along ample water and lather on sunscreen due to the lack of shade. "Dogs will need extra water, can be taxing in the sun here," the hiker added.
If you want more of a challenge, the hilly path connects to the East West Regional Trail, a 27-mile route that'll take you off the beaten path through the surrounding grasslands and oak tree-covered bluffs. Trek east and you'll hit the historic landmark of Schweiger Ranch, where you can take a stroll through time. The restored late-1800s-era homestead sits on nearly 40 acres of land, which you can roam on a guided or self-guided tour. The grounds are open to the public during a variety of events held from June to October and in December, so be sure to check the ranch's online calendar for up-to-date information.
Get your steps in at Colorado's shopping mecca
If you'd prefer to walk and shop, then Park Meadows is the place to be. Far from your traditional grassy patch of wilds, this "park" is none other than the aforementioned enclosed shopping center. This massive mall might even be as impressive as other locations considered the ultimate destinations to visit on a trip to Colorado. Just take it from one past visitor. "A suburban classic, this mall is HUGE and at the same time always packed," the reviewer wrote on Tripadvisor. "It has every store you could hope for, lots of options for food and refreshments, and a warm-lit comfortable environment."
Just be sure to wear your comfiest pair of walking shoes because there are 185 different stores and restaurants to see, from department store chains, such as Macy's, Dillard's, and Nordstrom, to the designer brands of Coach, Michael Kors, and Swarovski. Grab a bite to eat in the food hall, where you'll find classics like Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, and Panda Express. If you want to sink your teeth into an indulgent meal in a more ritzy atmosphere, grab a table at Perry's Steakhouse & Grille or Fogo de Chao.
Round out your tour of Lone Tree by taking in the local arts. Lauded on Tripadvisor as a "veritable feast for the cultural senses," the Lone Tree Arts Center is definitely worth a visit. Throughout the year, the 500-seat venue hosts a variety of performances and other events, such as rotating art exhibits, educational workshops, children's art classes, and film screenings.