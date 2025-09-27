England's Answer To California's Big Sur Is A Dramatic Coast With Beaches And Cliffside Camping

Despite the rain and gloom many often complain of in England, there are fantastic adventures to be found all across country. Whether it's a visit to the eerie coastal town so haunting it inspired Bram Stoker to write Dracula, or jumping into the prettiest wild swim spot in the Lake District, there's something for everyone to enjoy here. And if what you're looking for is dramatic coastal scenery that's breathtaking enough to rival the cliffs and jutting headlands of Big Sur in California, make your way to the emerald coastlines of Cornwall on England's southwestern tip. Here you'll find Porthcothan Bay Beach, a dreamy crescent of butterscotch sand tucked along a sweeping stretch of rocky cliffs backed by rolling green meadows overlooking azure surf.

Though no longer boasting the iconic natural rock archway which was destroyed by winter storms just over a decade ago, the coastline surrounding Porthcothan Bay still features magnificent boulder formations rising up from the crashing emerald surf. Hike along the picturesque coastal path heading north and you'll reach Treyarnon Bay, another spellbinding slice of glittering golden sand embraced by the sweep of craggy headlands. If you're a fan of the hit series "Poldark," you might even recognize the landscape from scenes of Captain Ross galloping away on his horse.

Hundreds of years ago, his magnificent stretch of coastline from Porthcothan to Treyarnon was swarming with smugglers who made use of the many secret coves and caves to store their contraband. Though the smugglers are long gone, the echoes of their swashbuckling antics can still be felt whenever the tides draw back, revealing the mystical inlets weathered into the headlands. To make it even more magical, spend the night camping atop the cliffs and wake up to unforgettable views of the Cornish seascape.