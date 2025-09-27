England's Answer To California's Big Sur Is A Dramatic Coast With Beaches And Cliffside Camping
Despite the rain and gloom many often complain of in England, there are fantastic adventures to be found all across country. Whether it's a visit to the eerie coastal town so haunting it inspired Bram Stoker to write Dracula, or jumping into the prettiest wild swim spot in the Lake District, there's something for everyone to enjoy here. And if what you're looking for is dramatic coastal scenery that's breathtaking enough to rival the cliffs and jutting headlands of Big Sur in California, make your way to the emerald coastlines of Cornwall on England's southwestern tip. Here you'll find Porthcothan Bay Beach, a dreamy crescent of butterscotch sand tucked along a sweeping stretch of rocky cliffs backed by rolling green meadows overlooking azure surf.
Though no longer boasting the iconic natural rock archway which was destroyed by winter storms just over a decade ago, the coastline surrounding Porthcothan Bay still features magnificent boulder formations rising up from the crashing emerald surf. Hike along the picturesque coastal path heading north and you'll reach Treyarnon Bay, another spellbinding slice of glittering golden sand embraced by the sweep of craggy headlands. If you're a fan of the hit series "Poldark," you might even recognize the landscape from scenes of Captain Ross galloping away on his horse.
Hundreds of years ago, his magnificent stretch of coastline from Porthcothan to Treyarnon was swarming with smugglers who made use of the many secret coves and caves to store their contraband. Though the smugglers are long gone, the echoes of their swashbuckling antics can still be felt whenever the tides draw back, revealing the mystical inlets weathered into the headlands. To make it even more magical, spend the night camping atop the cliffs and wake up to unforgettable views of the Cornish seascape.
Explore the coastline from Porthcothan Bay to Treyarnon Bay
The coastline along Porthcothan Bay Beach is a little over an hour's drive from St. Ives, one of England's most idyllic fishing towns. Trains from London will get you to St. Ives in around five hours, or rent a car and drive straight to Porthcothan in a similar amount of time. Once at the beach, it's important to check the tide times for the best enjoyment and safety. Despite the swell of high tide, there is still ample sand for lounging. However, as the waves recede, rock pools emerge from the frothy surf to reveal local inhabitants from crabs and prawns to fish.
If you're itching for a trek, put on your walking shoes and head onto the South West Coast Path, which snakes along the grassy meadows atop the beach cliffs. Veer south for roughly an hour and you'll find the Bedruthan Steps, an iconic viewpoint offering sweeping vistas of spiky crags dotting the sandy coastline. Following the path north, make sure to stop at Pepper Cove, named for the illicit cargoes of spice dumped here by the smugglers of yore. Surrounded by jagged rocks, it's not hard to imagine a skiff bobbing on the water, completely hidden from view by the towering cliffs.
As you continue, traverse the undulating cliffs and grassy meadows of the Cornish coast until you reach Treyarnon Bay, a beach popular with locals. Wait until low tide to explore Treyarnon's delightful rock pools — one is even big enough to jump in for a swim. Cross the deep chasm over to nearby Trethias Island, where a fantastic cave burrows through the headland to the cove on the other side. Just be aware that the tide flows back in quite quickly here, cutting the island off from the mainland.
Places to spend the night and grab a bite to eat
After a day of adventuring, you'll need a place to rest your head. Outdoorsy types should book a camper van with Porthcothan Clifftop Camping, where you'll lie back beneath the stars as the sounds of the crashing waves lulls you to sleep. The campsite is not far off the coastal path from the beach, and previous happy campers have said they will definitely be back. A little further up the coast is the Trethias Farm Camping & Caravan Park, where you'll be able to experience a "classic Cornish camping holiday." Offering bathroom facilities, spacious pitches, and just a short walk from Treyarnon Bay, it's sure to be an unforgettable outdoor getaway.
For more traditional accommodations, there are plenty of vacation cabins in the area. Try the Hillside Cottage not far from Treyarnon Bay for an enchanting abode with views of the rolling Cornish meadows. Closer to Porthcothan Bay is Trevethan Escapes, a holiday rental site where you can choose from one of four delightful clapboard cottages, each featuring patios for enjoying the sea breeze and peaceful lawns for winding down at the day's end.
Whenever you get hungry, head to one of the cute coastal cafés nearby. Sit down for a classic cream tea with scones and clotted cream or a hearty fisherman's lunch with smoked mackerel and pickles at the Berryfields Tearoom, just a short walk up the cliff from Porthcothan Bay. If you've hiked all the way up to Treyarnon Bay, reward yourself with gooey cheese toasties and hot drinks from Melt, a quaint shack right on the coastal path with sweeping views of Treyarnon Bay Beach down below. If you're looking for a memorable seaside escape, the magical slice of Cornish coastline has it all.