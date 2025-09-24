This California City Is An Exciting Fall Vacation With Festivals And An Abundance Of Wine Events
From vineyard tours and outdoor excursions like hiking and zip-lining, there are plenty of ways to experience the best that Paso Robles has to offer. In fact, Samantha Brown considers it one of America's best, lesser-known wine regions and a California gem. Fall is a particularly scenic time to visit, not only because the weather is pleasant with mostly sunny skies, but because it also coincides with wine harvest season. This is the perfect time to see grapes on the vine, sample local varietals, and learn the art of winemaking.
While Paso Robles is perhaps best known for its great-tasting wines, the area also has deep Native American roots and was originally inhabited by the Salinan people. Later, in the late 1700s, Spanish missionaries and settlers introduced farming, cattle ranching, and winemaking to the region. To brush up on local history and learn more about the evolution of the region's wine industry, swing by the Paso Robles Pioneer Museum.
Another way to learn about Paso Robles is simply by exploring the downtown on foot. Studios on the Park on Pine Street is an impressive art gallery that also hosts interactive workshops for drawing or making flower arrangements. At the time of this writing, they're set to also host a Halloween-themed class for kids in October. There's the Paso Market Walk, a one-stop-shop for food vendors, gourmet restaurants, and boutiques.
What to do in Paso Robles in October
October marks Harvest Wine Month in Paso Robles, with many of the region's wineries hosting special events, from intimate winemaker dinners to guided vineyard tours and special tastings. Cass Winery is among the establishments hosting the most activities, including pig roasts, archery classes, honey workshops, and even a day dedicated to grape stomping. They'll also be extending their opening hours so visitors can linger into the evening and experience the winery by night. There's also the option to stay overnight at their farmhouse or luxury boutique hotel.
For families, October brings plenty of kid-friendly activities as well. This year, the Golden Oak Honey and Pumpkin Festival and Kids' Flea Market takes place on October 18 in Downtown City Park. It is a fun way to learn about beekeeping, taste local honeys, and shop for regional goods like olive oil and lavender products. Admission is free, and you'll have your fair share of entertainment, from a pie eating contest to arts and crafts.
Later in the month, the annual Paso Robles Día de los Muertos Festival takes place. Held on October 25, 2025, it's a fun-filled day of dancing, listening to live music, and getting to see all the decorated ofrendas (altars) honoring the spirits of those who have passed. While not limited to the fall season, you should also consider visiting Sensorio, an astounding nocturnal art show that lights up hills of Paso Robles wine country.
Getting to Paso Robles and where to go
Getting to Paso Robles is all part of the adventure. If you're not planning on renting a car and don't mind a connecting flight, aim to fly into the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport, just 30 miles south of Paso Robles. Otherwise, reaching Paso Robles from LAX is a scenic three-and-a-half-hour drive. Flying into San Jose, Oakland, or San Francisco is also doable.
Once you've booked your flights, the next step is choosing where to stay. With no shortage of accommodations, here's one of the best ways to tell if an Airbnb or a hotel is the better choice for you. For travelers aiming to be right in the heart of downtown, The Ava Hotel Paso Robles, Curio Collection by Hilton is a great option. The rooms are comfortable and carefully decorated, and guests can enjoy an outdoor pool, lounge area, fitness center, and on-site restaurant. The Paso Robles Inn is another popular pick, featuring a secret garden, koi-filled ponds, and on-site dining, with decor ranging from vintage to country-inspired.
While most of your trip will probably be spent exploring the surrounding vineyards, don't skip the many cafés, bars, and restaurants right in town. Enjoy breakfast and a fresh cup of coffee at H. Cheval Coffee's beautiful outdoor courtyard, or indulge in farm-to-table fare at Grace and Rose, set inside an old farmhouse. For a nightcap, slip into Eleven Twenty Two, a stylish speakeasy and cocktail lounge.