Nestled In New Mexico's Gila National Forest Is A Scenic Campground With Pristine Dark Sky Stargazing

Located about an hour and 20 minutes' drive from Silver City, the Cosmic Campground International Dark Sky Sanctuary has eight primitive campsites that are open year-round on a first-come, first-served basis. From the campsites, it's a solid 40 miles to the closest artificial light source, so the campground offers 360-degree views of the night sky from the observation pads. With the exception of an information kiosk, picnic tables, and a pit toilet, there are very few amenities. You'll need to bring your own potable water, and there's almost no shade during the day — so come prepared with shade tents. For those who want to explore the park more (but enjoy a few more camping amenities), the Gila National Forest also has several other campgrounds as well as cabin rentals.

While at Cosmic Campground, you'll want to follow some basic light pollution rules when stargazing and camping so you don't ruin your view, like using red lights over flashlights and not looking at your phone. The park recommends arriving before nightfall, and no campfires are allowed on the observation pads. The Cosmic Campground is located off U.S. Route 180, and if you're flying into the area and renting a car, El Paso International Airport is your best bet for interstate commercial air service, and it is about a four-hour drive to the Cosmic Campground. For more stargazing, on the other side of the state is Clayton Lake State Park, New Mexico's first Dark Sky State Park, which is also famously home to dinosaur tracks.