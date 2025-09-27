Washington's Wildly Underrated Island Is A San Juan Alternative With Abundant Beauty And Outdoor Recreation
The state of Washington is home to hundreds of islands, from tiny islets in the magnificent San Juan Archipelago to its largest, Whidbey, an underrated island full of parks, beaches, and seafood. Since Whidbey is easily accessible both by road and ferry, and the San Juan Islands attract visitors from around the world, those in search of a quiet escape may want to look elsewhere. And look no further than just across the water from the city of Anacortes, just north of Seattle, with eclectic shops, charming festivals, and whales. Here, there is the small, serene chunk of land known as Guemes Island, an idyllic and picturesque getaway that's regularly serviced by ferry crossings from Anacortes. It's an ideal day trip, but you could easily opt for a longer stay.
Part of the appeal of Guemes Island is its easy access: no ferry reservations are needed, and no plans are necessary to explore the island. Just show up, hop on the ferry, and head out to explore. Guemes' simplicity is another feature that attracts visitors looking for an underrated spot that still has incredible island views and idyllic settings. Guemes is compact, with an area of just under 9 square miles and a population of less than 1,000 full-time residents. Although it's small, the island is jam-packed with natural beauty unique to Washington's Puget Sound. There are also plenty of recreation opportunities, like hiking, beachcombing, rockhounding, paddling, fishing, or boating. And although Guemes is remote, it does have a fire station, along with a library, community hall, and a church. The nearest hospital, however, is back across the channel in Anacortes.
What to do with your time on Guemes Island
It's best to have a car (or at least a bike) to explore Guemes. It's small, but its attractions are spread out, especially from the ferry terminal. After you've arrived, visit the Guemes Island General Store, just up the hill from the dock. Stop here for groceries, picnic and camping supplies, gas, or a brew and a meal in the beer garden. If you're looking for a more strenuous activity, take a hike up Guemes Mountain, the highest point on the island — and also the best spot for panoramic views. The moderate, 2.4-mile, round-trip hike takes you up to 688 feet in elevation, providing incredible views of nearby islands, the North Cascades Range, and even Canadian mountains.
For a scenic forest walk, visit Dog Woods, a 120-acre forest preserve, home to 3 miles of trails. Dog Woods is dog-friendly (as you may have guessed by the name) and is dedicated to the Samish Indian Nation. The Samish peoples, along with the Coastal Salish, claim Guemes Island as part of their ancestral homelands. The Samish name for Guemes translates to "Lots of Dogs Island," as it was once where they raised the now-extinct Salish Woolly Dog, the history of which inspired Dog Woods.
Of course, when visiting an island, you need some beach time! At Young's Park, visitors can hit the water or relax with views of the mainland and, on a clear day, Mount Baker. Come sunset, drive to the public beach on Edens Road to watch the sun drop behind the stunning San Juan Islands. Another must-see beach on Guemes Island is Kelly's Point, a conservation area ideal for scenic beach wandering. Accessed by a short trail from the parking lot, Kelly's Point is one of the best places on the island for spotting wildlife like orcas and eagles.
How to get to Guemes Island
Guemes Island is a short, five- to 10-minute ferry ride across the Guemes Channel from Anacortes. The ferry runs regularly, approximately twice every hour, depending on the day (check out the schedule online at Guemes Island Ferry). Anacortes, on the tip of Fidalgo Island, is connected to both Whidbey Island and the mainland by road. The major Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is about a two-hour drive from Anacortes (highly dependent on traffic).
If you're hoping to spend the night on Guemes Island, the Guemes Island Resort is your best bet, although in recent years, several other rentals have popped up on the island. You may want to book accommodations beforehand in the summer months, which is the peak time to visit Guemes.
Guemes is on the edge of the Olympic Rain Shadow, meaning it doesn't get quite the amount of rain the rest of the Washington coast is known for. However, fall and winter are certainly chillier and rainier, but as a bonus, it's more peaceful during this time. Just know that the ferry has fewer crossings during the off-season. Looking for another underrated island in Washington? Visit Sucia, Washington's most secluded San Juan Island, which is a stunning, tourist-free state marine park.