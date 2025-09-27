Washington's Wildly Underrated Island Is A San Juan Alternative With Abundant Beauty And Outdoor Recreation

The state of Washington is home to hundreds of islands, from tiny islets in the magnificent San Juan Archipelago to its largest, Whidbey, an underrated island full of parks, beaches, and seafood. Since Whidbey is easily accessible both by road and ferry, and the San Juan Islands attract visitors from around the world, those in search of a quiet escape may want to look elsewhere. And look no further than just across the water from the city of Anacortes, just north of Seattle, with eclectic shops, charming festivals, and whales. Here, there is the small, serene chunk of land known as Guemes Island, an idyllic and picturesque getaway that's regularly serviced by ferry crossings from Anacortes. It's an ideal day trip, but you could easily opt for a longer stay.

Part of the appeal of Guemes Island is its easy access: no ferry reservations are needed, and no plans are necessary to explore the island. Just show up, hop on the ferry, and head out to explore. Guemes' simplicity is another feature that attracts visitors looking for an underrated spot that still has incredible island views and idyllic settings. Guemes is compact, with an area of just under 9 square miles and a population of less than 1,000 full-time residents. Although it's small, the island is jam-packed with natural beauty unique to Washington's Puget Sound. There are also plenty of recreation opportunities, like hiking, beachcombing, rockhounding, paddling, fishing, or boating. And although Guemes is remote, it does have a fire station, along with a library, community hall, and a church. The nearest hospital, however, is back across the channel in Anacortes.