One Of The Midwest's Most Family-Friendly Cities Is Home To Meadow Trails And A Lively Arts Scene
Whether you're surfing and shopping at the "Malibu of the Midwest" or sitting down to a Friday night fish fry in Wisconsin, this scenic region of the north central United States is packed with hidden gems. If you're looking for a fun-filled retreat for the entire family, then head over to Marion, Iowa. Ranked as one of the "10 best towns for families" by the Family Circle Magazine, this enchanting community has everything you need for a weekend getaway. From breezy parks for leisurely strolls to charming festivals throughout the year, there's something for everyone.
Head into town to admire the late Victorian architecture, or put on your walking shoes to explore the miles of picturesque trails weaving through the area. Take a stroll in Wanatee Park, where gentle paths follow streams shaded by trees in a postcard-perfect vista of the Midwestern prairies, or hike the Grant Wood Trail along the town's old railroad tracks until you reach Waldo's Rock Park, known for its colossal boulder. Anglers can try to reel in some fresh catch at the lake or find a spot to sit and enjoy the view.
Much like neighboring Oskaloosa, a quirky Iowa city with a long-running art festival, Marion also boasts its own annual celebration of local and national creative talent. Stop by in May to browse the craft stalls and art exhibits at the Marion Arts Festival, which has been held in the uptown area for more than 30 years. The streets are transformed into a cultural haven as up to 50 booths emerge displaying everything from paintings and sculptures to jewelry, ceramics, and photography, with food vendors offering refreshments, and live music adding to the vibrant atmosphere.
Fun festivals and exciting events in Marion, Iowa
Whatever time of year you visit, something exciting is happening in Marion. If you're there in June, the historic uptown will burst to life with outdoor concerts to celebrate Marion by Moonlight, an annual festival nearing its 30th anniversary. Gather with the locals to enjoy live music, great food, and kid-friendly fun like balloon twisting and face painting. And don't miss the Fireworks & Fireflies event in July to catch some fantastic Independence Day-eve fireworks, backed by live music performances and tasty refreshments.
If you prefer the crisp chill of autumn, then plan a trip to Marion between September and October for the most unforgettable events. Foodies shouldn't miss Spark in the Park, a delightful celebration of international food and music coupled with a fashion show and sports activities, while beer enthusiasts should stop by at the end of September for Oktoberfest. Sample flavorful craft beers and try your hand at traditional German party games.
Visit in October to shop early for Christmas gifts and decor at the Falliday Market, while the Chocolate Walk & Shop event is an exciting way to indulge in delectable treats while supporting local businesses. And as the holiday season draws closer, families with children will love the Great Candy Cane Hunt starting in December. Team up and snoop around town to find the oversized candy canes for the chance of winning a prize. And to really soak up the Christmas cheer, stick around for the Holiday Lights event throughout the month and watch as the streets of Marion are illuminated by dazzling light installations. Join in carol singing, look out for inflatable decor, and snap photos with the twinkling lights for a truly magical Marion vacation.
Explore the peaceful outdoors around Marion, Iowa
Outdoor enthusiasts will be delighted to find ample opportunities for adventure around Marion. Head to Wanatee Park just outside town for endless exploration. Stretching over 1,000 acres, you can hike through stunning meadows brimming with wildflowers or hit the mountain bike tracks. Families can also simply enjoy a relaxing picnic. Bring your furry friends to take a stroll together, or spend the night in the park campground and roast marshmallows under the stars. If you're visiting in the winter, the trails are also excellent for cross-country skiing.
Looking for more scenic hikes? Just south of town is the Indian Creek Nature Center, a sprawling forest preserve stretching almost 500 acres. Miles of trails and boardwalks take you through a fascinating tour of Iowa's prairie landscape. Follow the Cedar Overlook Trail for fantastic views of the Cedar River Valley, or find one of the many benches dotted throughout the park and bask in the tranquil atmosphere. There are even golf cart tours for a fun jaunt through the picturesque woodlands. Meanwhile, you can rent snowshoes in the wintertime to explore the park as it is transformed into a serene winter wonderland. For even more excitement, join in on some of the annual events hosted by the park, which will amuse both adults and children. Polish off scrumptious pancakes at the Maple Syrup Festival in March, where you can also learn how to tap maple trees to reach the sweet amber liquid, or watch butterflies flutter all around at the Monarch Fest in July.
Just under a two-hour drive from Des Moines, and barely 10 minutes from Cedar Rapids, make this quaint Iowan town your next vacation destination. For out-of-state visitors, the closest airport is Eastern Iowa Airport, located just 25 minutes south of Marion in nearby Cedar Rapids. Comfortable lodging is easy to find, with options like The Hotel at Kirkwood Center in Cedar Rapids or Marion's own Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham offering welcoming stays close to all the action.