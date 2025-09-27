One Of The Midwest's Most Family-Friendly Cities Is Home To Meadow Trails And A Lively Arts Scene

Whether you're surfing and shopping at the "Malibu of the Midwest" or sitting down to a Friday night fish fry in Wisconsin, this scenic region of the north central United States is packed with hidden gems. If you're looking for a fun-filled retreat for the entire family, then head over to Marion, Iowa. Ranked as one of the "10 best towns for families" by the Family Circle Magazine, this enchanting community has everything you need for a weekend getaway. From breezy parks for leisurely strolls to charming festivals throughout the year, there's something for everyone.

Head into town to admire the late Victorian architecture, or put on your walking shoes to explore the miles of picturesque trails weaving through the area. Take a stroll in Wanatee Park, where gentle paths follow streams shaded by trees in a postcard-perfect vista of the Midwestern prairies, or hike the Grant Wood Trail along the town's old railroad tracks until you reach Waldo's Rock Park, known for its colossal boulder. Anglers can try to reel in some fresh catch at the lake or find a spot to sit and enjoy the view.

Much like neighboring Oskaloosa, a quirky Iowa city with a long-running art festival, Marion also boasts its own annual celebration of local and national creative talent. Stop by in May to browse the craft stalls and art exhibits at the Marion Arts Festival, which has been held in the uptown area for more than 30 years. The streets are transformed into a cultural haven as up to 50 booths emerge displaying everything from paintings and sculptures to jewelry, ceramics, and photography, with food vendors offering refreshments, and live music adding to the vibrant atmosphere.