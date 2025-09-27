This Arizona Hotspot Is A Vegetarian Paradise With A Gourmet Buffet And Exotic Bird Sanctuary

As a UNESCO city of culinary excellence, Tucson is the place to be for foodies visiting Arizona. The city's food scene draws from a variety of cultural roots, and aside from its Southwestern staples, there are a ton of globally inspired dining experiences. One of those spots is Govinda's Natural Food Buffet, where you can feast on Indian-inspired vegetarian food to your heart's content. The restaurant earned the distinction of the best all-you-can-eat buffet in Arizona from Mashed and was named the best vegetarian food in Tucson by Tucson Weekly. Hardly a typical buffet-style restaurant, Govinda's is part of a lush nonsectarian temple complex run by Hare Krishnas, complete with a koi pond, meditation gardens, boutique craft store, and resident peacocks.

Govinda's of Tucson was opened in 1992 by Sandamini Devi, who also serves as the head cook and the temple's president. There's an emphasis on mindful cooking at Govinda's — Devi and the other cooks only begin preparing meals after morning meditation. Many of the ingredients come from the temple's own gardens, and the restaurant even makes its own paneer cheese. Aligned with the Hare Krishnas' creed of nonviolence, the menu is always vegetarian, with strictly vegan meals served on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The menu always has a bit of an Indian flair to it, with vegetable curry and samosas being daily fare, but Tuesdays are dedicated to an array of authentic Indian cuisine (at time of writing).