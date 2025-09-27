This Arizona Hotspot Is A Vegetarian Paradise With A Gourmet Buffet And Exotic Bird Sanctuary
As a UNESCO city of culinary excellence, Tucson is the place to be for foodies visiting Arizona. The city's food scene draws from a variety of cultural roots, and aside from its Southwestern staples, there are a ton of globally inspired dining experiences. One of those spots is Govinda's Natural Food Buffet, where you can feast on Indian-inspired vegetarian food to your heart's content. The restaurant earned the distinction of the best all-you-can-eat buffet in Arizona from Mashed and was named the best vegetarian food in Tucson by Tucson Weekly. Hardly a typical buffet-style restaurant, Govinda's is part of a lush nonsectarian temple complex run by Hare Krishnas, complete with a koi pond, meditation gardens, boutique craft store, and resident peacocks.
Govinda's of Tucson was opened in 1992 by Sandamini Devi, who also serves as the head cook and the temple's president. There's an emphasis on mindful cooking at Govinda's — Devi and the other cooks only begin preparing meals after morning meditation. Many of the ingredients come from the temple's own gardens, and the restaurant even makes its own paneer cheese. Aligned with the Hare Krishnas' creed of nonviolence, the menu is always vegetarian, with strictly vegan meals served on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays. The menu always has a bit of an Indian flair to it, with vegetable curry and samosas being daily fare, but Tuesdays are dedicated to an array of authentic Indian cuisine (at time of writing).
Feast in a tranquil garden space at Govinda's Natural Food Buffet
You can come to try out Govinda's buffet any day from Tuesday through Sunday (at time of writing). Most days offer an all-day menu plus an additional dinner entree special, except Tuesdays (only open for dinner) and Sundays (only open for brunch). When you arrive, you pay a reasonable flat price and then can fill up on all you want from the buffet's fresh fruit, salad bar, entrees, and desserts. The entrees include a blend of comfort options, including vegetable lasagna, enchilada casseroles, and mixed vegetable curry. Healthy meat substitutes come in the forms of tofu and tempeh. The dessert bar features a mix of vegan cakes and Indian sweets like gulab jamun.
On a sumptuous Arizona foodie trail, Govinda's stands out for its relaxing, surprising setting. Unlike a traditional buffet in a crowded dining hall, here you get to dine in a lovely, meditative outdoor space with waterfalls, fountains, and wildlife. "We started out by viewing the fish ponds and birds, and I couldn't help but notice how immaculately clean the exterior area was," one Tripadvisor reviewer wrote. Parrots and peacocks live in the courtyard, plus you'll often see turtles basking in the koi pond. Stop by the connected India Imports Boutique for incense, singing bowls, and crafts reflective of the temple's spiritual traditions. On holidays and festival days, the patio hosts live music and free ceremonies.
You'll find Govinda's at the ISKCON Tucson Temple, about a 20-minute drive from the Tucson International Airport. It's close to other Tucson must-sees like the under-the-radar Sweetwater Preserve, featuring incredible views and trails, about a 17-minute drive away.