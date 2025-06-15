This Sumptuous Arizona Foodie Trail Takes In Farm Fresh Feasts, Citrus Groves, And Wine Near Mesa

One of the biggest trends in dining for more than a decade has been the commitment to "farm-to-table" sustainability. Many restaurants and eateries have established relationships with local farms and producers to ensure menu items are as fresh as possible, but what if you could indulge in these local eats at the farms themselves? Such is the promise of the Arizona Fresh Foodie Trail.

The foodie trail starts in the scenic canyon views and warm weather of Mesa, Arizona's third largest city. However, if you follow the entire trail, you'll run through other small suburbs like Gilbert, Queen Creek, and Florence. What really sets this trail apart from other foodie expeditions is that you get to tour the farms that grow the food while also dining in restaurants that source from them. So, you really get a sense of the entire process, from growing and harvesting to cooking and dining. Along the way, you'll get to try hard cider, wander through citrus groves, sip on fresh wine, and sample spicy southwestern barbecue.

The Fresh Foodie Trail also allows you to buy a wide variety of farm-fresh products, not just those you can pick yourself. Inspire Farms in Mesa offers food, soap, lip balm, snacks, and even supplies to start your own backyard farm. Similarly, Steadfast Farms sells dairy products, honey, pickles, and olive oil. However, if you really want the freshest olive oil around, you should check out Queen Creek Olive Mill in Queen Creek (about 35 minutes south of Mesa). Bring an appetite, and let's explore the Fresh Foodie Trail.