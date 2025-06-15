This Sumptuous Arizona Foodie Trail Takes In Farm Fresh Feasts, Citrus Groves, And Wine Near Mesa
One of the biggest trends in dining for more than a decade has been the commitment to "farm-to-table" sustainability. Many restaurants and eateries have established relationships with local farms and producers to ensure menu items are as fresh as possible, but what if you could indulge in these local eats at the farms themselves? Such is the promise of the Arizona Fresh Foodie Trail.
The foodie trail starts in the scenic canyon views and warm weather of Mesa, Arizona's third largest city. However, if you follow the entire trail, you'll run through other small suburbs like Gilbert, Queen Creek, and Florence. What really sets this trail apart from other foodie expeditions is that you get to tour the farms that grow the food while also dining in restaurants that source from them. So, you really get a sense of the entire process, from growing and harvesting to cooking and dining. Along the way, you'll get to try hard cider, wander through citrus groves, sip on fresh wine, and sample spicy southwestern barbecue.
The Fresh Foodie Trail also allows you to buy a wide variety of farm-fresh products, not just those you can pick yourself. Inspire Farms in Mesa offers food, soap, lip balm, snacks, and even supplies to start your own backyard farm. Similarly, Steadfast Farms sells dairy products, honey, pickles, and olive oil. However, if you really want the freshest olive oil around, you should check out Queen Creek Olive Mill in Queen Creek (about 35 minutes south of Mesa). Bring an appetite, and let's explore the Fresh Foodie Trail.
What to expect along the Arizona fresh foodie trail
At the time of this writing, there are officially 11 stops along the trail. Although you can technically drive the entire trail in a single day, each stop offers a unique experience that takes time to appreciate. Whether you're picking fresh peaches from Vertuccio Farms or vegetables from Schnepf Farms, learning about sustainable hydro farming at True Garden, or enjoying a tasty barbecue meal at Jalapeno Bucks, you'll want to stop and enjoy the scenery for a while. Also, while the trail is numbered, you can pick and choose which stops to visit and in which order. Overall, plan to spend a weekend or longer if you want to experience the entire Foodie Trail.
For example, you could easily spend an entire day at Agritopia. This farm-centered community is in Gilbert (about 20 minutes south of Mesa), and it encompasses everything that makes the trail so unique and compelling. Agritopia combines urban farming with shops, residences, and restaurants. You can download and explore a map of the community to determine which spots you want to hit first. Joe's Farm Grill is an excellent choice for lunch or dinner, as it uses locally sourced ingredients to create some of the freshest fast food meals you'll find anywhere. Additionally, Barnone is a food hall that showcases some of the best vendors in the community, so you can get a bite of multiple types of food to satisfy your taste buds. There's even an urban winery, Garage East, where you can sip on your favorite red or white.
Planning a food-centered vacation to Mesa, Arizona
Mesa is located next to Phoenix, so you can fly into the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and drive approximately 15 minutes east. Depending on which spots you want to tour first, you can find various chain hotels within the city. The furthest point is Windmill Winery in Florence, which is about an hour from the airport.
Before buying a plane ticket, you should also consider the season. As we're talking about farms and fresh produce, the time of year you visit can drastically affect your experience. Not only does the season impact which crops you can buy, but there are various festivals and experiences you can enjoy depending on the time of year. For example, Schnepf Farms hosts various family-friendly events and activities throughout the year. During May and June, it's peach picking time; in October, it's the Pumpkin and Chili Party; and in December, the farm turns into a Winter Wonderland. Similarly, Vertuccio Farms goes all out for the fall season, complete with corn mazes, pumpkin patches, and more. Finally, according to the official website, many of these farms sell goods at various seasonal farmers' markets throughout Mesa and the surrounding area, so you can incorporate those into your itinerary as well.
Food is only one aspect of life in Mesa and the surrounding areas. Arizona is full of outdoor activities, so your vacation can be as action-packed as possible. For example, if you're trying to cool off, you can escape the heat and check out Arizona's only surf park. Alternatively, you can head north to visit one of the state's idyllic swimming paradises (without crowds or boats). Overall, you can get the most out of your Arizona vacation without having to travel too far from the city.