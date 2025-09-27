Southern California's Little India Is A Vibrant, Walkable Melting Pot Of Authentic Flavors And Colorful Shops
Los Angeles County in Southern California is a cultural mosaic, with long-established ethnic neighborhoods reflecting this diversity. Examples include Little Armenia, known as one of Los Angeles' best foodie destinations, and Little Tokyo, considered to be one of the best areas in downtown Los Angeles. A lesser-known community within this metropolis is Little India in Artesia. Nestled on Pioneer Boulevard, primarily between 183rd and 188th streets, this vibrant enclave is a walkable melting pot with authentic flavors and colorful shops. Although India is thousands of miles away from Southern California, you can still immerse yourself in South Asian culture here.
This segment of Pioneer Boulevard is lined with palm trees and unassuming storefronts housing eateries, boutiques, markets, and more. Inside, vivid and often fragrant interiors feel worlds away from this suburban city in Los Angeles County. Established in the 1980s, Little India has experienced a series of setbacks throughout the years, including the COVID-19 pandemic and pushback from the locals who argued against implementing "Little India" signs on the nearby 91 Freeway, citing that this did not fully represent Artesia's multicultural makeup (the city's population includes residents from other Asian countries and is also predominantly Hispanic).
Nevertheless, Little India has persevered, offering a unique experience for visitors unfamiliar with Indian cuisine and customs. Artesia, located next to Cerritos, is a little over 30 minutes away from downtown L.A. and Los Angeles International Airport. Many establishments have their own parking, but street parking is available, and a paid lot sits at 186th Street and Corby Avenue, a few feet away from Pioneer Boulevard.
Have a feast at these celebrated eateries in Little India in Artesia, California
When visiting Little India in Artesia, the first order of business is enjoying a meal. Pioneer Boulevard has an abundance of eateries, but a few stand out, including Rajdhani. This vegetarian spot serves Gujarati fare thali-style. Diners are provided with a silver platter holding an assortment of dishes, which may include everything from roti (flatbread) to rajma (a bean curry), and more. Because it allows you to sample a variety of Indian dishes, Radjdhani is a great choice for those new to the cuisine.
Rajdhani is closed Mondays, and dinner is served only on weekends. Eater Los Angeles and The Infatuation have named it one of the best Indian restaurants in Little India, alongside Bhookhe, a Rajasthani eatery also covered by the Los Angeles Times. Like Rajdhani, Bhooke offers vegetarian thali-style meals. One highlight is the Sartaj Thali, featuring kadahi paneer, a cheese dish, paired with rice, green chutney, a samosa, and other sides. "...the food, from the first bite to the last, was remarkably tasty, bursting with authentic flavors that transported me straight to the heart of India," wrote a reviewer on Google.
While it has not received the same media attention as Rajdhani and Bhookhe, Curry Lounge is ranked as the top Indian restaurant in Artesia on Yelp. It holds a 4.7 rating on the platform and a 4.8 on Google. Curry Lounge specializes in Punjabi fare and offers a comprehensive menu with dishes such as butter chicken (highly recommended by Yelp users), tandoori chicken, and of course, an array of curries.
Discover more of Little India's local businesses in Artesia, California
@ambikakam
Wedding Shopping @loveleensari in Artesia, CA😍 #loveleensari #fyp #artesia #trending #indianfashion #indianwedding #indianweddingoutfits #desifashion #desi #tiktokindia #desiwedding♬ Suniya x tere naina - warxiii_
After a meal in Little India, you may find yourself in a food coma. But if you're craving a sweet treat or looking for goodies to take home, the neighborhood's shops have you covered. At Ambala Sweets & Snacks, glass cases are packed with eye-catching confections like petha, a white pumpkin candy, and pista barfi, a pistachio-based sweet with a fudge-like consistency. Love to cook and experiment with new flavors? Pioneer Cash & Carry is an Indian grocery store stocked with spices and imported packaged products. Founded in Artesia, the market has two locations in Little India, including one conveniently located next to Curry Lounge.
Although food is the main draw, Little India is also a destination for traditional South Asian clothing, especially for weddings and other special occasions. Filled with garments made in rich hues, Loveleen Sari Palace is a size-inclusive shop that is hailed by reviewers on Yelp and Google. "The customer service was absolutely incredible, the staff went above and beyond to guide me as a first-time buyer who was a little out of my depth," wrote a user on Google. Loveleen Sari Palace is closed Mondays.
For costume jewelry, henna, and other sundries, check out Bollywood Music & Gifts. Closed Mondays, its vibrant aisles will undoubtedly draw you in, much like other businesses along Pioneer Boulevard. If you enjoyed this story about Artesia's Little India, read about the neighboring city of Bellflower, a cultural hotspot with global cuisine, open-air dining, and shaded parks.