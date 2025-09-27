Ohio's Charming College Town Called 'Yale Of The West' Is Full Of New England Vibes And Local Shopping

Just the mere mention of Oxford will probably bring to mind the soaring spires and medieval architecture of the University of Oxford in England, one of the most beautiful universities in Europe. But across the pond in the Midwest, the United States boasts its very own version of Oxford, a quaint college town in Ohio just around two hours west of Columbus, the state capital. Though miles away from Florida's sunny shores, Oxford, Ohio, is home to Miami University, which has lovingly been called the "Yale of the West," not only for its liberal arts curriculum, but also for the red brick edifices reminiscent of an elite New England college.

Delightful streets shaded by trees and magnificent 19th-century architecture are what you'll find in Oxford's spellbinding university historic district. Take a self-guided walking tour to soak up the old-world atmosphere or stroll around the main downtown area. Here, you'll find storybook shopfronts and paths paved with vibrant red bricks, which only add to the feeling that you're exploring a village in New England rather than the Midwest. Pick up some unique souvenirs at the quaint local boutiques around town, or head to Oxford on a Saturday for a browse around the weekly, year-round farmer's market. You can grab some fresh local produce, artisan breads, and handmade crafts from local sellers.

Stop at a cozy pub for a good meal, then spend the night at a spellbinding bed and breakfast for the best of Oxford's magical New England-like vibes. Though built recently, the White Garden Inn boasts a fantastic Victorian façade and charming bedrooms for a memorable stay. And if you're still looking for more Ohio thrills, make the hour-long drive south to Cincinnati's oldest neighborhood with underrated Victorian architecture. Whatever you decide, Oxford, Ohio, should definitely be on your travel itinerary.