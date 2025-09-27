This Historic Asheville Hotel Offers Unmatched Blue Ridge Mountain Views And 2025's Best New Restaurant

While Asheville, North Carolina, might be most well known for the Biltmore Estate, "America's Largest Home," it's also a small city replete with other historic buildings, a few of them hotels. Examples include the Omni Grove Park Inn, which opened in 1913, and the former Battery Park Hotel, built in 1924 (now senior apartments). Another is the Flatiron Building, built by Albert C. Wirth, completed nearly a century ago in 1926.

Modeled after New York City's famous Flatiron Building (and built between the aptly named Wall Street and Battery Park Avenue), Asheville's rendition, on the National Register of Historic Places since 1979, originally housed office space and the city's first radio station. However, during the decades that followed Asheville's largest bank collapse in 1930, much of downtown was abandoned, frozen in time while the city's debts were being paid. Asheville began a new era of growth with a renewed interest in revitalization in the last 20 years, and one of the restoration projects was the Flatiron Building.

In 2024, the building reopened as the Flat Iron Hotel. Named one of Travel + Leisure's 100 Best New Hotels of the Year, this iconic Art Deco-style stunner offers guests a step back in time to Asheville's Roaring Twenties, coupled with modern amenities, fine dining, and a breath of fresh mountain air. With astounding views of the surrounding Blue Ridge mountains from the rooftop bar, and its unique food and drink venues — including Luminosa, named one of Southern Living's 20 Best New Restaurants In The South — plus a co-working and event space called Iron Works, the Flat Iron Hotel should be on your must-stay (and must-dine) list.