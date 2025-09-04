This Leaf-Peeping Hotspot In The Blue Ridge Mountains Is The Most Affordable Fall Foliage Spot In The US For 2025
Fall is almost upon us, so it's time to choose where you'll see eye-popping fall color — even better if you can do so without breaking the bank. The good news is that one of America's top three towns to visit in 2025 has also been named the most affordable by Dollar Flight Club, in terms of low airfares during the fall season. That destination is Blue Ridge Mountains town Asheville, North Carolina, with an average roundtrip airfare of $170 through mid-October. You'll typically find the lowest fares for midweek travel, rather than weekend days — and the best day to book your flight for cheaper travel is usually Tuesday.
The icing on the cake? Asheville Regional Airport (AVL) also just unveiled its new North Concourse in June 2025 — as well as its new branding and website design — just in time for peak autumn travel. The new 136,000-square-foot terminal has enough space to accommodate the influx of passengers, as well as an art gallery, a grand piano, upgraded restrooms, new dining and shopping choices, and seats equipped with power outlets. Airlines that serve Asheville include Allegiant, American, Delta, JetBlue, and United, with nonstop flights between Asheville and nearly two dozen destinations all over the country, including major cities like Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, New York, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.
Asheville is the ground zero for the region's colorful Blue Ridge Mountains
Once you arrive in Asheville, you'll want to find an equally beautiful place to stay, like its chic and historic mountaintop resort, the Omni Grove Park Inn. Take in the surrounding scenic views from its award-winning Sunset Terrace restaurant. The resort is also home to a historic arts and crafts destination, Grovewood Village, surrounded by nature's magnificence.
Another place to see nature dressed up in her finest colors is at "America's Largest Home," Asheville's Biltmore Estate, which also has a hotel, an inn, and cottages. The estate boasts 8,000 acres that you can explore in a variety of ways. Begin with a relaxing stroll through Biltmore's 75 acres of gardens. Then, enjoy other outdoor activities, like carriage rides, biking, and horseback riding. There are also 22 miles of hiking trails to choose from. One recommendation is the Lagoon Trail, which will offer you an astounding view of the house framed by fall foliage. A visit to Biltmore would not be complete without dining in one of its restaurants and a free wine tasting at the winery, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.
You'll also want to immerse yourself in leaf viewing along North Carolina's lofty scenic byway, the Blue Ridge Parkway. Routes starting from Asheville just reopened in time for leisurely drives to Mount Pisgah, a 38-mile stretch, and all the way to Cherokee, North Carolina (85 miles). You can reconfirm the parkway's North Carolina status at the official government website. Also check out Explore Asheville's interactive fall color map and sign up for weekly email updates to assist in planning your visit to Asheville and beyond.