Michigan's Thumb Brims With This Wildly Under-The-Radar Sandy Beach Offering Trails And Scenic Serenity

The beach is open seasonally from the first of May to October 31st. Currently, there are no camping facilities in Delaware Park, so it is day-use only. At first glance, the beach itself does not have much to offer, but remember: natural seclusion is the main draw point. Summer is the best time to visit because the water is warm enough for swimming and paddling in Lake Huron. From the beach shores, visitors are welcome to use one of the grills for an outdoor barbecue or bring their fishing gear to hopefully catch a Great Lake lunker. The lake is home to a large population of trout, walleye, catfish, sturgeon, bass, salmon, and much more. Because of Lake Huron's size, there are plenty of surprising catches anglers can reel in from the sandy shores.

Delaware Park has some nature trails available in case visitors want to stretch their legs. The whole park is dog-friendly, so faithful canine companions can join the experience from the safety of a leash. Because the park is only 111 acres in size, the nature trails are mostly on the shorter side — just big enough for some wildlife observation and local birdwatching. For the best experience on the nature trails, try visiting in the fall when the leaves start to shift from leafy green to autumn hues. If you get your fill of peace and quiet and find yourself looking for a bit more recreation, you can always try one of Michigan's other scenic beaches just a short drive away. The thumb region hides an underrated beach with serene charm and crystal-clear waters in the nearby town of Port Austin. Whether visitors want to enjoy the Great Lakes from a small town or in total seclusion, Michigan can easily deliver.