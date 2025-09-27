Michigan's Thumb Brims With This Wildly Under-The-Radar Sandy Beach Offering Trails And Scenic Serenity
The curve along the thumb of Michigan is the place to visit for secluded escapes on the second largest of the Great Lakes. Sebewaing's inviting village looks out across the banks of Lake Huron, and Sleeper State Park has forested trails and sandy beaches. However, in addition to some of these better-known spots, there are also a fair number of small beaches that even locals don't know about. One of these is the Delaware Park beach northeast of Sanilac County and 14 miles north of Port Sanilac. At this beach, there are natural trails with Huron views and sandy banks for swimming and relaxing.
Getting to the Delaware Park Beach can be a bit challenging, mainly due to a lack of signage. The nearest international airport is about 80 miles away in the city of Flint. From Bishop International Airport, you can reach Sanilac County by heading east along I-69, then turning north on US-53. From there, you should head farther east to US-25 along Lake Huron until you reach the area. In Google Maps, Delaware Park's beach is not marked, so you'll want to set your destination as Delaware Park. There should be a sign along the road that directs you toward the park and the parking area. After a little bit of walking, you'll reach the quiet beach. While this may seem like a lot of work, remember that the lack of knowledge about this area is what keeps the beach so empty and peaceful.
Enjoy the sandy Delaware Park Beach and take in the views from the nature trails
The beach is open seasonally from the first of May to October 31st. Currently, there are no camping facilities in Delaware Park, so it is day-use only. At first glance, the beach itself does not have much to offer, but remember: natural seclusion is the main draw point. Summer is the best time to visit because the water is warm enough for swimming and paddling in Lake Huron. From the beach shores, visitors are welcome to use one of the grills for an outdoor barbecue or bring their fishing gear to hopefully catch a Great Lake lunker. The lake is home to a large population of trout, walleye, catfish, sturgeon, bass, salmon, and much more. Because of Lake Huron's size, there are plenty of surprising catches anglers can reel in from the sandy shores.
Delaware Park has some nature trails available in case visitors want to stretch their legs. The whole park is dog-friendly, so faithful canine companions can join the experience from the safety of a leash. Because the park is only 111 acres in size, the nature trails are mostly on the shorter side — just big enough for some wildlife observation and local birdwatching. For the best experience on the nature trails, try visiting in the fall when the leaves start to shift from leafy green to autumn hues. If you get your fill of peace and quiet and find yourself looking for a bit more recreation, you can always try one of Michigan's other scenic beaches just a short drive away. The thumb region hides an underrated beach with serene charm and crystal-clear waters in the nearby town of Port Austin. Whether visitors want to enjoy the Great Lakes from a small town or in total seclusion, Michigan can easily deliver.