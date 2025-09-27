One Of Pennsylvania's Most Charming Boroughs Blends Eastern European Heritage With Thrilling River Rapids
Pennsylvania's best-known tourist destinations include Philadelphia, the "mural capital of the world," and Fallingwater, the "best all-time work of American architecture." But the Keystone State also contains many under-the-radar small towns that are worth a visit, too. One of these is Palmerton, a scenic borough in the Pocono Mountains with significant eastern European heritage and thrilling river rapids.
Located in eastern Pennsylvania, about 80 miles from Philadelphia and 20 miles from Allentown, Palmerton has a population of about 5,600 people. Originally a zinc mining town in the late 19th century, Palmerton attracted eastern European immigrant laborers from countries including Hungary, Poland, Russia, and Ukraine. This cultural heritage made a lasting mark on the town and can be seen today in locations like the Palmerton Area Heritage Center and events like the Pierogis and Pints festival. Today, Palmerton's proximity to the Pocono Mountains, the Lehigh River, and the Appalachian Trail make it an appealing site for hikers, boaters, and other travelers who love exploring the outdoors.
River rapids and hiking in Palmerton
Palmerton is an exciting location for outdoor adventure. The Lehigh River curves from the Pocono Mountains through White Haven, another tiny town packed with cozy charm, parks, and water adventures, and Palmerton. Its rapids make it a popular spot for whitewater rafting throughout the region, and in Palmerton, family-owned business Luna Rafting offers whitewater rafting, river tubing, and kayak group tours. "We followed their advice to stay left on the river, which provided a number of opportunity for rapids. The experience from beginning to end did not disappoint," writes one TripAdvisor reviewer.
Hikers will also find plenty to do in Palmerton. A section of the Appalachian Trail is located near town, beginning at the top of Lehigh Gap. While challenging, this section is known for its stunning views. "Most memorable climb in Pennsylvania," writes one Redditor. The nearby Palmerton Zinc Loop offers a less challenging (and more dog-friendly) option.
Visitors will enjoy Blue Mountain Resort, a local adventure destination with ski trails, camping and glamping sites, high ropes courses, rock climbing, laser tag, mountain biking, summer camps for kids, and events. While particularly popular in the winter for skiing and other winter sports, the resort is active year-round.
Palmerton's Eastern European heritage
Palmerton offers ample chances to learn about and celebrate its Eastern European heritage. The town's museum, the Palmerton Area Heritage Center, is maintained by the Palmerton Area Historical Society and educates visitors about the town's past through exhibits and events. Private social club the Palmerton Hungarian Club celebrates Hungarian culture through food, community, and events. If you visit at the right time of year, you can taste Eastern European food and hear polka music at annual events like Blue Mountain Resort's Pierogies and Pints Festival in August or the Palmerton Community Festival in September. You can also see the town's Eastern European heritage in some of its oldest buildings, like St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Catholic Church, constructed in 1918.
Then, of course, there's the food. Many local restaurants serve a combination of American and eastern European cuisine. Try the buffalo chicken pierogi at the Covered Bridge Inn, get a homemade breaded pickle alongside your famous cheesesteak at Bert's Steakhouse and Restaurant, or snack on a Bavarian pretzel while you enjoy a local brew at Joey B's. Pierogis are particularly popular in Palmerton and can be found at many restaurants.