One Of Pennsylvania's Most Charming Boroughs Blends Eastern European Heritage With Thrilling River Rapids

Palmerton is an exciting location for outdoor adventure. The Lehigh River curves from the Pocono Mountains through White Haven, another tiny town packed with cozy charm, parks, and water adventures, and Palmerton. Its rapids make it a popular spot for whitewater rafting throughout the region, and in Palmerton, family-owned business Luna Rafting offers whitewater rafting, river tubing, and kayak group tours. "We followed their advice to stay left on the river, which provided a number of opportunity for rapids. The experience from beginning to end did not disappoint," writes one TripAdvisor reviewer.

Hikers will also find plenty to do in Palmerton. A section of the Appalachian Trail is located near town, beginning at the top of Lehigh Gap. While challenging, this section is known for its stunning views. "Most memorable climb in Pennsylvania," writes one Redditor. The nearby Palmerton Zinc Loop offers a less challenging (and more dog-friendly) option.

Visitors will enjoy Blue Mountain Resort, a local adventure destination with ski trails, camping and glamping sites, high ropes courses, rock climbing, laser tag, mountain biking, summer camps for kids, and events. While particularly popular in the winter for skiing and other winter sports, the resort is active year-round.