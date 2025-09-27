Wisconsin's Most Vibrant Fall Drive Connects Six Charming Counties With One-Of-A-Kind Geology And Recreation
"Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall," wrote F. Scott Fitzgerald in "The Great Gatsby." With that crisp-feeling weather comes a dazzling transformation, as tree leaves turn deep autumnal hues of red, orange, and gold. Across the U.S., leaf-peepers flock to the top destinations to see the bursting colors of the fall foliage. Others look for the most affordable options across America to witness the beautiful display autumn has to offer. In fact, Wisconsin takes the season so seriously that it planned its own scenic byway, an underrated way to experience the thousands of acres of transforming forests the state has on offer.
Completed in 1950, the Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive is a 115-mile route that starts in Elkhart Lake, in north Sheboygan County, and winds south through a number of state parks, forest preserves, charming small towns, and six Wisconsin counties, before ending at Whitewater Lake. Along the way, hiking, fishing, camping, historic sites, and evidence of the Wisconsin Glaciation — a massive event in the region where glaciers collided then retreated, leaving geological landmarks in its wake like lakes, bogs, and wetlands — abound, making it easy to stretch what would be a two-hour drive into a full weekend of fall fun.
Late-September to mid-October is typically the best time to see fall foliage on the Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive. This is one of those underrated drives off the beaten path, which means plugging it into your GPS probably won't take you the scenic route. Luckily, you can download a PDF with step-by-step driving directions courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Keep an eye out for small green, acorn-shaped road signs marking the way.
Turn your scenic drive into a two-day weekend adventure starting in Elkhart Lake
Start your drive in Elkhart Lake, a resort town in northern Sheboygan County, just 20 miles from Sheboygan, called "the Malibu of the Midwest" for its surf, shops, and sun. Here, you can boat, hike, spa, and golf, but before fueling up. Have breakfast and coffee at Off the Rail Café, then head west on Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive. You may want to make your first stop at Wade House, a stagecoach inn from the 1850s located on a 240-acre historical site which includes a blacksmith's shop, a rare reconstruction of a water-powered sawmill, and an extensive carriage museum.
Continue to the Parnell Tower Trail Area, the first section of the Kettle Moraine State Forest. Swim at three different beaches, challenge yourself on mountain bike and ski trails, or stroll to the top of Parnell Observation Tower for a panoramic view of fall foliage. Further on in Dundee, visit the Kettle Moraine Ice Age Visitor Center, which has maps and exhibits on the area's geological history and landscape. The big landmark is the Dundee Kame — a 250-foot rise of gravel, sand, and debris formed by a receding glacier. Take a roadside break for burgers, cheese curds, and ice cream at Hamburger Haus, then continue to Mauthe Lake Recreation Area, an ideal spot for a stroll, a picnic, a quick cast, or just some photos with the lake's mirror-like reflections.
For an overnight stay, choose between Hidden Serenity B&B in West Bend or pitch a tent at Pike Lake Campground. If you camp, don't miss the short hike up Powder Hill Overlook for a sunset view over the lake. Nearby, Hartford also has many dining and lodging options.
Round out your trip with good food, a living history museum, and time on the lake
Whether or not you spend the night in Hartford, it's a great spot en route for coffee and pastries from Perc Place or Red Apple Cafe. From there, drive through the Loew Lake unit of the byway, taking your time at the scenic turnouts. At Lapham Peak, hike up to the Lapham Peak Observation Tower for a panoramic view of maples, oaks, and other hardwoods putting on a great show.
Continue south toward Delafield, where you'll find a number of lunch options. Try Delafield Brew Haus for beers and pub fare, or Lumber Inn for a hearty brunch. Then head into the Southern Kettle Moraine Unit near the town of Eagle. Here, you can hike the Scuppernong Trails, or make a slight detour to Old World Wisconsin, a living history museum, where you can participate in hands-on activities a la 1850s pioneer and immigrant settler life.
The Kettle Moraine Scenic Byway comes to an end at Whitewater Lake, where there's a peaceful recreation area and public beach ideal for a picnic or lakeside stroll, savoring the last of the autumnal leaves. Nearby, a marina offers boat rentals, fishing gear, and snacks. As you relax at this last leg of your fall colors tour, don't forget to take some deep breaths. The decomposing leaves against that crisp autumn air can scientifically trigger a dopamine rush. Add in some hiking through Wisconsin's fall foliage and glacial melt, and you've opened oxygen into your brain, releasing stress and enhancing your mental health. Don't forget to pack those hiking boots!