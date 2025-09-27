Wisconsin's Most Vibrant Fall Drive Connects Six Charming Counties With One-Of-A-Kind Geology And Recreation

"Life starts all over again when it gets crisp in the fall," wrote F. Scott Fitzgerald in "The Great Gatsby." With that crisp-feeling weather comes a dazzling transformation, as tree leaves turn deep autumnal hues of red, orange, and gold. Across the U.S., leaf-peepers flock to the top destinations to see the bursting colors of the fall foliage. Others look for the most affordable options across America to witness the beautiful display autumn has to offer. In fact, Wisconsin takes the season so seriously that it planned its own scenic byway, an underrated way to experience the thousands of acres of transforming forests the state has on offer.

Completed in 1950, the Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive is a 115-mile route that starts in Elkhart Lake, in north Sheboygan County, and winds south through a number of state parks, forest preserves, charming small towns, and six Wisconsin counties, before ending at Whitewater Lake. Along the way, hiking, fishing, camping, historic sites, and evidence of the Wisconsin Glaciation — a massive event in the region where glaciers collided then retreated, leaving geological landmarks in its wake like lakes, bogs, and wetlands — abound, making it easy to stretch what would be a two-hour drive into a full weekend of fall fun.

Late-September to mid-October is typically the best time to see fall foliage on the Kettle Moraine Scenic Drive. This is one of those underrated drives off the beaten path, which means plugging it into your GPS probably won't take you the scenic route. Luckily, you can download a PDF with step-by-step driving directions courtesy of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Keep an eye out for small green, acorn-shaped road signs marking the way.