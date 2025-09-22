The Most Affordable Destinations Across America For A Beautiful Fall Vacation, According To Travelers

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've noticed a distinct chill in the air, that means fall is just around the corner. While New England is world-famous (rightly so) for its incredible fall foliage, there are destinations all over the United States that come alive with the hues of autumn. Did you know that in Michigan, "fall is a feeling?" And that "the Smokies are incredible in the fall," and that "Upstate New York is severely underrated," especially in the autumn? (all three quotes via Reddit). One bonus of looking (mostly) outside of the famous spots is that these off-the-beaten-path destinations tend to be more affordable and less crowded.

When compiling the ultimate fall bucket list, consider looking beyond the typical hotspots for fall foliage and exploring these more affordable options. Both travelers and travel experts agree that these destinations in the United States — from North Carolina's Asheville to Taos to Michigan's Upper Peninsula — bring all the autumnal vibes without the hefty price tag (not to mention the sold-out hotels and crowded vistas). Get that camera ready.