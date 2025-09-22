The Most Affordable Destinations Across America For A Beautiful Fall Vacation, According To Travelers
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've noticed a distinct chill in the air, that means fall is just around the corner. While New England is world-famous (rightly so) for its incredible fall foliage, there are destinations all over the United States that come alive with the hues of autumn. Did you know that in Michigan, "fall is a feeling?" And that "the Smokies are incredible in the fall," and that "Upstate New York is severely underrated," especially in the autumn? (all three quotes via Reddit). One bonus of looking (mostly) outside of the famous spots is that these off-the-beaten-path destinations tend to be more affordable and less crowded.
When compiling the ultimate fall bucket list, consider looking beyond the typical hotspots for fall foliage and exploring these more affordable options. Both travelers and travel experts agree that these destinations in the United States — from North Carolina's Asheville to Taos to Michigan's Upper Peninsula — bring all the autumnal vibes without the hefty price tag (not to mention the sold-out hotels and crowded vistas). Get that camera ready.
Asheville, NC
Asheville, North Carolina, is the most affordable fall foliage spot in the U.S. for 2025. Jesse Neugarten of Dollar Flight Club analyzed average round-trip flights to discover the cheapest fall destinations and noted that Asheville's "mountain air, sweeping Blue Ridge views, and a surprisingly great food and drink scene make it a perfect mix of nature and culture" (via Travel + Leisure). In addition, the trend of inexpensive airfare to the city — it sees an average of $170 for round-trip flights — makes it appealing for leaf-peepers.
Asheville also provides easy access to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, which is free to enter and undoubtedly one of the top foliage spots in the country. Asheville is also a gateway to the Blue Ridge Mountains, where the elevation and location in the country mean the fall colors tend to last longer than they do in more northern destinations. Travel expert Samantha Brown notes on her website that "when it comes to scenic drives in America, the Blue Ridge Parkway outside of Asheville is easily one of the best to experience between October and November. At 469 miles long, it is just mile after mile of postcard-worthy beauty."
Outside of the Smokies and the Blue Ridge Parkway, there's plenty to keep you entertained in Asheville. Embrace the fall spirit at a myriad of seasonal festivals, like corn mazes, pumpkin patches, an Oktoberfest 5K, and craft fairs.
Cumberland Gap, TN
Don't sleep on historic Cumberland Gap, one of Tennessee's best mountain towns and an affordable escape at that. The town itself is right outside the famous (and free) Cumberland Gap National Historic Park, which connects Tennessee to Kentucky and Virginia. The gap was once a hunting ground for local tribes, the first "Gateway to the West" passage for settlers, and a fortification during the Civil War. Nowadays, the river gorge and the charming nearby town are stunning in the autumn. As one Reddit user said on r/Appalachia: "Cumberland Gap is stunning, no matter what season, but fall is when it really goes all out!"
The 85 miles of trails within the park burst with vibrant red, orange, and yellow hues during the fall. A drive up Pinnacles Overlook is a must for the best views, with the National Park Service noting that it offers "a breathtaking view of the vibrant autumn foliage." The town itself is lovely, with historic streets and plenty of autumnal activities (including tri-weekly ghost tours for spooks).
While in town, visit the historic post office and shop for Appalachian crafts at the Cumberland Gap Artists' Co-op, which also hosts the annual Harvest Moon Art and Wine Festival at the end of September. The last weekend in October is a must for families, when "Pumpkin Lights" (hand-carved jack-o-lanterns) decorate Cumberland Gap's Festival Park. If you're looking to fly into this beautiful part of the world, the closest airport to Cumberland Gap is in Knoxville, Tennessee, about a 90-minute drive away.
Door County, WI
A rural peninsula on Lake Michigan known as the "Cape Cod of the Midwest," Wisconsin's Door County is the Midwest's most underrated vacation spot. The 300 miles of Lake Michigan shoreline, idyllic farmstands, and charming small towns are stunning in the autumn. Late September to mid-October is the best time to visit for foliage, according to Travel Wisconsin's official Wisconsin Fall Color Report, and it is also the most affordable time to visit, as the summer crowds have gone.
As a Redditor notes on r/wisconsin, Door County is "a wonderful gem of WI. Tons of very well-maintained roads for bike riding along wooded lanes ... and gentle rolling terrain [through] pastoral orchards and farms. Easy water access everywhere for quiet beaches and scenic kayaking." Another user on the same thread agrees, saying, "Door County is a gem of a place. Little towns with great restaurants and shops, and [five] state parks."
These state parks include Peninsula State Park, home to the picturesque Eagle Bluff Lighthouse, which is even more gorgeous when surrounded by trees bursting with color. Drive the famous 66-mile Door County Coastal Byway loop, which passes through the lovely town of Sister Bay, where you can take a ferry to Washington Island. Other seasonal activities include picking apples at one of the many family-run orchards, popping into wineries on the Door County Wine Trail, or taking pictures on Jen Jensen's Windy Road, about which one Reddit user comments on r/Autumn: "If I hadn't personally seen this road myself, I'd assume it was AI."
Upper Peninsula, MI
The Upper Peninsula of Michigan is considered one of the hidden gems of American fall foliage. Travelers rave about Michigan in the fall, with one Reddit user saying on r/travel that "Fall in Michigan is unlike anywhere else." Another commentator agrees, enthusing: "The lakes! The cider mills! The orchards and corn mazes and pumpkins and donuts. Bike rides, kayaks, canoes, hiking. Michigan is unbeatable." Yet another fall enthusiast agrees, reporting that "I spent a couple weeks in northern Michigan in the fall, and my mind was completely blown. The colors, the crisp morning air, the apples ... It was my definition of Fall."
While many towns in the Upper Peninsula make an ideal fall getaway during peak color (generally mid-September to October, according to Pure Michigan's fall color map), base yourself in Marquette to take advantage of the fall events and the reasonable prices. Drive along Lake Superior to see Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore, made spectacular in the fall. For Hallmark-esque small-town ambience, head to the towns of Houghton or Copper Harbor (for an epic sunset from the top of Brockway Mountain).
Although the Upper Peninsula is not the easiest place to reach, it's worth it. The easiest option is to fly into Marquette and rent a car, although you can also fly into bigger airports and drive from there, like Green Bay, Wisconsin (three hours), Traverse City, Michigan (two hours), Grand Rapids, Michigan (3.5 hours), or Detroit (four hours). And once you've arrived, you'll be able to take advantage of the Upper Peninsula's many free or low-cost autumn activities.
Lincoln, NH
New England is known as the best place for autumn in the Northern Hemisphere. Unfortunately, that means it is not exactly affordable. However, if you know where to go, you can see New England on the cheap. One fabulous option is New Hampshire, the most affordable state in America for 2025.
This affordability translates well for tourists (no sales tax), even during the autumn season, provided you know where to go. The small town of Lincoln — population 1,654 — is the gateway to the famous Kancamagus Scenic Byway, or "the Kanc," a must-see for fall lovers (it's free to drive). The Kanc is one of America's most spectacular fall foliage destinations and shows off the colors in the gorgeous White Mountain Forest. This byway connects the towns of Conway and Lincoln and "offers up 34.5 miles of incredible views as far as the eye can see," according to travel expert (and New Hampshire native) Samantha Brown.
Travelers on Reddit agree. When discussing the best places to see fall foliage on r/newengland, one user says, "Drive the Kanc and you can't lose," with another individual chiming in: "The White Mountains in NH! Go around Lincoln and explore around the Kanc, can't go wrong. First week of October is jaw-dropping that time of year." Of course, there's always a catch, and the peak colors around Lincoln only last about a week. However, a few days on either side of this peak color week and you'll still get glimpses of vibrant forest.
Willamette Valley, OR
Portland, Oregon, isn't generally a budget travel destination, but leave the big city behind and head to the picturesque Willamette Valley (just about an hour south)for some real autumn value. Oregon's wine country takes on brilliant hues in the fall, and visiting during harvest is always a win, as when "the grape harvest begins to unfold, the green hills turn gold, and the wine begins to flow" (via Travel Pulse). The Willamette Valley is also a much more affordable wine destination compared to other regions in the West (looking at you, Napa), and is considered one of the best destinations in America for a relaxed fall break vacation.
Travel guru Samantha Brown says that, "When it comes to the best fall destinations in the U.S., Willamette Valley may be one of the more underrated options. While Oregon is known for its incredible nature, one of its gems is this 150-mile-long valley filled with over 700 wineries." Brown continues by recommending that visitors "mix in some hiking with wine tasting." Hikes conveniently located near wineries include Pup Creek Falls and Alsea Falls Recreation Site.
Taos, NM
New Mexico may have a reputation as a desert, but it actually has some incredible mountain views, and that is especially true in Taos. While not always a budget destination, the Land of Enchantment is affordable in the fall, with a variety of free-to-visit sites. One of the most breathtaking mountain towns in America, Taos is bordered by the stunning Sangre de Cristo mountains, which burst with color in the autumn. In contrast, the historic adobe buildings in the town bring a unique fall vibe to these picturesque peaks. As noted by the budget travel site Going, the "mountains and valleys of northern New Mexico explode with golden leaves, making for incredible scenic drives — perfect for those seeking a southwestern alternative to New England's foliage trips."
The best low-cost activity in Taos is the Enchanted Circle Scenic Byway. This 85-mile loop starts and ends in Taos, passing through quaint towns and the spectacular Taos Canyon. Visit in mid-to-late October for the best color. One Reddit user says that, "you will see SO MUCH beautiful fall colors, there are great little towns to stop in to explore, and then back in Taos in time for dinner.". The end of October is also when you can experience the epic Taos Mountain Balloon Rally. Taos has its own airport, but it'll likely be more cost-effective to fly into Santa Fe, less than two hours' drive away.
Silverton, CO
Come for the aspens, stay for the charming, quintessential Colorado mountain town. Colorado's popularity means that it's not always cheap to visit, but Silverton, outside of hot spots, is an affordable option. One of the top U.S. destinations to see fall foliage in 2025, Colorado's mountain towns shine bright in the autumn. Silverton is particularly pleasing, especially during its peak colors between mid-September and mid-October. Set against the Rocky Mountains, the historic mining town is a gateway to many of Colorado's best vistas and is packed with its own set of charms. As one Reddit user notes on r/Colorado: "It's a very special town, so well preserved and a nice quiet vibe."
Another main draw of the town is easy access to the historic Durango and Silverton Narrow Gauge Railway, a scenic journey through the mountains. Unsurprisingly, this trip is breathtaking in the autumn. Take a day trip down to Durango via steam or diesel trains, or take a train one way and a van trip along part of the San Juan Scenic Byway on your way back. The historic train route started running in 1882, transporting gold as well as passengers through the Molas Pass and along the picturesque Animas River. Durango is also the closest major airport to Silverton (90 minutes driving), while Grand Junction is another three hours away by car.
The Poconos, PA
Long considered a travel destination for older people, the Poconos are cool again, and the ideal place to live out your autumn dreams without breaking the bank. Long story short, the Pennsylvania mountains are one of the most charming destinations on the East Coast for a fall vacation. Base yourself in the picturesque village of Jim Thorpe, known as the "Switzerland of America," where the historic architecture shines against the colorful fall leaves. Be sure to visit during the Jim Thorpe Fall Foliage Festival, an annual event held on the first three weekends of October, featuring live music, local crafts, and seasonal treats. The official Pocono Mountains website is particularly enthusiastic about fall in Jim Thorpe, saying, "Colorful leaves drift across cobblestone streets, charming cafes tempt passersby to stop in and try a special fall drink or snack, local storytellers share haunted legends by lantern light: There's nothing like fall in Jim Thorpe!"
While in Jim Thorpe, hop on the historic trolley to learn more about the history of the region, and see even more fall colors in the surrounding Lehigh River Gorge. The eponymous state park is free to enter and the ideal place to immerse yourself in an autumnal forest, as is the nearby Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area.
If you are based on the East Coast, a major pro of visiting Jim Thorpe and the Poconos is the location. Less than two hours from Philadelphia and 2.5 hours from New York City, the magic is accessible to travelers via large, well-connected airports that increase the chances of cheap(er) flights.
Finger Lakes, NY
Combine wine with charming towns, picturesque lakes, and some stunning fall foliage, and what do you get? That'll be the fabulous Finger Lakes region of New York. As noted by travel guru Samantha Brown: "Upstate New York is easily one of the best places for fall foliage, and the Finger Lakes offers both the views and the wine. The whole region is home to over a hundred world class wineries and mixed in are some of the coolest small towns and incredibly unique sights." It doesn't get much better than that.
Among the most incredible Finger Lakes towns are Ithaca, a charming college town home to Cornell University, and Penn Yan, where you can drink cider made from apples grown on-site. See the vineyards in their fall glory along the Seneca Lake Wine Trail, take a hot air balloon over the "Grand Canyon of the East" in Letchworth State Park, or hike through the vibrant forests in Buttermilk Falls State Park.
Not only does it come with all the fall basics, we're talking pumpkin patches, apple farms, harvest events, and the requisite colors, but the Finger Lakes region also offers this at an affordable price, especially when compared to more expensive fall destinations in the area. The peak colors vary, but planning to visit the Finger Lakes anytime between late September and early November all but guarantees the fall trip of your dreams.
Logan, UT
Another haven for aspen enthusiasts, this idyllic Utah town is surrounded by dramatic mountains, providing an excellent backdrop for the golden trees. It's also a very affordable excursion (compared to many other Western spots) and is within close driving distance to the well-connected Salt Lake City International Airport (under 1.5 hours). Still, it remains far enough away from Utah's most famous sites to keep those prices down.
A thriving college town located in Utah's picturesque Cache Valley, downtown Logan is peaceful and makes a lovely walk, especially in the fall. During the peak colors, between mid-September and early October, the weather is ideal, with temperatures hovering between 55 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit. The valley takes advantage of a variety of harvest-themed activities, such as the Fall Harvest Festival at the American West Heritage Center, the North Logan Pumpkin Walk, with hundreds of carved pumpkins, and the Center Street Giant Pumpkin Festival, full of pumpkin activities like a giant pumpkin contest.
Logan is also connected to Bear Lake via the Logan Canyon Scenic Byway, with one local on Tripadvisor commenting, "It's so beautiful, both the drive and the lake itself. In October, the color there [is] amazing." Then there's Logan Canyon, the subject of a National Geographic book titled "The Last Unspoiled Place" (and available on Amazon). The picturesque canyon connects Cache Valley to Bear Lake, and the canyon and its corresponding byway come alive with color in the fall, making it a must for any leaf-peeper in and around the Beehive State at this time. The byway is ideal for photographers (with its many pullouts) and hikers, who can take advantage of the many trailheads.
Methodology
We aimed to create a list of affordable U.S. fall destinations that cover a variety of states across the country, including some famous places and a few surprising ones. To compile the list, we consulted sources such as Reddit (primarily for traveler testimonies) and utilized expert advice from travel experts like Samantha Brown and Lonely Planet. We also used the excellent National Park website, fall foliage reports, and local tourism bureaus to discover activities and determine the ideal times to visit.
For the affordability rating, we made sure to include off-the-beaten-path destinations that won't suffer from as many high prices and overcrowding. We also used various budget websites, news articles, and flight reports to recommend these affordable fall getaways within the United States.