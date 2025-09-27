Is It Smart To Book A Hotel Through TikTok? What Travelers Need To Know About This New Service

Instead of traditional travel books and blogs, young travelers are, by and large, using TikTok to plan and book trips. From short-form aesthetic inspiration to longer travel vlogs and in-depth tips, it's a great way to gather information for your trip. Unlike traditional travel blogs, TikTok leads with visuals. But is it smart to book your hotel through TikTok?

TikTok has a new partnership with Booking.com that lets travelers book hotel rooms directly through the app after seeing it in a video. See an influencer in a spot that looks perfect for your trip? Now, you may be able to simply click on the tagged location to view available rooms, dates, and prices. Simply click on the location pin in the bottom left corner and the hotel's page is pulled up where you can view photos and booking information. The only catch is that creators have to pin the hotel's location, which happens less often than simply pinning the city they're in.

While you book via TikTok, you're not booking with the app itself, but Booking.com. However, your confirmation arrives in your TikTok inbox for easy access. While it's smart to do your own research about hotels and the region you're booking in outside of TikTok, the process itself is no different from booking a hotel online and is a safe way to book. Use caution as you would with any third-party booking service to avoid falling prey to this troubling hosting scam that's exploding on sites like Booking.com.