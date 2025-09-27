California's Best RV Camping Spot In 2025 Is A Tucked-Away Resort Full Of Amenities Just Outside San Diego

Deciding on an RV camping spot in a state as massive as California is not as simple as it sounds. The options are endless, ranging from coastal destinations to rural retreats. However, those who have their eyes set on Southern California have the opportunity of making Champagne Lakes RV Resort, one of the best places for RV camping in the Golden State, their temporary home. The 50-acre site is full of amenities and is tucked away in Escondido, an old-school California city and a charming wine paradise, just off Interstate 15. Located under an hour outside of San Diego, you can take Highway 163 to Interstate 15 to reach this destination from the city. It's also worth mentioning that Champagne Lakes RV Resort is only two hours away from Los Angeles.

Among the property's bucolic tree-laden scenery, there are 140 full hookup sites for RVs where you can set up camp and make the most of what Champagne Lakes RV Resort has to offer. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi, water and septic are included as part of your stay, as is access to cable TV. True to its name, there are three lakes, including one with a playground for young campers, where you can partake in catch-and-release fishing. Much to the delight of visitors, geese are a frequent sight. You can't swim in these waters, but there is a pool where you can splash away the Escondido heat, although take into account that it is not open year-round.

When your dirty clothes have piled up, there's no need to leave the premises; laundry facilities are available. Indeed, Champagne Lakes RV Resort has just about everything you could need for a fabulous and relaxing time in North County San Diego. Plus, you can even bring along your pup as Champagne Lakes RV Resort is dog-friendly.