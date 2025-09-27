California's Best RV Camping Spot In 2025 Is A Tucked-Away Resort Full Of Amenities Just Outside San Diego
Deciding on an RV camping spot in a state as massive as California is not as simple as it sounds. The options are endless, ranging from coastal destinations to rural retreats. However, those who have their eyes set on Southern California have the opportunity of making Champagne Lakes RV Resort, one of the best places for RV camping in the Golden State, their temporary home. The 50-acre site is full of amenities and is tucked away in Escondido, an old-school California city and a charming wine paradise, just off Interstate 15. Located under an hour outside of San Diego, you can take Highway 163 to Interstate 15 to reach this destination from the city. It's also worth mentioning that Champagne Lakes RV Resort is only two hours away from Los Angeles.
Among the property's bucolic tree-laden scenery, there are 140 full hookup sites for RVs where you can set up camp and make the most of what Champagne Lakes RV Resort has to offer. In addition to complimentary Wi-Fi, water and septic are included as part of your stay, as is access to cable TV. True to its name, there are three lakes, including one with a playground for young campers, where you can partake in catch-and-release fishing. Much to the delight of visitors, geese are a frequent sight. You can't swim in these waters, but there is a pool where you can splash away the Escondido heat, although take into account that it is not open year-round.
When your dirty clothes have piled up, there's no need to leave the premises; laundry facilities are available. Indeed, Champagne Lakes RV Resort has just about everything you could need for a fabulous and relaxing time in North County San Diego. Plus, you can even bring along your pup as Champagne Lakes RV Resort is dog-friendly.
Explore local attractions and destinations near Champagne Lakes RV Resort in Escondido, California
Champagne Lakes RV Resort's therapeutic landscapes and convenient offerings will encourage you to slow down and savor your surroundings. Keep in mind that there are barbecues and picnic tables for guests to use as well. Moreover, you can purchase propane onsite (if you need groceries or food, there is a market and a few restaurants a 13-minute drive away in nearby Bonsall). However, if you desire to do more than fish, swim, and grill on your trip, there are numerous attractions and other destinations that will level up your camping experience, all located within an hour away.
The San Diego Zoo Safari Park is in Escondido and provides memorable guided expeditions where you'll witness exotic animals gallivanting through the lush terrain. Or, if you're looking to check out the local wine scene, Belle Marie Winery is a 10-minute drive down Interstate 15 and is open daily, with no reservation required for a tasting. You can also venture out of Escondido to the coast to catch some rays and feel the ocean breeze. North County San Diego is home to Solana Beach, a walkable charmer with unique shops, and Cardiff State Beach, which has perfect surfing and paddling conditions.
Whether your aim is to unwind or explore, Champagne Lakes RV Resort can be the gateway to your next adventure in Southern California. Daily rates for full hookup sites at Champagne Lakes RV Resort start at $70. Consider that there are partial hookup sites with everything but septic for the same price (note that there are bathrooms and showers). Reservations can be made directly on their website.