California's Under-The-Radar Beach City Just Outside San Diego Is A Walkable Charmer With Unique Shops
Hidden 20 miles away from San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter is an under-the-radar gem waiting to be discovered. Welcome to Solana Beach, a walkable seaside town boasting nearly 2 miles of shoreline dotted with sun-drenched bluffs, coves, tide pools and surf-ready breaks. Founded in 1922 and named after the Spanish word for "sunny area," this laid-back city is home to roughly 13,000 residents inside 3.5 square miles, offering a special blend of small-town charm and big-city culture.
The heart of Solana Beach is the Cedros Avenue Design District, with more than 85 shops located just a few blocks from the beach. Here, you can spend hours browsing unique fashion boutiques, art galleries, spas, and home décor shops. When you get hungry, grab a bite at one of the many restaurants or find some fresh produce at the daily farmer's market. Afterward, unwind with a craft brew at local taprooms like Culture Brewing Co. and Pizza Port, or enjoy a wine tasting at Carruth Cellars. The best part? All of these local gems are a 30-minute walk or less from the main beach, Fletcher Cove, which is also a popular spot for summer concerts and stunning sunsets.
What to do in Solana Beach
Shopping is a major attraction in Solana Beach. Cedros Avenue is home to several boutique fashion stores, including Gerhard, Pink Lagoon, and the artisan-driven Weeds. Other spots on Cedros include Pedego for electric bikes, Muttropolis for fun canine toys and products, Temecula Olive Oil for locally cold-pressed oils, and design shops like Indigenous by La Rue. Highway 101 also offers unique shopping experiences, such as the decades-old Surf Ride board shop and the delightfully eclectic Neiki for candles, clothing, jewelry, and spiritual gifts.
Beyond the great shopping and beaches, Solana Beach is a haven for music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. For more than 50 years, the legendary Belly Up club has maintained its reputation as San Diego's most-awarded live music venue, hosting big-name artists like No Doubt, Curtis Mayfield, Willie Nelson and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The Rolling Stones even played a private concert here in 2015.
Skateboarders of all levels will love the 5,500-square-foot La Colonia Skatepark. If you prefer a scenic hike, don't miss Annie's Canyon Trail, California's one-of-a-kind slot canyon trail with narrow sandstone walls, accessible from both North Rios Avenue and Solana Hill Drive. The canyon trail is short, only about a quarter-mile long, but it overlooks the San Elijo Lagoon. Golf aficionados who know a member can also take a few swings at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club on the east side of town. Of course, there's also Fletcher Cove Beach Park, a popular spot for surfing, swimming, body-boarding, surf-fishing, sunset strolls, and playing pick-up basketball on the public court.
Planning a getaway to Solana Beach
Solana Beach is perfectly situated between two coastal gems, with the world-class food and luxury resorts of Del Mar to the south and the seaside views and charm of Encinitas to the north. For those willing to venture out a bit farther, picturesque La Jolla — home to one of California's most photographed beaches — is only 14 miles south. Along this entire coastline, divers often see a variety of marine life, including sharks.
Solana Beach is easily accessible by various means of transportation. The city is located 23 miles north of San Diego International Airport (SAN). A free shuttle called the San Diego Flyer provides access to the Pacific Surfliner, a train line with service to Solana Beach. The Pacific Surfliner stretches for 351 miles from San Luis Obispo to downtown San Diego, making it ideal for those planning a longer Southern California getaway. If you're driving, take Interstate 5 directly into town or opt for the more scenic coastal route along Highway 101.
When it comes to accommodations in Solana Beach, you'll find a wide range of options, from short-term rentals and time-share resorts like Winners Circle to major hotel chains like Marriott, Holiday Inn, and Hilton. Costs vary by season and demand, but with great weather year-round, you'll want to pack sunscreen, swimwear, and a good pair of walking shoes to make the most of this coastal charmer.