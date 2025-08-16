California's Under-The-Radar Beach City Just Outside San Diego Is A Walkable Charmer With Unique Shops

Shopping is a major attraction in Solana Beach. Cedros Avenue is home to several boutique fashion stores, including Gerhard, Pink Lagoon, and the artisan-driven Weeds. Other spots on Cedros include Pedego for electric bikes, Muttropolis for fun canine toys and products, Temecula Olive Oil for locally cold-pressed oils, and design shops like Indigenous by La Rue. Highway 101 also offers unique shopping experiences, such as the decades-old Surf Ride board shop and the delightfully eclectic Neiki for candles, clothing, jewelry, and spiritual gifts.

Beyond the great shopping and beaches, Solana Beach is a haven for music lovers and outdoor enthusiasts. For more than 50 years, the legendary Belly Up club has maintained its reputation as San Diego's most-awarded live music venue, hosting big-name artists like No Doubt, Curtis Mayfield, Willie Nelson and the Red Hot Chili Peppers. The Rolling Stones even played a private concert here in 2015.

Skateboarders of all levels will love the 5,500-square-foot La Colonia Skatepark. If you prefer a scenic hike, don't miss Annie's Canyon Trail, California's one-of-a-kind slot canyon trail with narrow sandstone walls, accessible from both North Rios Avenue and Solana Hill Drive. The canyon trail is short, only about a quarter-mile long, but it overlooks the San Elijo Lagoon. Golf aficionados who know a member can also take a few swings at Lomas Santa Fe Country Club on the east side of town. Of course, there's also Fletcher Cove Beach Park, a popular spot for surfing, swimming, body-boarding, surf-fishing, sunset strolls, and playing pick-up basketball on the public court.