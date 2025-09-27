Canada's Lake Minnewanka In Banff National Park Hides An Abandoned Town Submerged Underneath
Canada is known for its stunningly scenic landscapes and beautiful national parks. Visit the majestic mountains and blue waters of Banff National Park in Alberta, and you'll discover there's more to the park's gorgeous lakes than meets the eye. While Banff's Peyto Lake and Moraine Lake, known as Canada's most beautiful lake, receive plenty of tourist attention, you don't want to miss a visit to Lake Minnewanka. Dive deep under the surface of Lake Minnewanka, and you'll find a submerged town, Minnewanka Landing, which is one of the most intact underwater villages in Canada.
Lake Minnewanka is 13 miles long, making it the second-longest lake in the Canadian Rockies; the lake is as deep as 466 feet at some points. It's also a special place for the Stoney Nakoda First Nations people — historically, the glacial water of the lake was used by indigenous communities to heal physical and mental illnesses. The lake was called "Minn-waki," or "Lake of the Spirits," by the Stoney Nakoda people. Later, the lake was named "Devil's Lake" by early European settlers.
Discover an underwater village at Lake Minnewanka
Minnewanka Landing was a popular summer getaway, particularly after 1886, when the Beach House log hotel was built. While the town survived a new dam built in 1912 that partially flooded the area, another dam in 1941 sealed the village's fate. Due to the Calgary Power Company's need to increase its hydroelectric power, the new dam was built in order to supply power to Banff and Calgary. This dam raised the water in the reservoir by 98 feet, flooding the village.
There are multiple dive locations at Lake Minnewanka, including the Minnewanka Landing townsite area, which is accessed by boat, and the remains of the hydro dam, which can be accessed from the shore. The lake's cold, glacier-fed water has preserved the underwater town quite well — you can see house and hotel foundations, sidewalks, and wharves at the site. There are also the remains of an indigenous campsite dating back 14,000 years, where archeologists have found arrowheads, spear points, and stone tools used by ancient tribes. At the 1912 dam area, divers can see the dam, house foundations, and a well.
How to reach Lake Minnewanka's submerged village
It's not easy to see the underwater village, although about 8,000 divers visit each year. The site locations are suitable only for skilled, experienced divers; all dives at Lake Minnewanka are cold-water, altitude dives. Due to the frigid temperature of the water — dropping to 37 degrees Fahrenheit in March — adequate thermal protection is highly recommended. You'll need to rent equipment in Calgary or Edmonton, as there are no licensed diving operators in Banff National Park. A boat is required to reach the township dive site, and it may be difficult to charter one, so there is a lot of advance planning required.
Banff National Park is the most-visited national park in Canada. The nearest major airport is Calgary International Airport, which is about a 1.5-hour drive from Banff. While it's easiest to explore the area with your own vehicle, you can reach Lake Minnewanka from Banff by public transport. The Roam Route 6 bus runs between the town and the lake — it takes about 25 minutes to reach the lake by bus.
Lake cruises, kayaking, canoeing, boating, and hiking are all popular activities at Lake Minnewanka. The 10-mile Lake Minnewanka Lakeside Trail offers amazing views over the lake and surrounding mountains. For a scenic road trip, drive the Icefields Parkway between Jasper and Banff to catch more spectacular views and wildlife.