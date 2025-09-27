Canada's Lake Minnewanka In Banff National Park Hides An Abandoned Town Submerged Underneath

Canada is known for its stunningly scenic landscapes and beautiful national parks. Visit the majestic mountains and blue waters of Banff National Park in Alberta, and you'll discover there's more to the park's gorgeous lakes than meets the eye. While Banff's Peyto Lake and Moraine Lake, known as Canada's most beautiful lake, receive plenty of tourist attention, you don't want to miss a visit to Lake Minnewanka. Dive deep under the surface of Lake Minnewanka, and you'll find a submerged town, Minnewanka Landing, which is one of the most intact underwater villages in Canada.

Lake Minnewanka is 13 miles long, making it the second-longest lake in the Canadian Rockies; the lake is as deep as 466 feet at some points. It's also a special place for the Stoney Nakoda First Nations people — historically, the glacial water of the lake was used by indigenous communities to heal physical and mental illnesses. The lake was called "Minn-waki," or "Lake of the Spirits," by the Stoney Nakoda people. Later, the lake was named "Devil's Lake" by early European settlers.