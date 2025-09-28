Nevada's Secret State Park Stuns With Serene Alpine Lakes And Year-Round High Desert Adventure

Far from the tantalizing lights of Las Vegas and the outdoor fun of Reno, the world's biggest little city, is a secret state park that has remained under the radar for far too long: Cave Lake State Park (try saying that five times fast). Located just 20 minutes from the charming town of Ely, this small state park packs a lot in, and it's open year-round, so you can enjoy its different offerings depending on the season. It's a high-desert oasis that provides shady trails and campgrounds around its serene alpine lake where you can cool off in the summer, while in later months, it transforms into a winter wonderland as the lake freezes over and becomes a playground for ice skaters, fishermen, and even sculptors, as it hosts an annual Fire and Ice Festival.

The reservoir was built in 1939 for the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), an organization formed during the Great Depression under Franklin Delano Roosevelt's New Deal. The CCC enlisted the help of unemployed young men to maintain and upgrade parks all around Nevada by building cabins, planting trees, and more, and the Cave Lake reservoir stored water for the CCC members working in Steptoe Valley. The reservoir was drained for several years to reinforce the dam's weakened structure, and it reopened in June 2025, so visitors can again enjoy this lovely, secluded swimming spot that's surrounded by the Schell Creek Range and forests filled with pinyon and juniper trees.

It's not all about the water at Cave Lake, though. This 4,500-acre park also has four hiking trails, where you can enjoy sweeping views of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest and get your outdoor adventure on with 20 miles of mountain biking trails in the area, plus places to snowmobile and snowshoe in the winter.