Oregon's Accessible Beaches Offer Free Wheelchairs With Dune Buggy-Style Wheels To Visitors

These beach wheelchair programs have grown steadily across the Oregon coast over the past decade, thanks to community-led efforts and nonprofits committed to inclusion. Chairs are typically available through local visitor centers or parks departments, and most are free of charge. Just be sure to check availability ahead of time, especially during peak summer months.

Among these destinations, Manzanita stands out as one of the best places to try the service. While beaches along the Pacific, like Hug Point, offer scenic caves and tidal pools yet to be discovered by the masses, Manzanita is a serene, picturesque escape from the hustle of everyday life. You'll find seven miles of sandy shoreline, perfect for long walks, kite flying, or simply relaxing with a good book. The beach is typically less crowded than others on the coast, as the widely known Cannon Beach is just 20 minutes north by car, making it ideal for peaceful reflection or quiet family time.

After three hours wheeling around the sand, you can explore downtown Manzanita, as it greets you with cozy, near-five-star cafés, like Manzanita Coffee Co., and boutique shops, sprinkled throughout town. Whether you're grabbing a fresh pastry, browsing a local bookstore, or watching the sunset behind the waves, Manzanita delivers a small-town charm that feels both timeless and refreshingly inclusive.

