Oregon's Accessible Beaches Offer Free Wheelchairs With Dune Buggy-Style Wheels To Visitors
The Oregon coast is full of hidden gem beach towns with quaint shops and laid-back vibes, but what truly sets it apart is its commitment to accessibility. Beaches, such as Manzanita Beach, Cannon Beach, Seaside, and Pacific City, offer beach wheelchairs equipped with oversized, dune buggy-style wheels, making it easier for visitors of all abilities to explore the sand and surf.
Depending on your chosen beach, two wheelchairs are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with a three-hour usage limit, ensuring equitable access and giving everyone the chance to enjoy the shoreline without barriers. You can also reserve an electric wheelchair through a non-profit organization called David's Chair, which provides powered mobility chairs at no cost. If you're taking a trip to Cannon Beach, you can also utilize the David's Chair website to rent a chair. Seaside offers free chairs through the Sunset Empire Park & Recreation District website. Pacific City provides access near Cape Kiwanda, one of the coast's most iconic viewpoints. This allows users even more freedom to move independently and enjoy a full day at the beach. Whether you're watching the waves, building sandcastles, or simply soaking in the salty breeze, the Oregon coast invites all visitors to feel welcome, included, and free to explore.
The standout beach for accessibility
These beach wheelchair programs have grown steadily across the Oregon coast over the past decade, thanks to community-led efforts and nonprofits committed to inclusion. Chairs are typically available through local visitor centers or parks departments, and most are free of charge. Just be sure to check availability ahead of time, especially during peak summer months.
Among these destinations, Manzanita stands out as one of the best places to try the service. While beaches along the Pacific, like Hug Point, offer scenic caves and tidal pools yet to be discovered by the masses, Manzanita is a serene, picturesque escape from the hustle of everyday life. You'll find seven miles of sandy shoreline, perfect for long walks, kite flying, or simply relaxing with a good book. The beach is typically less crowded than others on the coast, as the widely known Cannon Beach is just 20 minutes north by car, making it ideal for peaceful reflection or quiet family time.
After three hours wheeling around the sand, you can explore downtown Manzanita, as it greets you with cozy, near-five-star cafés, like Manzanita Coffee Co., and boutique shops, sprinkled throughout town. Whether you're grabbing a fresh pastry, browsing a local bookstore, or watching the sunset behind the waves, Manzanita delivers a small-town charm that feels both timeless and refreshingly inclusive.
Want to find out more about Oregonian beach towns? Consider Oceanside, a hill-hugging coastal town with breathtaking arch rock views and a tunnel to a secret beach.