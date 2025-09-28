Just Outside Denver Lies A Scenic Town Known As A 'Sportsman's Paradise' With Lush Forests And Tasty Eats
Colorado invites its visitors to explore its outdoors. This is evident in its recreation-filled large bodies of water, like the Blue Mesa reservoir. The call of the wild in the state is also highlighted by Coloradoan summer road trip routes that pass by breathtaking beaches and state parks. With that said, adventure here does not always demand speed or distance. For those looking to savor mountain life more slowly, the small town of Kremmling offers a peaceful setting without sacrificing access to the wilderness.
Kremmling was officially incorporated in 1904, though its roots stretch back to 1881. That was when Rudolph Kremmling opened the first general store in the region. Today, it remains a gateway to Colorado's high country. It's conveniently located at the meeting of three rivers and surrounded by national forests. The town is just over two hours by car from the "Street Art Capital of the Country," Denver, with straightforward connections along Highway 40 and CO-9. In town, visitors can choose from a range of lodging.
The Allington Inn & Suites offers contemporary comforts such as a pool, fitness room, meeting space, and discounted rates. Meanwhile, the historic Hotel Eastin, opened in 1906, provides themed rooms rich in Western character and a past that includes hosting Zane Grey and John Wayne.
Hunting, fishing, and trails in Kremmling
The nickname "Sportsman's Paradise" has been well-earned in Kremmling. Hunters find vast tracts of public and private land in every direction, with prime units like GMU 18 and 181 near Black Mountain and Wolford Mountain Reservoir offering some of the state's highest success rates for elk and deer. Seasonal migrations bring mature bucks down from the timbered peaks, especially in colder months. This gives sportsmen a chance at trophy animals.
Fishing is equally rewarding. Anglers can cast flies on the upper Colorado River or drill holes on frozen reservoirs for winter ice fishing. Williams Fork, Green Mountain, and Wolford Reservoirs keep anglers active through all four seasons, with abundant trout, pike, and kokanee salmon. The town's setting heightens the experience.
At the confluence of three rivers and surrounded by mountain parks, Kremmling is wrapped in national forest lands that stretch for miles. The forests themselves are alive with color from bright green aspen groves in spring to fiery reds and yellows each fall. To enjoy this pristine greenery, visitors should check out popular trails. The Lower Cataract Lake loop winds through wildflower meadows, while Fossil Ridge lets hikers spot ancient ammonite fossils in the rock.
Kremmling's delicious eats
Kremmling's small-town size does not limit its flavor. For breakfast, Moose Cafe is a cornerstone. Known for its home-style cooking and signature "Moosecakes," the cafe draws both locals and travelers. Plates arrive piled high with omelets, skillets, or biscuits and gravy, and reviewers often remark that portions are generous and worth the wait, even when the dining room is busy. Those with dietary needs can also find vegetarian-friendly choices and gluten-free bread in this popular breakfast spot.
Lunch and dinner options expand the choices considerably. Grand Old West is beloved for hearty American fare, from chicken-fried steak to lasagna and ribeye steaks grilled just right. The western-themed décor, complete with horseshoe accents, adds to its mountain-town character. For a contemporary surprise, The Dean West delivers gastropub energy with its own brewery and distillery on site. Guests enjoy burgers, Cubanos, and fish and chips alongside cask-aged ales and craft cocktails. The family-friendly outdoor seating, with cornhole boards and a playground, makes it a social hub. Together, these eateries ensure Kremmling satisfies both the appetite for tradition and the craving for something new.