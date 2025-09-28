Just Outside Denver Lies A Scenic Town Known As A 'Sportsman's Paradise' With Lush Forests And Tasty Eats

Colorado invites its visitors to explore its outdoors. This is evident in its recreation-filled large bodies of water, like the Blue Mesa reservoir. The call of the wild in the state is also highlighted by Coloradoan summer road trip routes that pass by breathtaking beaches and state parks. With that said, adventure here does not always demand speed or distance. For those looking to savor mountain life more slowly, the small town of Kremmling offers a peaceful setting without sacrificing access to the wilderness.

Kremmling was officially incorporated in 1904, though its roots stretch back to 1881. That was when Rudolph Kremmling opened the first general store in the region. Today, it remains a gateway to Colorado's high country. It's conveniently located at the meeting of three rivers and surrounded by national forests. The town is just over two hours by car from the "Street Art Capital of the Country," Denver, with straightforward connections along Highway 40 and CO-9. In town, visitors can choose from a range of lodging.

The Allington Inn & Suites offers contemporary comforts such as a pool, fitness room, meeting space, and discounted rates. Meanwhile, the historic Hotel Eastin, opened in 1906, provides themed rooms rich in Western character and a past that includes hosting Zane Grey and John Wayne.