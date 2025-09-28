Hidden In The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Quaint Carolina Town With Skiing, Vineyards, And Scenic Trails
There's no better place to experience the charms of the Tar Heel State than the Blue Ridge Mountains — whether you meander through unforgettable scenery on the Blue Ridge Parkway, often called "America's favorite drive," or find a delightful small town to escape for a while. One such North Carolina town you shouldn't overlook is Banner Elk. Located just a short drive from Boone, an artsy mountain town, and just over two hours from Charlotte, the thrills of nature are all around.
Tucked cozily between the slopes of Beech Mountain to the north and Sugar Mountain down south, opportunities for snow sports abound in and around Banner Elk. Over at Beech Mountain Ski Resort, the highest town on the East Coast located just 5 miles north, you can hit the powdery slopes running with a ski session at one of the 17 different trails to suit all skill levels, as well as a freestyle terrain park for expert snowboarders to show off. In the summer, take to the verdant slopes for mountain biking, or take a chairlift ride to admire the Blue Ridge vistas. For avid hikers, the surrounding woodlands also hide a maze of trails and waterfalls perfect for scenic treks.
After the adventures are done, put your feet up at one of the romantic wineries nearby, or head back outside to explore Banner Elk's quaint streets. For roughly 50 years, locals have gathered to welcome the approach of winter and snow days with the Woolly Worm Festival. Head to town on the third weekend of October to participate in the festivities, which include woolly worm races (the winner will predict the upcoming winter forecast), live music, and plenty of food.
Go skiing and explore Banner Elk's scenery
If you're hankering to ski or snowboard, Banner Elk is an excellent base to access the slopes. With pristine views, plenty of snowfall, and family-friendly facilities, it's no surprise that Beech Mountain is considered one of the top destinations for skiing in North Carolina. Confident athletes can head directly to the four black diamond slopes, while those who need some extra practice can pay for lessons offered by the resort, as well as equipment rentals. If what you really want is to bask in the winter wonderland, hop onto a snow tube for exhilarating thrills.
Meanwhile, over at Sugar Mountain, snow sports enthusiasts can enjoy 20 different trails — many of them illuminated for nighttime skiing — not to mention the state's only double black diamond slope, and the largest vertical drop at over 1,000 feet. Snowboarders can also head to Sugar Mountain's terrain park, while everyone else can spend time at the outdoor skating rink or warm up at the on-site restaurant with a hot chocolate.
If you're not a skier, the nature trails around Banner Elk are waiting. Just a short drive outside of town is the trailhead to the Crab Orchard Falls. Known only to locals until it grew in popularity, there are two different trails to choose from: one more gentle, the other a little steeper and more strenuous. No matter your pick, both will lead you to a tumbling waterfall surrounded by a canopy of trees and flat rocks for lounging. Another great hike is the Otter Falls Trail, located just east of Sugar Mountain. The walking path through the woods is easy enough for young children to enjoy, and the cascade of water is a perfect reward. Just watch out for tree roots and slick rocks.
Visiting the vineyards around Banner Elk
With all that skiing and hiking no doubt leaving you exhausted, there's no better place to unwind than at a vineyard. Your first stop should be the Banner Elk Winery, which also boasts a delightful inn if you want to stay overnight. Surrounded by mountains with spectacular views of the pastoral valley, sit back for a tasting of flavorful, award-winning wines pressed from locally-grown grapes. Their blueberry wine — an homage to the winery's origins as a blueberry farm — is a particular favorite with previous visitors.
Another romantic spot is the Linville Falls Winery, a sprawling estate with grape trellises stretching over the hills. Only about 30 minutes south of Banner Elk, and a few minutes away from the trailhead to its namesake, Linville Falls, this spellbinding vineyard offers exceptional wines from a Tuscan-style tasting room. Sip a sweet rosé or an aromatic red paired with a tasty cheese board while soaking up the picturesque views, and, depending on the day of the week, you might even enjoy some live music. The winery also has its own fields of Christmas trees with fantastic varieties to choose from. So, if you're visiting during the festive season, make sure to stop by to take home a fresh tree.
If you're more of a beer drinker, then Kettell Beerworks, located on Banner Elk's main street, is a great spot to put your feet up after the day's adventures. Top reviews mention friendly bartenders, an excellent beer selection, and a family-friendly atmosphere with delicious grub. Pair your ale with a soft pretzel or perhaps a slice of pizza, and play board games between sips. Also offering non-alcoholic options and coloring books for kids, this cozy taproom will leave you with fond memories of Banner Elk long after you've left.