Hidden In The Blue Ridge Mountains Is A Quaint Carolina Town With Skiing, Vineyards, And Scenic Trails

There's no better place to experience the charms of the Tar Heel State than the Blue Ridge Mountains — whether you meander through unforgettable scenery on the Blue Ridge Parkway, often called "America's favorite drive," or find a delightful small town to escape for a while. One such North Carolina town you shouldn't overlook is Banner Elk. Located just a short drive from Boone, an artsy mountain town, and just over two hours from Charlotte, the thrills of nature are all around.

Tucked cozily between the slopes of Beech Mountain to the north and Sugar Mountain down south, opportunities for snow sports abound in and around Banner Elk. Over at Beech Mountain Ski Resort, the highest town on the East Coast located just 5 miles north, you can hit the powdery slopes running with a ski session at one of the 17 different trails to suit all skill levels, as well as a freestyle terrain park for expert snowboarders to show off. In the summer, take to the verdant slopes for mountain biking, or take a chairlift ride to admire the Blue Ridge vistas. For avid hikers, the surrounding woodlands also hide a maze of trails and waterfalls perfect for scenic treks.

After the adventures are done, put your feet up at one of the romantic wineries nearby, or head back outside to explore Banner Elk's quaint streets. For roughly 50 years, locals have gathered to welcome the approach of winter and snow days with the Woolly Worm Festival. Head to town on the third weekend of October to participate in the festivities, which include woolly worm races (the winner will predict the upcoming winter forecast), live music, and plenty of food.