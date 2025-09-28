Just Beyond Tacoma Is A Welcoming Washington Valley City With Antique Shops, Markets, And Festivals

If you've ever been to the Washington State Fair, you may already be familiar with Puyallup, a small city tucked away in Pierce County, just a short jaunt from Tacoma. But this farming community is so much more than that. First incorporated in 1890, the city was named for the Puyallup tribe that lived in the valley for thousands of years. "Puyallup" translates to "generous people," and today, that welcoming spirit can still be felt, with vibrant year-round markets and festivals, and world-class shopping right in town.

Just 45 minutes from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by car — or about 75 minutes by public transportation — Puyallup is easy to reach, making it a draw for travelers looking to go beyond the big city and experience some Washington valley charm. Most accommodation options are in Tacoma, about 20 to 30 minutes away by car or public transportation. For a one-of-a-kind hotel experience, McMenamins Elks Temple is a top-rated option. Located in a building constructed in 1916, the hotel includes several restaurants and bars, a brewery tasting room, and live music and events.