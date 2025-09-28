Just Beyond Tacoma Is A Welcoming Washington Valley City With Antique Shops, Markets, And Festivals
If you've ever been to the Washington State Fair, you may already be familiar with Puyallup, a small city tucked away in Pierce County, just a short jaunt from Tacoma. But this farming community is so much more than that. First incorporated in 1890, the city was named for the Puyallup tribe that lived in the valley for thousands of years. "Puyallup" translates to "generous people," and today, that welcoming spirit can still be felt, with vibrant year-round markets and festivals, and world-class shopping right in town.
Just 45 minutes from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport by car — or about 75 minutes by public transportation — Puyallup is easy to reach, making it a draw for travelers looking to go beyond the big city and experience some Washington valley charm. Most accommodation options are in Tacoma, about 20 to 30 minutes away by car or public transportation. For a one-of-a-kind hotel experience, McMenamins Elks Temple is a top-rated option. Located in a building constructed in 1916, the hotel includes several restaurants and bars, a brewery tasting room, and live music and events.
Events and festivities in Puyallup
Washington is brimming with charming farmers markets like Methow Valley Farmers Market in Twisp, and Puyallup is no exception. With a number of operating farms right in town, if you're visiting between April and October, you won't want to skip the Puyallup Farmers Market. As one of the largest in the state — and the country — it's no ordinary farmers market. Within its indoor and outdoor Pioneer Park and Pavilion space, find all sorts of locally-grown produce, artisanal food items, flowers, an international food court, baked goods, live music, arts and crafts, and more, for a truly unmissable event. The market runs on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Apart from the farmers market, you'll find a number of other exciting events in town, such as "SIP Puyallup," an opportunity to support local businesses while enjoying wine and beer tastings alongside other entertainment. And of course, the Washington State Fair, a 20-day summertime tradition and the state's largest event, has become Puyallup's best-known attraction since beginning in 1900. You'll find plenty of other reasons to celebrate throughout the year in Puyallup, too. Every April, the Spring Fair returns to the same space for eight days of festivities, while June is the "The Taste Northwest." Oktoberfest Northwest, the biggest event of its kind in Washington, returns every fall, and the year closes with the wintertime "Holiday Magic" celebration.
What else to do in Puyallup
Don't skip exploring some of the town itself — its vibrant antique district is undoubtedly a highlight. Over the past few decades, the stretch of several locally-owned shops has earned itself a reputation of one of the best antique shopping hubs in the region. One must is 3rd Street Antiques, a massive two-floor shop filled with items from over 70 dealers. Whether you're looking for art, furniture, pottery, jewelry, toys, or something else entirely, 3rd Street Antique probably has it. Victoria Sells Antiques is another treasure trove, featuring all sorts of home decor, furniture, jewelry, and more, from over 100 dealers. For anyone in the market for some locally-made goods, head to Meeker Mercantile, where you can find clothing, jewelry, and other fun gift items.
Washington is home to plenty of incredible nature, like Olympic National Park, about two-and–a-half hours from Puyallup, where you'll find some of the Pacific Northwest's most amazing beaches. But Puyallup is home to some postcard-worthy scenery of its own. If you're looking to check out the town while enjoying some scenic Washington valley views, the 4-mile Puyallup Loop Trail is a great choice. Leading past parks, neighborhoods, and a creek, the trail is easy to moderate difficulty, making it perfect for families. If you're up for a bike ride, head to the 22-mile Foothills Trail, which extends from Puyallup into neighboring towns. For another underrated Washington destination, Vashon Island is a scenic, uncrowded island around an hour from Puyallup.