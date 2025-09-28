The Dangerous Reason To Avoid Planning A Late Summer Hiking Trip To Anchorage, Alaska

Late summer in Anchorage offers golden hours of sunlight, crisp mountain air, and dangerous hikes in surreal, remote landscapes that are perfect for trekking. But lately, some of the city's most popular paths, including Rover's Run Trail, Viewpoint Trail, Salmon Run Trail at Far North Bicentennial Park, and Campbell Tract in east Anchorage, have been closed due to increased bear activity. The Anchorage Parks and Recreation Department says the closures are temporary, although it remains unclear when the trails might reopen. The department is warning "the current level of activity around these specific trails presents a higher safety concern," providing a stark reminder that even amid Alaska's serene landscapes, wild encounters are never far away.

The department says that the decision came after multiple hikers reported close encounters with brown bears. Biologists with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management say the spike in bear sightings is likely tied to a higher-than-usual salmon run in Campbell Creek, drawing hungry bears closer to the trails. While bear activity has temporarily led to trail closures, hikers should also be vigilant of far deadlier animals such as moose. So, if you're planning to hit some of the open paths in Anchorage, it is important to know how to stay safe without missing out on the scenery.