The Dangerous Reason To Avoid Planning A Late Summer Hiking Trip To Anchorage, Alaska
Late summer in Anchorage offers golden hours of sunlight, crisp mountain air, and dangerous hikes in surreal, remote landscapes that are perfect for trekking. But lately, some of the city's most popular paths, including Rover's Run Trail, Viewpoint Trail, Salmon Run Trail at Far North Bicentennial Park, and Campbell Tract in east Anchorage, have been closed due to increased bear activity. The Anchorage Parks and Recreation Department says the closures are temporary, although it remains unclear when the trails might reopen. The department is warning "the current level of activity around these specific trails presents a higher safety concern," providing a stark reminder that even amid Alaska's serene landscapes, wild encounters are never far away.
The department says that the decision came after multiple hikers reported close encounters with brown bears. Biologists with the Alaska Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Bureau of Land Management say the spike in bear sightings is likely tied to a higher-than-usual salmon run in Campbell Creek, drawing hungry bears closer to the trails. While bear activity has temporarily led to trail closures, hikers should also be vigilant of far deadlier animals such as moose. So, if you're planning to hit some of the open paths in Anchorage, it is important to know how to stay safe without missing out on the scenery.
Trail Safety in Anchorage
Seeing wildlife in Alaska is part of the experience of exploring the state, but close encounters are rare — and potentially dangerous. If you're hiking the trails around Anchorage, it's important to stay bear aware. City officials recommend making plenty of noise and avoid wearing headphones, so you're not caught off guard. Hikers should also carry bear spray and avoid venturing out on a trail alone. If you are camping or fishing, be sure not to leave food or fish out to keep bears from getting too close. If you do encounter a bear, it is best to stop where you are, talk to it in a calming voice, and back away slowly. It is also important to report any bear or moose encounters to land managers. Before you head out, you can even check local sightings on Facebook groups like the Anchorage Bear Tracker.
Following these precautions will help you enjoy the wilderness safely, while letting Alaska's stunning landscapes steal the show — hopefully without any unwanted surprises. And if you want a way to safely watch bears in their natural habitat, check out the wildlife observatory at the Tongass National Forest, which is a short flight or boat ride from Anchorage.