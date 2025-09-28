Nestled On Wisconsin's Kickapoo River Is A Village Known For Organic Farming And Family-Friendly Adventures
Just a two-hour drive northeast of Madison, Wisconsin, you'll find a charming village with a population of less than 800 people that welcomes families, foodies, and outdoor enthusiasts alike. La Farge is situated among fields and forests, making it a quiet and peaceful place to visit at any time of year. The Wisconsin village is situated in the Driftless Area, a region known for having more hills than other parts of the Midwest, because glaciers didn't move through the area and flatten its natural geographic features. It also means the Kickapoo River Valley, where La Farge is located, is much older than most other rivers in the area.
When planning a visit to La Farge, Madison is the closest airport. However, you can also fly into the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, then rent a car and drive approximately three hours to La Farge. If you're planning on visiting Chicago before you experience this gorgeous part of the rural Midwest, you can also fly into either O'Hare International Airport or Midway International Airport, then rent a car. La Farge is located about four hours and 15 minutes away from Midway, and from O'Hare, the drive takes roughly three hours and 30 minutes.
La Farge is a dream for organic foodies
The rural location of La Farge means it's the perfect place for farming. In fact, Vernon County, to which La Farge belongs, is home to about 200 farms that are certified as organic. La Farge is also home to the headquarters of Organic Valley, a dairy brand that is made up of small, locally-owned dairy farms across the United States. Most of Organic Valley's products are outsourced to grocery stores. However, you can shop for milk, cheese, and other products directly at the Organic Valley retail shop on Main Street in La Farge.
To buy directly from local dairy farms — or to enjoy produce from Vernon County — visit the La Farge farmer's market on Saturday mornings between May and October. Here, you'll also find baked goods and other locally-made crafts. Another farmer's market in the region can be found in the nearby hilly and hidden town of Viroqua, just a 20-minute drive from La Farge. Viroqua's market is also held on Saturdays from May to October, offering a variety of local and handmade goods. If you're driving into La Farge from Madison (or heading there after), the Carr Valley Cheese shop in Mazomanie is also worth a stop. About an hour and 15 minutes from La Farge, visitors on Tripadvisor say that this store sells cheese "from one of the top cheesemakers in not only the state but in the country."
Family-friendly recreation on the river
La Farge may be a small village, but it serves as a gateway to exciting outdoor adventures throughout the Kickapoo Valley. In fact, La Farge is the beginning of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, a whopping 8,600-acre outdoor haven that stretches all the way out to the Wisconsin town of Ontario. This reserve portion of the Kickapoo River is ideal for families to explore via canoe (and one not to miss), because the water here is low, slow, and beginner-friendly.
The Driftless Area is also characterized by a unique landscape of caves, and the area around La Farge has some subterranean excursions for visitors. The aptly-named Spook Cave is just a 90-minute drive away from the village. Spook Cave is flooded, so families can join a guide to tour the underground wonderland via boat. Be sure to pack warm clothes, since the temperature of the cave is under 50 degrees Fahrenheit.
If you visit La Farge in February or March, you'll be able to see the ice caves that form each winter from the small streams that freeze over in the chilly temperatures. The Wildcat Mountain Ice Cave Trail is just over half a mile in total and is an excellent kid-friendly trail that's open year-round, so you're in for a beautiful view no matter what. In the summer, families who enjoy camping can drive an hour east of La Farge to this beautiful lake beach in Wisconsin Dells.