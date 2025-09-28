Nestled On Wisconsin's Kickapoo River Is A Village Known For Organic Farming And Family-Friendly Adventures

La Farge may be a small village, but it serves as a gateway to exciting outdoor adventures throughout the Kickapoo Valley. In fact, La Farge is the beginning of the Kickapoo Valley Reserve, a whopping 8,600-acre outdoor haven that stretches all the way out to the Wisconsin town of Ontario. This reserve portion of the Kickapoo River is ideal for families to explore via canoe (and one not to miss), because the water here is low, slow, and beginner-friendly.

The Driftless Area is also characterized by a unique landscape of caves, and the area around La Farge has some subterranean excursions for visitors. The aptly-named Spook Cave is just a 90-minute drive away from the village. Spook Cave is flooded, so families can join a guide to tour the underground wonderland via boat. Be sure to pack warm clothes, since the temperature of the cave is under 50 degrees Fahrenheit.

If you visit La Farge in February or March, you'll be able to see the ice caves that form each winter from the small streams that freeze over in the chilly temperatures. The Wildcat Mountain Ice Cave Trail is just over half a mile in total and is an excellent kid-friendly trail that's open year-round, so you're in for a beautiful view no matter what. In the summer, families who enjoy camping can drive an hour east of La Farge to this beautiful lake beach in Wisconsin Dells.